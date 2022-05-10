Why do school districts lose students?
An editorial, “Your input needed on options for underutilized schools,” in the April 19 Courier quoted Susan Miller, a consultant hired by the Woodland Park School District, who noted that WPSD has “consistently lost about 200 children each year, and we want to understand why.” The decline in enrollment has gotten so bad that the district is soliciting input from the public as to what to do with underused buildings.
Here’s why enrollments are declining. WPSD’s competitors — which include other districts, private schools and home schooling — offer a better educational product. Parents are voting with their feet. It’s basic economics.
The politicization of education certainly contributes to this flight. You cannot pick up an edition of The Courier without being confronted with some lurid description of what happened at the last school board meeting or angry letters to the editor about who said what about the WPSD or teachers pushing a liberal agenda in the classroom.
Who would want to send their children to an institution that is consumed by political struggle? The decline in enrollment should surprise no one.
Want enrollment to rise? Offer a better product.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
Regarding comments made by WP school board member
Woodland Park School Board President, David Rusterholtz recently stated: “It wasn’t as though critical race theory and white guilt were being overtly taught, but people were very concerned. So built into programs even in math programs would be things suggesting the ideas that white people should feel guilty for things that were done to Black people over 150-175 years ago.”
Mr. Rusterholtz is dismissive of events that took place after the Civil War: Black Codes, Black suffrage, Rise of the KKK, Separate but Equal, Tulsa Massacre, WWII segregation, Brown v Board of Education, Emmett Till, Rosa Parks, interracial marriage, Greensboro, Freedom Riders, Ole Miss, 16th Street Church, Civil Rights Act, Selma, Voting Rights Act, Fair Housing Act, and MLK, to name a few.
Statistics allow us to quantify ongoing injustice. Compared to White Americans, Black Americans:
- Are 2x–3x as likely to die during childbirth
- Average $2,226 less funding per student
- Are less likely to attend college, reducing lifetime earnings by 65%
- Are more likely to be turned down for mortgages and less likely to own homes
- Have 90% less wealth
- Are 2x as likely to be denied business loans
- Are more likely to live near concentrated poverty because of long-term segregation and racist housing and mortgage policies. A Black family earning $157K per year is less likely to qualify for a loan than a white family earning $40K.
- Are 2x as likely to be killed by police, more likely to be stopped, detained pretrial, charged with more serious crimes, and sentenced more harshly
- Are five times more likely to be imprisoned, nearly 13 times for ages 18-19
(Source: UntilJusticeJustIs.org)
This information is factual and dispassionate.
Board members of Woodland Park seek to implement the 1776 Curriculum, which teaches that the words and actions of the founding fathers and the Declaration of Independence are woven into the very fabric of America and should be instilled as patriotism in every child. Yet they fail to acknowledge that racism, too, is woven into the fabric of America’s past and present.
Feelings of “white guilt” do nothing to address injustice. Children should not be taught to feel guilty, but rather to take action. If children are not taught the fullness of the American story and the world today, then they live in a lie. People, institutions, and curriculums that encourage these lies have no place in our schools.
Given Mr. Rusterholtz’s show of ignorance in this matter and callousness to injustices toward Black Americans, it is not appropriate for him to have access to our children or influence within the schools. With both compassion and resolve I must demand his resignation. I hope this serves as an opportunity for him to learn and appreciate the scope to which racism is affecting America today.
Mr. Rusterholtz stated that children should be taught “American exceptionalism.” No. Exceptionalism is never inherent or inherited, but everyone has the opportunity to be an exceptional and compassionate human being.
My children are strong. They are vibrant, curious, and kind. They have outgrown the small-minded prejudice that keeps this board living in fear. Their world is big. They will not be changed. They will change you.
Joseph Marney, Woodland Park
