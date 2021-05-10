PPRH is a community gem
I recently experienced my first surgery — a total knee replacement by Dr. Messner of Pikes Peak Orthopedics at the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital. I can’t say I enjoyed the experience, and, indeed am still in the midst of the “adventure,” but what a joy as a patient to have this done in a local hospital rather than endure treatment at one of the much larger, impersonal area health care facilities 1½ hours away in Colorado Springs.
Teller County should be rightfully proud of this small hospital. The hospital was not some project planned by government officials, but was built with community contributions (the wall in the lobby shows who contributed) and a lot of faith and creative financing. I was treated in the pre-op facilities named for Curt and Susan Grina, without whose hard work, perseverance, faith and treasure, the hospital would not be a reality. If a medal for economic development and raw community involvement was possible, they should be the first to receive it.
As an economist, while being wheeled around on all manner of hospital beds for all sorts of tests, I could not help but contemplate the number of skilled jobs the facility created and supports. Kevin Costner might observe, “If you build it and they will come.” The Pikes Peak Regional Hospital is truly a community gem that Teller County should be proud of.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
Right-wing talking points
Two letters published recently show two viewpoints of those purposefully misunderstanding two cultural issues, and instead push typical right-wing talking points. In the interests of informing those who may not fully understand the issues, I submit the following answers to those illogical rhetorical positions.
First, Tom Lowman (April 28 “Letters to the Editor”) says he wants “one leftist” to explain how voter ID is discriminatory. He lists the usual suspects of when an ID is required, and every time this is asserted I laugh at the illogic. Many poor and rural-based minority voters don’t fly on airplanes, for example. I’m in my 50s and haven’t shown an ID to purchase alcohol in years. I also have not shown an ID to cash a check in over a decade. But let’s discuss what Mr. Lowman couldn’t figure out with a simple Google search. Many people who do not have cars don’t have access to traveling to get an ID. And if that ID costs money, that equates to an unconstitutional poll tax. Republican legislatures purposefully allow certain IDs, like gun cards, but not school IDs, or other much more easily obtained ID choices. That is just one aspect. Minorities are less likely to have IDs that Republican legislatures allow, because as they understand, the fewer people who vote, especially people of color, the more likely they are to win. And they say that out loud. But importantly, this all supposes a really bad assumption, that an ID is necessary to safeguard elections. NO! In-person voter fraud is almost non-existent, no matter what you might hear from partisan right wingers. Is an ID required for safe and secure elections? No. You do live in Colorado, right Mr. Lowman?? How do our elections work? Pretty well, right?
Second, the usual anti-gun control letter, by Linda Lewis on April 21 “Letters to the Editor.” She uses the same arguments that are not compelling the first dozen times we hear them, let alone after yet another mass shooting in Colorado. The argument that since criminals don’t follow laws, no law will work is sadly misguided. That’s an argument for anarchy, let’s get rid of all laws since criminals who ignore them exist. She uses drunk driving laws as an example. If there is a single drunk driver, does that prove that all drunk driving laws should be shredded? I’m not sure she is aware, but public campaigns against drunk driving, harsh laws, random stops all helped cut down on drunk driving. Since 1982, fatalities due to drunk driving has decreased over 50%. Let’s do the same with guns, right, Ms. Lewis?
Let’s regulate guns like we do cars, she seems to imply, without understanding that that goes farther than gun control advocates are asking: license all sales, be required to show competence and an understanding of laws, renew licenses regularly, hold mandatory insurance, notify the government of any private sale, etc. Something tells me she would not agree.
She uses the ridiculous argument that laws are made against an inanimate object, not people. That is asinine. Blaming the gun? NO! Holding people responsible for their actions with a deadly weapon is not “blaming the gun.” She seems to have more compassion for the inanimate weapon than the thousands of victims of gun violence every year. Wouldn’t it make sense to keep guns out of the hands of those who SHOULD NOT HAVE THEM?! That’s the purpose of examining new measures to control guns. There are more guns than citizens in our country. Let’s not pretend this is an attempt to remove guns from our society, an impossibility.
To quote Ms. Lewis: “And now our government is wanting to take away that defense.” That is beyond laughable. Yet that sentiment is common from a large part of our country, all logic aside. I wish she would use her own advice: “stop blindly accepting the sound-bites we see on TV…”
Fun fact, as she lionizes the Founders as flawless … she would not be eligible to be part of any militia of the time, you know, “well-regulated militia” the Founders saw fit to include in the 2nd Amendment? It’s not a throw-away line. Ironic, isn’t it?
Michael Eaton, Divide
