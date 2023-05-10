School board stands against woke propaganda

As Vice President of the Woodland Park School Board, I read Michael Stewart’s letter of May 3 with some surprise. His facts could hardly be more wrong. Mr. Stewart claims, without any evidence, that hundreds of families are leaving because of the school board and its conservative ideology. But the only ideology that was being forced onto our students was coming from the extreme left. This school board stands against woke propaganda, such as teaching the Black Lives Matter agenda to kindergartners, the 1619 Project’s racist rewrite of history, or sexualizing children through anti-science “gender” concepts.

Further, contrary to Stewart’s claim that we’re losing students, the opposite is true: since the election, enrollment has not only grown for the first time in more than a decade, it grew by 15%. In fact, Woodland Park is now in the Top 5 for student growth in the entire state. We did that by restoring parents’ voices to government and welcoming Merit Academy to our district, the first charter school in Woodland Park history.

On a personal note, I have children enrolled in our schools. I joined the school board to stop ideological indoctrination of kids, and to call it what it really is: exploitation. I share the goals, hopes, and concerns of thousands of other parents because I’m one of them, and I know they love their kids the way I love mine. Some might not like it, but parents should be in charge of their children’s education, and in Woodland Park they are.

David W. Illingworth II, Woodland Park

• • •

Florissant elects new fire board

A definitive election mandate was realized during the Special District Election for the Florissant Fire Protection District Board of Directors on Tuesday, May 2nd. The taxpayers of the district overwhelmingly voted to remove the three current appointed board members who have held their offices since June last year, and elected with 62% of the vote, Dave Grout, Bob Perry, and Allen Schultz to 4-year terms, and Paul Del Toro and Judy Dunn to 2-year terms.

It is clear that the community of Florissant required a new board with a significantly different focus. The five campaigned on a platform of core values including Leadership, Fiscal Responsibility and Accountability, Transparency, Strong and Clear Communications, Community Inclusiveness and Involvement, and Pro-Volunteers. In speaking with members of the community, it was evident that these values resonated with the voters.

The candidates-elect will hit the ground jogging to re-establish our Volunteer District, put directives in place to make our FFPD a fair, welcoming, well-trained department, and monitor expenditures to reset the district on a fiscally responsible path forward. We will have open communication with the community, and work diligently to reestablish the trust that is critically important for this district’s success. We will strive to reunite our community behind the new board, the current fire chief, paid staff, and registered volunteers.

We thank each of you for casting your vote for the candidates you believed would clearly lead the district in the right direction. Watch for additional announcements and join us in supporting this great district.

Dave Groat, Bob Perry, Allen Schultz, Paul Del Toro and Judy Dunn, Florissant

• • •

Addressing the Double Standard

My neighbor was helpful in demonstrating a common double standard in his recent LTE. Rodney made false conspiratorial claims about our elected school board. I rebutted him. My neighbor misinterpreted my rebuttal as an insult and chastised me. Rodney’s unfounded claims were conveniently spared his criticism due their shared ideology. I like my neighbor, but the pattern he demonstrated is familiar. Our friends on the left are as consistent with their approach to critiquing a discussion as they are approaching the rule of law.

Speaking of the rule of law, let’s address the ACLU lawsuit that some in our community participated in. “So what?” This lawsuit represents a compassionate ignorance on the part of the left when addressing the law – one of the very things that has made America great. In other places throughout the world (I know because I’ve lived there), the rule of law is malleable. It is bent to the will of those who manipulate it to serve their interests. The reality is that when some seek to prevent our Sheriff from holding criminal illegal aliens for federal immigration enforcement, the rule of law is circumvented, in an act of societal self-immolation. Those that entered unlawfully and then committed crimes should be expelled. Failing to do so puts naturalized and born citizens at risk. Look no further than examples like young Kate Steinle in California, who died in her father’s arms after being shot by someone who shouldn’t have been in this country.

Jameson Dion, Woodland Park

• • •

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters of 250 words or fewer are suggested. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a suggested word limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at doug.fitzgerald@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.