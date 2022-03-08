Disheartened by issues with new WPSD board
I am a former board member (2010 to 2019), a parent of WPHS graduates and a community member. I would appeal to the community of Woodland Park to consider how we move forward in our approach to the current school debates.
It is important for all of us, maybe a duty and certainly a privilege in our country, to vote and to communicate with our elected leaders but, we seem to have accepted the practice of vilifying those who think differently to make those we support look better. In doing so we have made teachers seem evil, parents who support WPSD seem ill informed or settling for mediocracy, and school board members either political puppets or perfect in every way.
It is easy to assume things based on what we hear in the news, the comments of those we know, and social media. Our culture seems to encourage us to generalize and polarize. My challenge to my community would be to reject this cultural shift.
Thomas Sowell said, “Some things are true because they are demonstrably true, but many other things are believed simply because they were repeated and repetition has been accepted as a substitute for evidence.” Based on this, I want to share some things about WPSD that are verifiable.
Most are aware of the challenges COVID has created in schools. Did you know that at no point did WPSD go to remote learning only for the 2020 to 2021 school year? This is not true of many schools in the region. Additionally, masks have only been required in our schools this year when there have been classroom outbreaks — one week at Columbine Elementary and one week at the high school. When staff absences occurred, administrators covered classrooms, teachers gave up planning periods and lunches to cover classes.
The Summit Learning Platform has been controversial, some believing it to be responsible for their child’s failure. Certainly, no one method is best for all children. In a press release dated Jan. 20, Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal concluded with this statement, “As we look forward to making these significant improvements, it is important that we also acknowledge the gains in scores we’ve seen with our student population in meeting and exceeding state standards since introducing Summit. We have certainly come a long way, and the numbers show that we have seen the benefit over time.”
Changing schools happens in every district ,and between schools in each district. Some have chosen to leave WPSD, and some have chosen to leave Merit Academy. According to Colorado Department of Education, Woodland Park, Manitou and Cheyenne Mountain school districts have decreased enrollment compared to the previous school year. The greatest decrease in that group was Cheyenne Mountain, decreasing 30% compared to Woodland Park’s 10% decrease.
The WPSD BOE denied Merit Academy’s Charter School Application on Dec. 28, 2020. In that resolution the charter was denied based on inadequacies in four areas: Funding, Facilities, Leadership/Management, and Demographics (Access for All). Merit Academy had the right to appeal the decision to the CDE. Currently, Merit has been granted charter status through a MOU and is in contract negotiations with the district to become part of WPSD.
Choice is clearly an American value, not one that I believe improves contentment. Yet, we get concerned and criticize schools when parents exercise this right. I know great students and teachers from Merit Academy and WPSD. It is not necessary to vilify one to support the other.
I believe in community. I believe every voice is important. On Sunday, Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State, was interviewed on a newscast I watched. She said “We (Americans) do best in the information war when we speak the truth rather than our own propaganda.” Maybe we could commit to not accepting something is true just because it has been repeated.
Carol Greenstreet, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Kellie Case
It is with a great deal of pride, privilege and honor that I submit this letter of recommendation and endorsement for Kellie Case’s bid for reelection to the City Council of Woodland Park.
Her exemplary track record of the last four years on Council speaks volumes and her reelection will provide for the continued prosperous growth of Woodland Park.
It’s been my pleasure to know Kellie for the past 25 years and I believe she has always placed the needs of our community first and forenist, while consistently demonstrating her good judgment and advice, making certain that the public funds of our city are exercised responsibly and practically.
I know Kellie to be a woman of unquestionable character, and one who consistently exercies decision for the betterment of our community, and always in a highly professional and totally unselfish manner. Her work ethic is admirable and of the highest quality.
It’s my belief that Kellie’s reelection will continue to provide for concern, devotion, leadership, guidance and vision for our community.
I heartily and enthusiastically support Kellie’s bid for reelection to City Council.
Charles A. Oaks, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Robert Zuluaga
Isn’t it refreshing … all that you see when you stop and listen.
Admittedly, I didn’t vote for Robert Zuluaga when he ran for City Council. My judgment of him was based on the information on his LinkedIn page … Fortunately, I stopped the judgement and watched his actions during the City Council meetings, and I heard his words. He speaks with integrity and honesty. He speaks with curiosity and intelligence. He speaks with respect and calmness.
It’s evident during the Council meetings that Councilmember Zuluaga places this community as his priority when he makes decisions. He asks questions that answer his own curiosity but that also guide the citizens to truth and knowledge. His votes are not directed by what others on the Council expect — instead, his votes are based on what is best to preserve the history of our community, to move our community into the future, to maintain the integrity of our local government, and to make certain that our elected officials do what’s best for the citizens of Woodland Park.
I’m voting for Councilmember Zuluaga for mayor! I’m confident that he’s the best person to lead us into the future with grace and integrity and patriotism! We love you, America … and we love you Woodland Park!
Linda Martin, Ret. (Civ.) El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Park
WPSD board needs to act in best interest of all district students and taxpayers
All elected officials are charged with good stewardship. This is difficult, as they balance competing needs. It is especially challenging for the Woodland Park School District Board of Education as they grapple with a zero sum budget while minimizing impact on taxpayers, managing facilities, and taking care of their great teachers and staff.
This challenge is exacerbated by a declining enrollment. While Colorado’s population of school age children has grown by 16% over the last 10 years, Teller County’s has diminished to the point that we have only 2,859 students living in WPSD. WPSD enrollment has dropped from 2,630 to 1,749 in the last decade, with a decline of over 700 students in just the last four years. Meanwhile, the district is funding and maintaining space for over 3,700 students — space for more students than live in the WPSD boundaries and over twice as many as currently attend WPSD schools.
This declining enrollment has created a mismatch in the budget between infrastructure and people. While the district funds twice as much space as is required, its teachers and frontline staff are paid 5% less than average. The excess capacity was examined in 2012 and in 2015. However, nothing was done to increase student population or right-size infrastructure to help correct the situation with staff compensation.
Perhaps a solution in 2012 and 2015 was stymied by the lack of alternatives. Repurposing a school building is a daunting task, and there were not easily imaginable alternatives at that time. Luckily, we now have an additional choice for a taxpayer funded, public school of excellence in Woodland Park. The WPSD board should explore adjusting its imbalanced resource priorities while finding resources for a teacher pay raise by chartering and agreeing with Merit Academy to fill unused, taxpayer payed for space. Given the close proximity of four of the five WPSD schools, this could be done with minimal disruption and would benefit the entire community — taxpayers, families and staff.
Taxpayers deserve to have their money spent wisely. Teachers who have struggled through COVID on top of other challenges deserve to be compensated at least at the level of their peers. Reimagining how buildings are utilized will help accomplish these tasks. I believe the new school board has the imagination and energy to accomplish this task to the benefit of all the Teller County residents of the WPSD.
Jameson Dion, Woodland Park
In support of Ukraine
My heart is flowing with love to see so many people on this planet showing support for the people of Ukraine. We share the need to live in peace and the condemnation of those that wish to bully their way militarily to take freedom from them. When will the aggressors of the war machine retire and leave the innocent, peace-loving peoples of the world to live as intended? Our planet has a choice to make between love and hate; compassion and disinterest; war and peace and so on and so on ...
We have the capacity to overcome the negative. We each have the ability to choose. The question is as a human race living together on this planet collectively, do we want to? I think we do!
Look to your heart. Nurture the heart. There you will find the answer. Sending love and prayers to the people of Ukraine. Namaste.
Johanna Stiles, Divide
