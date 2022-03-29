Editor’s note: With the municipal election on April 5, today’s edition is the final date any candidate endorsement or other election-related letters can be published. The Courier receives many more letters than we have print space for during election time, and because of this, several can be found online only this week (in the online version of the letters to the editor at at pikespeakcourier.com) due to limited print space.
The Courier has an agenda
The Pikes Peak Courier published an article by Norma Engelberg Feb. 16 titled “Woodland Park School board member under fire for ‘derogatory’ comments about students.” In the article, Engelberg discusses claims of bigotry and racism made against school board director Gary Brovetto. She asserts that Brovetto “didn’t deny making the derogatory remarks.” She provides quotes from some of the students, faculty and community members who made allegations about Brovetto and balanced those allegations by mentioning just one of the speakers that made comment in support of the board and Brovetto.
In the same volume of the paper, Editor Michelle Karas wrote an editorial titled “Words matter,” discussing a letter to the editor she received that was “especially troubling,” alleging racism and bigotry.
Both the article and editorial referenced claims by individuals as to what Brovetto said in a meeting with the student council, but both writers failed to reach out to Brovetto to get his side of the story. Both also failed to reach out to anyone that was present in the meeting with Brovetto to set the facts straight. If they had, many of the individuals present would have refuted these allegations for what they were: an attempt to smear and slander a man that is pursuing an agenda that some special interests within (and outside of) the community disagree with.
In the March 16 issue of the Courier, Karas used the same one-two punch strategy of publishing an article and an editorial highlighting allegations about a different school board director: David Illingworth. To the credit of reporter Norma Engelberg, she did ask Illingworth for his response via email (an improvement from previous hit pieces). The tone of both pieces had the same slant as the previous Brovetto articles; however, a clear focus on allegations and allusions as to possible ill motives. Karas states “It seems to me this new board has been on the offensive from the time it was sworn in last year. They’ve attacked the teacher’s union…”.
It is disappointing to see our local paper used to pursue agendas, in total disregard to journalistic integrity. I expect a higher degree of impartiality and a genuine attempt at seeking truth rather than a convenient narrative that aligns with the obvious political leanings of some of its staff.
I respectfully ask that you use your publication to report the news, seek the truth and refrain from using it as a mouthpiece for a particular agenda.
Jameson Dion, Woodland Park
Editor’s note: I’d like to point out that an editorial is an opinion piece. And for the record, I stand by Norma Engelberg’s reporting.
Civility and the rule of law
I am compelled to write a follow-up to the letter which addressed former City Councilman Jim Pfaff’s bullying, tactics, political ideology and apparent perjury for not having met our residency requirements before he ran for City Council. Thanks to a group of citizens, Mr. Pfaff was exposed and ultimately succumbed to the pressure of the truth.
Pfaff and his wife, Myra, are again living in Indiana. Myra, using her maiden name of Kinser, was running for State Representative in House District 62. The Republican leadership successfully argued to the Indiana State Election Commission that Ms. Kinser did not meet the required two-year residency requirement. One piece of evidence used by Republican leadership was that she resided in Woodland Park while claiming to be living in Indiana. They had video evidence of the April 15, 2021, Woodland Park City Council meeting when Mrs. Pfaff many times mentioned that she and her husband then lived in Woodland Park. It was shortly after that meeting that Mr. Pfaff resigned from our City Council. Mrs. Pfaff was removed from the Indiana ballot after the hearing. Stay tuned as she has sued the State of Indiana, the Election Commission and other parties to get back on the ballot. There is an upcoming judicial review of the matter within the week.
Why does this matter now? It matters because Robert Zuluaga, who is a mayoral candidate, was politically and ideologically aligned with Mr. Pfaff. Mr. Zuluaga participated in and supported the tactics employed by Mr. Pfaff. Please take the time to watch archived videos of those very regrettable City Council meetings. Mr. Pfaff’s motivation for being in our city and on our City Council was to have a public forum in which to voice his rhetoric and impose his political ideology. He was not here to further the best interests of the residents of Woodland Park. I believe Mr. Zuluaga is similarly situated.
Why does Mr. Zuluaga continually raise issues and make statements that have nothing to do with the business of our city? This is not Washington, DC. Our city and county government elected officials are not perfect, nor are they faceless bureaucrats swimming in the swamp. They are our friends, acquaintances and neighbors who are also blessed to call this city home. They work hard to serve us to the best of their ability.
Mr. Zuluaga’s LinkedIn page lists his association with “Republic for the United States of America.” RuSA was formed by James Timothy Turner as a Sovereign Citizens Group that worked to create a shadow government that mirrors the United States’ actual government. Sovereign Citizens groups are generally people who wrongly believe that they are exempt from most criminal and tax laws and consider the federal government illegitimate. Mr. Turner offered a whole alternative history on the founding of our country, wherein the legitimate federal government ended at the onset of the Civil War and never returned. Mr. Turner appointed himself as President of the Nation and nominated Mr. Zuluaga for Treasurer. RuSA still exists; however, Mr. Turner is now serving an 18-year prison sentence for a multitude of offenses as documented on the FBI website.
Mr. Zuluaga has been maligned during this election season for his investment ills and long foreclosure battle to keep his house in Arizona. It was very difficult to follow the complicated bankruptcy paper trail he created with his various entities and attempted quit claim deed. I personally know that many people in our community suffered serious financially difficult times, particularly during the 2008 recession. I suggest those people and Mr. Zuluaga receive grace during difficult times. The problem is that, as City Councilman, Mr. Zuluaga frequently exhibits a lack of grace and an arrogant approach to our city leadership and employees.
It is my belief that Mr. Zuluaga desires to take over the bully pulpit from Mr. Pfaff and now assume the mayor’s role so he can continue to try to mold and shape our community by inflicting his agenda on the residents of Woodland Park. I and other residents disagree with his view of the Constitution. Take the time to look at his LinkedIn page and read about his desire for an alternate U.S. Ask him about his “Affidavit for Public Record” recorded in Maricopa County, Arizona, where he states that “… the Social Security Number represents the mark of the beast as recorded by John the Beloved in Revelations 13: 16-18.”
Take the time to ask him about all his views. Peel back the veneer.
Almost all of us are frustrated with the state of our country; however, we need to affect change as our founders intended, through the rule of law and with civility. Mr. Zuluaga and his supporters believe that the ends justify the means.
We drained our little puddle last year. Let’s do our homework and not let it fill up during this election.
Tony Perry, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
I am writing in support of Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council. As a 20-year resident of Woodland Park, Catherine brings a breadth of knowledge about the history of how Woodland Park has evolved over that time span. She will continue to use this knowledge to work toward making the right decisions for the future of our city along with ensuring Woodland Park’s rich history is preserved.
Catherine understands the role of municipal government and strives to maintain the level of city services we have all come to expect and enjoy as well as protect what makes this city a great place to live, work, and play. She will continue to work toward reducing city debt while encouraging smart growth and adhering to municipal land use codes. She also is committed to maintaining respect and common sense on council.
Clear thinking, initiative and the willingness to work with others, even when civil discourse is present, are just a few attributes she brings to the council. Respect is her No. 1 priority.
Catherine has helped bring new leadership and respect to the Woodland Park Police Department, which has been in a state of dysfunction over the past few years. Along those same lines, she has helped bridge the gap of respect between Woodland Park and Teller County. We are stronger together than apart, and Catherine understands this.
The April 5 City Council election brings with it a significant juncture for our little community. The current council has done a good job of repairing the dysfunction we all saw in 2020 and the early part of 2021. This is in part thanks to the appointment of Nakai last year. She is a calm, reasoned voice on council.
It is without reservation that I encourage you to vote to re-elect Nakai to Woodland Park City Council.
Jason Mikesell, Teller County Sheriff, Divide
Closing campaign for commissioner
On March 14, I officially closed my campaign for Teller County Commissioner. I encourage you to place your faith and your vote with Mr. Bob Campbell. Bob is a man who has dedicated the last several decades of his life to the betterment of Teller County, and in this next term he will continue to do so. Throughout the campaign, Bob has remained a man of character and class. I’m glad to know Bob personally, and I’m glad to close my bid for commissioner knowing that the county will remain in his good hands. Good luck and Godspeed, Bob.
On a personal level, this has been an amazing experience. I’ve learned so much about a process of which I had little knowledge before starting all of this. Just about every day was a new learning experience, and I’m so grateful for the knowledge I’ve gained. I’ve been around the world while in the Army, to more countries than I can count on my fingers and toes, and the process I now complete affirms that we have a better system of government than anyone else out there. Participating in the election process at the grass-roots level has given me a much wider view of what I was fighting for all those years. While I have my concerns about the federal and state level of our government, my newfound visibility of how our government works gives me hope and faith that we can always change things for the better.
Thank you so much to everyone who supported me. And thank you to Teller County for remaining the home that I love with all my heart. I wish all of us the best for the future. While I’ll certainly stay active in the county, I’m looking forward to being back in the mix in four years.
Tommy Allen, Divide
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
The Woodland Park City Council has navigated some difficult waters in recent years. The tragic losses of one mayor to cancer and another to COVID, and then some vacancies, made conducting the business of the city very difficult at times.
They needed a leader to step up. Mayor Pro-tem Hilary LaBarre answered the call and chaired the council meetings in the absence of the elected mayor and then following his passing.
Her fellow council members later appointed her mayor, as she had been performing mayoral duties effectively for over a year.
While on council, Hilary has advocated strongly for reducing the city’s debt, and for strictly following the City Charter. She understands the proper role of the city council and the proper role of city government.
We need more civility on city council and it is critical that our next elected mayor have the ability to conduct a professional meeting. I believe that Hilary has shown she has the professional demeanor and, as a long-time resident of the City of Woodland Park, she understands our city and its heritage.
Hilary is a graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies, a premier conservative leadership training program, and she has earned the confidence I have in her to serve as the next mayor of Woodland Park.
Erik Stone, Teller County Commissioner, Woodland Park
Re: March 9 WPSD meeting
On March 9, I streamed the Woodland Park School District Board of Education meeting. There was significant public turnout, rarely a good sign as it usually indicates displeasure among a constituency. This meeting proved that.
In opening the meeting, the board president called for a civil dialogue and kind, respectful behavior from the audience. It quickly became clear that an expectation of civility rested solely upon audience members who were there to voice concerns about the direction this board is taking and to protest certain actions of the board. Board members parroted divisive political propaganda clearly meant to be provocative and the audience was shushed and threatened when they justifiably responded to blatant inaccuracies.
This board rode in on the wave of conservative candidates from across the nation, running in blocs and supported by Astro-turf politics and dark money. They arrive with political agendas intended to replace existing curriculum and instruction with their own doctrinaire versions, increasing the risk of deeply biased political indoctrination. These platforms neglect the importance of providing our children with a well-rounded, quality education taught in safe, compassionate, and inclusive environments where teachers and staff feel neither threatened nor demonized by administrations or governing boards.
A healthy board is balanced by a wide spectrum of ideas, philosophies and talents openly expressed, shared, and explored without fear of retribution or reprisals. There was a time when candidates running for school board positions did not even mention their political affiliations. Communities understood that serving on a school board was a privilege that came with great responsibility and that schools and school districts are no place for partisan politics.
Also, there was a time in Teller County when citizens worked side by side, regardless of political or religious beliefs, to build libraries and parks, to protect natural resources, and to develop programs that provide invaluable services to the whole community. It was a time of vibrant, and robust exchange of thoughts and ideas about how to enhance and enrich the lives of all residents for generations to come — a representative democracy in action.
If the current BOE has a genuine interest in serving the whole community in a fair, equitable, and fiscally responsible manner, they would engage those citizens and convene a diverse, nonpartisan, advisory board to review potential, appropriate opportunities for unused facilities. This would avoid rushing into questionable deals that do not serve the best interests of the whole district community or encumber the district with ill-advised financial obligations. Anything short of this clarifies the perception of self-serving motivations and unethical conflicts of interest currently being demonstrated by some novice members of this board.
This new board has some important decisions to make and lessons to learn before moving forward. Some of their behavior indicates inexperience in this particular type of public service. Local nonpartisan resources abound in this community to help wisely guide them. As every prior board has had to, this board must work hard to earn the respect of the students, teachers, staff, and community they are tasked to serve. To start to earn respect, they must first show respect.
Helen Dyer, Divide
Endorsement for Don Dezellem
I would like to 100% express my support for Don Dezellem for a seat on the City Council of Woodland Park. As a previous councilman myself, I saw his concern for the city and especially its citizens.
He is sincere, caring and genuinely interested in the betterment of Woodland Park.
Don is a man of character and brings no agenda to the table other than what is best for the people who live and work here. He is a supporter of the small businessman as he realizes that business is essential to the welfare of our city, he would also be receptive to the needs of the residents and the quality of life that they appreciate and expect to have here.
The citizens of Woodland Park deserve to have a man like Don Dezellem to represent them.
Please consider supporting Don as I know he will make the right decisions and be a real voice for Woodland Park citizens.
Paul Saunier, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
Teller County and our cities are facing both unprecedented challenge and opportunity. As we continue to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, move toward economic recovery, and face our future head on, we will need our very best to step forward to serve in local government.
We will need respected members of our community with unique skills and talents, who are invested in its people, institutions, and future, to volunteer. The time of bluster and rhetoric is over. We need men and women of action who understand the proper role and function of government.
Our elected public servants are chosen because they reflect our values, beliefs, and principles. We vote for them so that they will fairly represent us in all matters.
We expect them to lead, make tough decisions, and to get things accomplished. We understand there are matters in which compromise is appropriate and others where compromise would be inappropriate. In all cases we expect in them decorum, respect for fellow public servants, and most important, respect for those they serve. We empower them to do what is best for the public good and our community. Public service is an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of others and is an honor.
Catherine Nakai, appointed to her current council seat in the City of Woodland Park, has proven herself to be all these things and more. She is a thoughtful listener who burns the midnight oil in advance of a hearing so that she can make the very best decision possible.
She also works diligently with her fellow council members and city staff to build consensus and makes sound decisions for the benefit of Woodland Park residents. She carries herself with dignity, treats others with respect, and shows real grace, and honor in her interaction with Woodland Park residents.
Catherine understands the responsibility and weight of public service that has been bestowed upon her and has no personal ambition beyond simply doing the right thing for our residents.
Nakai has proven her mettle in her time on council. We have already seen her leadership in action, and she has demonstrated outstanding citizenship in her service to Woodland Park.
If elected, Catherine has the right combination of grit, grace, and ability to take the city to even higher levels. I am asking for your support and vote for her.
I wholeheartedly endorse Nakai for Woodland Park City Council. Working for and together with our residents, in consort and full cooperation with her fellow council members, Catherine will make us all proud to say we know her and will help move Woodland Park into a bright future.
Dan Williams, Teller County Commissioner, Cripple Creek
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
Catherine Nakai has more than proven her value to Woodland Park while serving on City Council for the past seven months, and for 20 years prior she has been actively involved in our community. Her reasoned and informed thinking is a refreshing contrast to those whose purpose on council seems to be mainly carrying the water for special interests.
Her actions and influence during her council service so far have included adoption of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, adoption of a balanced 2022 budget with provisions for generous debt reduction, and contributing to improving the stability of our police department. Catharine’s future emphasis is to continue debt reduction measures, along with updating our land use codes while continuing to seek solutions to our worsening traffic congestion.
Serving as Council Liaison on the Charter Review Committee has provided her with detailed insight into our home-rule governing document, while her role as Council Liaison for our Main Street program has kept her informed about the ongoing workings of our downtown small business community.
Please join me and so many of our neighbors in electing Catherine Nakai as an energized advocate for the future benefit of our whole community.
Steve Randolph, Mayor Emeritus, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Robert Zuluaga
Our community would benefit greatly from having a mayor with proven leadership skills! That is why I am supporting Robert Zuluaga for mayor of Woodland Park. Not only is Robert a constitutionalist, his ability to weigh multiple opinions on any given topic and provide sensible input with attainable solutions makes Robert the practical choice for mayor.
I have known Robert for several years, and his calm, yet deliberate approach gets the work done. Woodland Park is in need of a leader who will sit down with business owners and citizens and understands what needs to happen, hearing directly from those who need representation the most ... YOU. Voters of Woodland Park.
It is time for positive change and a change to build back Woodland Park.
Darlene Jensen, former Main Street Manager, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
It is my distinct pleasure to endorse Hilary LaBarre to serve at Woodland Park’s Mayor.
Hilary was part the city council’s subset that kept the city moving forward in the face of significant, and at times, pointless drama. Aside from the COVID emergency, she dealt with a death, resignations, an un-resignation, and noteworthy budget challenges. She faced personal attacks from a minority of citizens who can’t offer alternatives, but would rather simply gaslight people on social media.
Through these challenges, she upheld her oath to the Constitution and City Charter while serving in an unpaid position. She did not reveal a hyperbolic, and hyper-emotional resolution on social media before the Council had a chance to deliberate on it (something that is against the City’s Charter). While others grandstand and carry-on in multiple venues with a “vision” that is nothing more than “gotcha” politics, Hilary took (and responded to) phone calls and other communications from concerned residents, worked with the staff and city manager to ensure that services continued, and dealt in facts, processes and logic.
Hilary is a serious public servant who understands the theories and practices behind tax policy. She contemplates second-and-third-order effects. She knows the difference between getting things done and growing government. Hilary is a strong advocate of personal liberty, and is certainly not acting on behalf of organizations that may have questionable and transformative agendas for Woodland Park.
I would submit to you that even Hilary LaBarre’s harshest critics, if they were being honest, would admit that she outperformed expectations, and admirably served when the odds were not in her favor, and for reasons that were beyond her control. When others sought to be pointlessly disruptive, Hilary chose to be part of the solution.
Let me be clear. I do not give my words away. Hilary LaBarre earned your vote.
When everything seemed to fall apart in the early COVID era, and especially after Mayor Val Carr’s death, I was quietly skeptical that Hilary had the skills to keep it together, and to keep the Council on track. I presumed that the drama, political theater, and silliness displayed by some was simply too much.
I was wrong.
Hilary LaBarre is our best choice for Mayor of Woodland Park, and I strongly encourage the good folks of Woodland Park to give her their votes, their confidence, and their trust.
Mark Czelusta, Teller County Treasurer, Cripple Creek
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
On behalf of the Salute to American Veterans Rally committee, this letter is a strong endorsement for Hilary LaBarre in her bid for election as mayor of Woodland Park.
As we have been interacting with Teller County government for nearly 30 years in the planning and execution of the Veterans Rally (Teller County’s largest annual event) and the annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride, we can attest to the sometimes tenuous and often chaotic state of the political environment. During LaBarre’s tenure as a council member, mayor pro-tem, and most recently as mayor, it is our opinion that this administration has been the most cooperative and most productive we have witnessed in Woodland Park.
LaBarre has provided strong and evenhanded leadership, allowing those who undersand their jobs to do their jobs, and provided guidance and advice when needed. Further, she has exhibited natural leadership ability by way of asking the right people the right questions when the situation demands insight.
When the Rally was in its greatest time of need, facing permanent cancellation in 2021 due to a stalemate with city leadership, it was LaBarre who took it upon herself to lead council in clearing a path for the Rally to proceed. For that, we could not be more grateful.
As the spouse of a veteran, LaBarre brings understanding, compassion and a solid prespective to a large segment of the constituents in Teller County. We, the members of the Rally committee strongly endorse her campaign for mayor.
James F. Wear, founder, Salute to America Veterans Rally, Monument
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
Why I support Hilary LaBarre for mayor:
1. Avoid drama from A to Z.
Thrust into the role with little notice, Hilary has done a good job of running council meetings. Her biggest challenge has been managing drama attributed to council members Stephanie Alfieri and Robert Zuluaga. Mr. Zuluaga continually hijacks meetings by changing subjects during discussion and going down obtuse rabbit holes, making meetings much longer than they need to be.
2. Integrity and Veracity.
After I shut down Mr. Zuluaga’s attempt to hijack a DDA meeting and interrogate me, I spent nearly three hours talking to him and I concluded facts don’t matter to him. His campaign is equally fact free. He’s against appointing a mayor, yet he voted to appoint a mayor. He complains publicly about being blindsided by a lack of transparency on issues, when it can be proven he was informed. Mr. Zuluaga’s campaign cites: the “Committee to Elect Robert A. Zuluaga,” an organization that does not exist in the Secretary of State database. Endorsements appear on his website from people that apparently did not acquiesce, then those “endorsements” disappear. Questions regarding Mr. Zuluaga’s ties to organizations such as the Republic for the United States of America are quickly scrubbed off Facebook. I have no such reasons to question Hilary’s integrity and veracity.
3. Hilary has skin in the game.
Hilary and her husband are homeowners and investors in Woodland Park. Zuluaga’s roots here are not as deep.
4. Hilary understands the role of government.
Arden Weatherford, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Robert Zuluaga
I am a former City Council member and I emphatically endorse Robert Zuluaga for mayor. He has all the character attributes that other candidates claim to have. But for me, as with many of our residents, the most important issue before the council is our high property taxes. In going house to house meeting voters, many lower-income residents expressed concern that they would be unable to pay their property taxes ... one lady was in tears. Property tax revenues in 2019 were $1.7 million. Our 2022 City Budget projects revenues of $2.1 million ... a $400K revenue windfall to the detriment of our taxpayers. Past councils have voted to reduce the mil rate, with only a slight reduction from 16.249 to 15.750 when Val Carr was mayor. For the 2022 budget, Robert proposed reducing the mil rate to 14.000. Mayoral candidates Hilary LaBarre and council candidates Kellie Case and Catherine Nakai voted against this reduction, as with past proposed reductions. I endorse Robert based upon his proven record ... and their proven record. He promises to reduce the mil rate, as do Don Dezellem, Matt Hayes, Frank Connors, and DeAnn Bettermann. As mayor, he will need their support to cut property taxes.
Bob Carlsen, former City Council member, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Robert Zuluaga
I am a 27-year resident of Woodland Park who has owned two businesses and I am a DDA board member. I have seen a lot of dishonest behavior from city officials and “community leaders” who have controlled this town for much too long; it’s time to change that.
I would like to share some of my observations of Robert Zuluaga. We don’t agree on everything. As a matter of fact, I did not even vote for him the last time. But over the last two years, I have seen how he treats people — with kindness. He digs deep to research the topics in front of him. I see how he shows no bias and does not have a hidden agenda.
As a council liaison to the DDA he took the position seriously and was not there to take over and represent special interests, and as a result, the board functioned well. There are many issues facing our community and I think Robert is the person to lead us through them. We need a mayor who is not just popular but who has integrity.
I am voting for Robert Zuluaga for mayor, and I encourage you to do the same. Woodland Park is our home, mine and yours. Let’s put integrity and accountability back in the mayor’s office.
Jerry Good, owner, Williams Log Cabin Furniture, Woodland Park
Endorsement for Robert Zuluaga
We are being offered an opportunity on April 5 to change our city’s government. Out with the Liberals’ agenda! Let us pay off our debts, lower our taxes and plan for the future with a conservative mayor, Robert Zuluaga, backed by a conservative council: the talented DeAnn Bettermann; the old stalwart Don Dezellem; and the young blood Matthew Hayes!
Without a conservative city council to back up a conservative mayor, the liberals/RINOs will block any progress, businesses will continue to suffer, taxes will increase as debts grow.
We need change: Vote conservative! Zuluaga for mayor! Bettermann, Dezellem & Hayes for Woodland City Council!
Keith McKim, Florissant
Endorsement for Robert Zuluaga
I give my wholehearted support to Robert Zuluaga for Mayor of Woodland Park.
I have known him for several years and find him to be an honest, forthright, knowledgeable and trustworthy man. I firmly believe that he would be an excellent mayor for Woodland Park as he has the citizens’ interests foremost in his heart.
He understands government and has the right temperament to deal with the many pressing issues that our city is facing.
The smear campaign going on tells me he is right on target as those who put forth rumors and innuendos do not know this man and are out to destroy anyone who goes against their agenda which is NOT the people’s agenda.
Robert Zuluaga is a good, decent man who would be an asset to our community.
Paul Saunier, Woodland Park
A bit of critical thinking goes a long way
I am disheartened and frustrated to see the amount of baseless misinformation being thrown around about some candidates. I encourage you to vote based on what each candidate stands for, the principles and values that they espouse, and not what you are told through the infamous Woodland Park rumor mill by some who clearly want to fearmonger you into believing lies.
One of the most wide-spreading rumors is that Councilmember Robert Zuluaga is on council and running for mayor for the sole purpose of furthering the Charis Bible College agenda. If this were actually the case, why has this not come to the surface in the last two years? Why have there been virtually no criticisms of the sort regarding his prior actions on council up until now? There has been no widespread social media post about such conspiracies, no newspaper articles about such accusations and certainly, no questions from council about him having a conflict of interest involving Charis … and this council LOVES to call out perceived conflicts of interest. And yet, none of this has happened in the last two years. I am not saying Robert doesn’t have ties to Charis, but being connected and being a secret operative are two very different things. And it is only just now that these accusations have been perpetuated for the political gain of others, despite absolutely no basis and no evidence for such claims.
It was just 16 months ago, I found myself accused of being a dangerous “Charis Collaborator” who was only running for election to further the Charis agenda — this was absolutely laughable! Anyone who knows me knows I am probably the least religious person to sit on Council for years. The fact is many of our elected officials from all over the city and county have attended events, forums and presentations at Charis, I never have. But despite this, it didn’t stop the dissenters from using whatever means at their disposal to strike false fear into the hearts of citizens using the all too familiar battle cry of “She’s a plant for Charis.”
These same people would have you believe that the proof of collusion is undeniable now that Charis has plans to request a change to their PUD from non-tax exempt status to tax-exempt status (something I adamantly oppose). But ask yourself, does this make sense? If you believe that Andrew Wommack has enough political prowess to conspire to place people on council to further the Charis agenda, then you must also believe Wommack has enough political prowess to know NOT to bring such a controversial request forward just two weeks before the election, risking that such claims would negatively impact the outcome of the election for the supposedly chosen Charis candidates … why not just wait two more weeks? In fact, when I found out about the request to change the PUD, my first thought was: Wow, Wommack must really DISLIKE Robert Zuluaga and he must’ve anticipated that such news about the upcoming PUD request, given the already widely circulating rumors about Robert being a Charis plant, wasn’t going to make Robert’s run for mayor easier, only harder and more difficult.
I’m not going to tell you who to vote for, and this is not an endorsement of Robert for mayor; although he does have my vote based on his consistent application of the principles and values that we share as constitutional conservatives who believe in the power of the people and limiting the power government. This is a simple request to the citizens of Woodland Park to exercise a little bit of critical thinking when considering all the (mis)information you’re being bombarded with, all the unsubstantiated rumors, all the accusations, and all the fear tactics.
Simply ask yourself: considering all the information and facts, does it really add up with what I'm being so forcefully told I should believe? A little bit of critical thinking goes a long way to uncovering the truth behind the rumors.
Stephanie Alfieri, Woodland Park City Councilmember, Woodland Park
Endorsement fo Zuluaga
Robert Zuluaga will be the best mayor for Woodland Park! Here is just one reason: his clear cut, well thought out, conservative “ideology.” This ideology informs his values and principles — his life; giving him a strong vision for our city.
It’s been odd to me that lately ideology is seen as a bad thing. Some don’t seem to think ideology belongs in Council chambers — “that’s the place for the City’s Business.” An ideology is just a set of beliefs, each of us has an ideology we live by. Our Founders developed an ideology that guided them in writing our founding documents, documents that have guided America for almost 250 years. Robert believes this same ideology; he is completely transparent.
As we set the vision for Woodland Park’s future, I can’t think of anything more important than … will those we choose represent our ideologies? With each decision, each action, the Council will look through their own ideological lens. Do you really know each candidate’s true beliefs? Do they really align with yours? Are they really best for our residents and businesses? Is it a clear, conservative ideology that keeps us out of a ditch and thriving? We must be so careful who we vote for, or we may end up in that ditch.
Robert loves Woodland Park and all of her people. He has a strong, clear, conservative vision for us, and strong leadership skills to get us there.
I choose Robert Zuluaga for mayor!
Denise Hubbard, Woodland Park