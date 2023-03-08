No books have been banned

I must reply to Michael Stewart (courier Letter to the editor March 1) and all the people who are so upset about the action of our school board to replace parts of previous curriculum. First, lets be clear. NO books have been “banned”. Nobody is discouraged from reading “Between The World And Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates.” Parents who want their children to read the book are free to encourage them or even read it with them and have valuable parent-child discussions. Local book clubs have read and discussed the book. The book is in our public library for all to access.

We have division in our community regarding the school board. Some people believe the schools should have stayed on the course they have for years. The status quo supporters implicitly approve of controversial materials that have been required including questionable use of the 1619 Project, the Coates book, staging drag queen shows, and encouraging teachers to conduct discussion of gender transition. Other people (a majority, if recent elections are an indicator) have now stepped up to say enough is enough of tolerating mediocre school performance, adoption of far-left doctrine into the curricula and school culture, wasteful financial management, and heavy-handed influence by the teachers union.

Those seeking reform have for first time in many years, elected a school board whose members have pledged to accomplish a very significant turnaround. The new board is doing what the said they would do and making changes that please the reformers and anger the status-quo supporters. All were aware that some of the needed changes would please some and displease others. That is the nature of change – no matter how needed. By far the most vocal of the two groups are the status-quo supporters. Included in this group are a handful of teachers and a few other supporters who have chosen a highly organized campaign to fight most of decisions of the school board. Their campaign has been combative and even at times illegal and violent. Their passion has led to disrupting school board meetings to point of requiring removal by the police, violently assaulting citizens, and staging illegal teacher strikes. They seek, apparently, to stop the school board’s work, thereby essentially overturning the outcome of the election. Again, the status-quo people are hysterically demonizing the board. This time to protest what they dishonestly call the “banning” of a single book. Again, the tactics involve screaming disruption of school board meetings, and shamelessly spreading misinformation.

I and many others in the silent majority who are looking for change, have personally encouraged the dissenters to tone down the combat and give the new board a chance to correct the serious problems that led to them being elected. So far, we have failed to calm them. The rude behavior continues. So, I’ll ask again. I again call on the status-quo supporters to please stop your aggressive dividing of our community and put your energy into getting on board to help with improvements being make to our schools.

Curt Grina, Woodland Park

Book banning dredges up memories of WWII

Now a US citizen I was born in the UK within a decade of the end of WW2. My parents, teenagers in 1939, lived in a town between, and equidistant from, two cities targeted by German bombing during the war; those cities bore the scars of German bombardment for many years and their home town was also occasionally targeted. Americans knew little of that unless from newsreels or newspapers, being geographically isolated from the German aerial onslaught on Britain.

Educated in the UK in the 1950s/60s, I was encouraged to read; no books were banned, I was free to read whatever I wished from school and municipal libraries and was trusted to determine the validity, value or truth of what I read. Libraries offered an abundance of literature, even ‘Mein Kampf’, the autobiographical, anti-Semitic manifesto of Adolf Hitler, the right-wing, fascist leader of Nazi Germany and perpetrator of the death and destruction inflicted from 1939 to 1945 and of the Holocaust that saw six million Jews murdered.

In 1933, Nazi Brown Shirts raided German homes, removing and burning books considered Marxist, Socialist or pacifist; a Nazi Party blacklist banned such books from German public libraries. A 2019 Guardian article explained that blacklist thus: “German public libraries are to have a selection of books that will promote the martial spirit of the nation. Writers of authentic quality, that is to say, writers who are not degenerate in tendency and do not represent a spirit of racial impurity, are to co-operate in the spiritual mobilization of the German people.”

In 1939 book banning and burning continued into WW2, authors of Jewish lineage, or perceived as having communist or pacifist sympathies, banned by the Nazis in Germany; in some occupied countries, such as Poland, only German language books being permitted. Some authors whose books were deemed ‘against German ideals’ were subject to revocation of German citizenship, banned from publishing in academia, exiled, or sent to concentration camps and executed.

The similarities between the authoritarian, politically biased censorship that occurred in Nazi Germany and that burgeoning in the US today are clear. Extremist, right-wing State Governors are removing and banning books from school libraries based upon their ideological objections to content and targeting books on Black and LGBTQ subjects. In Woodland Park, a school board has recently removed a book from a high school course, ‘Between the World and Me’ by Ta Nehisi Coates, which explores civil disobedience and the foundations of protest movements in a manner intended to encourage discussion and critical thinking, following a complaint that it ‘teaches critical race theory concepts’. The school board denies that the complaint prompted the removal, claiming the material not to ‘conform to their curriculum standards’, but that disturbing action has accelerated censorship and the erosion of diversity in education for our youth by removing text based upon bigoted opinion; we are already on the slippery slope that promotes restricted diversity of opinion.

You think that what happened in Nazi Germany can’t happen here? That’s what most of Europe and the free world thought back in 1930 but three years later...

Jerry Paul, Divide

Proposed principles for college campuses

In response to the hypocrisy on both sides of the political spectrum regarding free speech on campus, I propose we accept the following principles:

First, college students should expect to hear uncomfortable ideas and to have their worldview challenged. They might be required to read Huckleberry Finn, N-words and all; this should not result in a need for retreat to a safe space. They might learn that parts of this country have had Jim Crow laws; revelation of this fact should not be equated with racial shaming of white people.

Second, college professors should enjoy academic freedom. They should be free to teach Critical Race Theory or to display an Islamic masterpiece depicting Mohammed. But they should accept that academic freedom works both ways: students should be free to challenge what they are taught. Indeed, students should be required to think critically about what they are taught and encouraged to challenge it with argument substantiated by fact. Just as no instructor should be punished for presenting an uncomfortable idea, no student should be penalized for responding with a contrary view that is well-reasoned.

Third, college administrations should welcome controversial speakers, and college students should be free to protest what is said without preventing its utterance.

The founders of this country understood that the free exchange of ideas was fundamental to democracy, so much so that they enshrined it in the first of ten amendments that constitute our Bill of Rights. I would argue that this essential aspect of the American character is also critical to our economic dynamism; what is an entrepreneur, after all, if not someone who feels free to challenge the status quo in the belief that his or her idea for a service or product is better?

If we become a people unwilling to hear ideas that challenge, we risk both our political and economic future.

Mike Bryant, Woodland Park

Response to the Richard Harris guest column

Mr. Harris tried to illicit fear in his comments regarding the “Disinformation Governance Board”. However, he did not bother to give all of the facts. The Department of Homeland Security launched the board as a continuation of an effort launched by former President Trump. DHS Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas stated: “ the board is an internal working group that will gather best practices to address the disinformation threat from foreign state adversaries and cartels and “communicate those best practices to the operators.” He added that the board does not have operational authority and it will not monitor American citizens.” On May 2, 2022, the DHS released a statement which said that the board would monitor disinformation spread by “foreign states such as Russia, China, and Iran” and “transnational criminal organizations and human smuggling organizations”, and disinformation spread during natural disasters (listing as an example misinformation spread about the safety of drinking water during Hurricane Sandy). The DHS added that “The Department is deeply committed to doing all of its work in a way that protects Americans’ freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy.”

On August 24, 2022, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas disbanded the board. However, Mr Harris doesn’t tell you that, leaving you to think that the Board is alive and well, censoring the citizens of the United States. The Department of Homeland Security is not censoring our citizens. As Mr. Harris says in his article, “darkness can never defeat truth in a fair and open fight.” So Mr. Harris, please tell the truth!

Belinda Collins, Woodland Park

Disinformation board not a threat to Christianity

While I can’t say what all Christians believe, I do have a handle on what some Christians believe, and these Christians would not agree with many of the positions taken by Mr. Harris in his recent Guest Column.

I note that Mr. Harris is executive director of Woodland Park’s “Truth and Liberty Coalition.” I know something about truth. My academic training prepared me to pursue truth. It requires careful preparation and comprehensive study of previous work in a subject area, considering, then developing a working hypothesis, testing the hypothesis, and drawing conclusions. This is hard work and doesn’t yield complete truth; it moves us a step closer to truth.

What I found in Mr. Harris’ column was not a carefully researched effort, but a one-sided diatribe against what he called erosion of free speech increasingly hostile to the Church and core Christianity by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. As just one example, he writes of the Disinformation Governance Board as a continuing threat to Christianity. In fact, the DGB was an internal advisory board for the Department of Homeland Security formed to advise DHS departments about disinformation “including disinformation spread by foreign states such as Russia, China, and Iran, or other adversaries such as transnational criminal organizations and human smuggling organizations.” It had no authority to address issues related to an individual’s freedom of speech and certainly never posed a threat to one’s faith.

Three weeks after its botched roll out and heavy criticism the DGB was disbanded on August 24, 2022. But Mr. Harris leaves his readers with the impression it is ongoing and coming after their Christian values. Mr. Harris’s concern with free speech ignores the banning of books and gag orders being placed on what educators can address in their classrooms. I could go on, but I will wrap up by saying that truth is crucial to a credible Christian witness. In closing, I believe that when I am at my Christian best, I experience and spread love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. But what I find in Mr. Harris’ column is fearmongering that promotes strife, anger, quarreling, and dissention, all things Paul wrote about as “works of the flesh” (see Galatians 5:19-23). These lead to neither truth nor liberty but rather to a dystopian-like community.

Sam Gould, Divide

Thoughts on Fear

In 1692 Rebecca Nurse was hung for witchcraft, convicted by a Puritan community eager to believe they were righteous in their indictment. Ten years later, her sentenced was annulled as the courts determined her case was wrongly judged and that she indeed was not a witch. Rebecca Nurse was my grandmother many generations ago.

The annulment of her conviction did not help Rebecca. The only positive result is for future generations to remember that history and the injustice it invoked by righteous indignation. History as depicted teaches us if we listen. Limiting history to only a certain set of facts or a point of view lacks a willingness to broadly understand multiple and sometimes confusing historical events.

I have reflected on Rebecca’s history, while watching the school board ban books. I was curious about two of the books. I read The Snowy Day to my children when they were young and had to look up the book because I had forgotten the book’s main character was black. The book was about snow. The second book, Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates is different. It is about the history of a black child growing up on the streets of Baltimore, learning ways to survive the violent streets. And then, rejecting those values for a different set of norms. The book is a letter written to his son about the need to understand how his own history is different from his son’s. But he contends that America may view both he and his son from the same perspective regardless of the fact his son is raised in a middle-class environment. He only wishes for a better outlook for his son’s future.

Why would we not want to know that history? What could it teach us about another segment of our American society? What could it teach us about civil liberty? Are we afraid to learn something different from what we know? Do we not live in a multi-cultural society? I choose a curious empathetic mind to be a stronger value. One that challenges children to become healthy adults not living in fear of learning.

Darlene Schmurr-Stewart, Woodland Park

