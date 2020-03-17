Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Vote Mella for County Commissioner:
You may have noticed something about the race for Teller County Commissioner in District 3 (Woodland Park). Phil Mella is reaching out to all voters who share conservative values. It’s important to mention there are over 6,000 Unaffiliated constituents in this county and they too deserve a voice like other political affiliations.
In a recent Jackpot editorial, Mella stated he will not tailor his positions to appeal to primary voters, then change tack for the general election as he instinctively finds this behavior opportunistic, and simply won’t do it.
Knowing his history, I’m convinced Phil will never compromise this philosophy. Rather, he wants to empower residents who have consistently been overlooked. Voters of all stripes should welcome this change and support a candidate who will be a voice for all.
Col. William J. Powell, USMC (Ret.)
Woodland Park
Vote Rusterholtz for County Commissioner:
There is a rising tide in America, a rising tide of resentment.
People are sick of our corrupt bureaucracies. That corruption spreads like a metastasizing cancer throughout our government, and as bureaucracies grow the cancer spreads.
We, the people, no longer run our country through our elected representatives; instead, politicians have given over their lawmaking powers to unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats.
Bureaucrats run our country. They are what president trump calls the “deep state.”
Every empire that ever existed eventually became top-heavy and collapsed; all fell from bloated, top-heavy, top-down bureaucratic overreach.
Don’t misunderstand me, bureaucracies are necessary to run the day-to-day business of government. They were created to serve the people, not make laws that limit our ability to grow and produce. We don’t want or need dictators in government.
We, the people, want change and accountability from government workers. The way to affect that change is to change political leadership. We must elect men and women to office who want and will work to make the necessary changes.
If the United States of America is to survive, it must bring its bureaucracy under control.
The man most focused on that in Teller County is David Rusterholtz, and that’s why I am voting and encouraging you to vote for Rusterholtz for County Commissioner, District 1.
Keith McKim
Florissant
Vote Stone for County Commissioner
As a voter living in the City of Woodland Park, I have the privilege to help elect Erik Stone for Teller County Commissioner, District 3.
I have spent time with three of the four candidates running for two Teller County Commissioner seats. The time I spent with Mr. Stone was the most informative, and I deem him the most knowledgeable of challenges affecting Teller County and the City of Woodland Park.
He has public service experience including serving the Laramie, Wyo. City Council from 1998-2002. He has also been serving tirelessly as the chairman of the Teller County GOP Central Committee, which included the responsibilities of overseeing the Teller County Caucus and Assembly, fundraising, and organizing local efforts in statewide ballot initiatives. He organized and led the fight against Prop CC, which resulted in the largest victory against that measure for a county of our size.
Mr. Stone actively represents Teller County citizens at the local, regional and state levels of government. He maintains constant contact with our municipal and county elected officials, administrators and state representatives. He has also been attending and testifying at state congressional hearings.
When elected, the District 3 County Commissioner seat will be a seamless transition for Mr. Stone. As a resident of Woodland Park, he hopes to build a stronger bridge between county and city officials, especially in cooperatively addressing local/regional transportation issues.
Patricia Stinner
Woodland Park
Vote Naccarato for Woodland Park mayor:
One can really get to know the character of another during a campaign for local political office. Such was the case for me during the Woodland Park 2006 election for mayor and City Council. During our subsequent debate, I realized that candidate Darwin Naccarato shared many of my personal and professional beliefs. His love of our community and desire to serve became evident to me.
Over the past years, I have witnessed him serving in a leadership role or as a volunteer for many Woodland Park groups and committees. Most recently, Darwin is serving as an appointed member of City Council, a role he takes very seriously and one where he has already made an impact. As a result, he is no stranger to the issues facing our community or the attitudes displayed by other candidates toward city staff.
Darwin is a consensus builder, a team player, an honest listener and an excellent communicator. As a leader, he can bring other members of Council together not to all think alike, but rather, to respect their differences and build collaborative relationships, so that the outcome is the very best for our Woodland Park community. These are the key attributes of a real leader.
I respect, support and endorse Darwin Naccarato for Mayor of Woodland Park without qualification or equivocation, and will continue to support him as he works through the issues that he, City Council and City staff must face in future years.
Having served as mayor, I know the difficulties and challenges that will confront him. Consequently, I know Darwin has the skills and aptitude to excel as mayor, which is vital to move our community forward. I ask you to support him for Mayor this election season.
Gary Crane
Woodland Park Mayor, 2004 to 2008
Support for Darwin Naccarato for mayor of Woodland Park:
It is my pleasure and honor to offer my support and endorsement of Darwin Naccarato for mayor of the City of Woodland Park. I am very proud of my 17 years of public service to Woodland Park/Teller County and the good work that Woodland Park and Teller County accomplished during my tenure.
As a former mayor, I want to see the best candidate leading the city. I believe that the mayor should possess the leadership skills to foster a spirit of respect and decorum that is critical to effectively moving the community forward in a positive direction. This includes not only respect for the citizens, but respect for staff, councilmembers and the many partner entities with whom the city works. I believe Darwin will bring this spirit through his leadership.
Good governance requires strong and committed leaders, teamwork and the ability and diligence to work with all interests. These are the keys to success in any community. Municipal leaders also need to know their limitations and provide important support to the dedicated staff and volunteers across the community. Darwin possesses these and many other valuable skills that are needed in this role.
I work with small to medium-sized communities all over rural Colorado. I certainly observe the good and the bad. I believe that Darwin brings the needed skills and temperament that is critical for sound governance for Woodland Park.
I have known Darwin for many years and, though we may not always agree, I believe he is thoughtful and intentional in his decision-making process. Darwin’s strong business background and dedication to inclusive and transparent public service will serve the citizens well.
Clarke Becker
Former Woodland Park Mayor and Teller County Commissioner