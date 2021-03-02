Freedom is important, but so is life
I was sad to hear that Mayor Carr came down with COVID-19, but happy that the misguided resolution regarding Governor Polis virus policies went nowhere.
We’re one year into the pandemic and it amazes me that otherwise intelligent people have the time to second-guess our duly elected state officials. I understand, but do not agree with the argument that we citizens should be free to go about our business as usual during a period of Biblical-proportion plague. If COVID were always fatal to its victims perhaps the naysayers would get with the program and throttle back on the “My personal freedom trumps all” mania which they embrace.
Freedom is important. But so is life, no matter how hard or inconvenient it has become in the current era. So as citizens we have choice. We can be free to be dead and ignore the reality of world-wide pestilence or free to embrace life — even if that comes as the expense of our “sacred” personal liberty.
Vernon L. Miller
Woodland Park
Responding to a few previous letters
In his letter of Feb. 10, Mark Sievers mentioned part of the Declaration of Independence. The rest of his letter explains why We the People “threw off” Trump.
A long list of criminal charges against King George also apply to Trump and his minions. Many GOP senators have and continue to stand against our Constitution. If they can’t twist the words around to fit their despotic agenda, they simply override the document. They refuse to listen to the people they failed to brainwash into believing their lies. This is NOT “consent of the governed.” As a result, I support term limits for everybody on both sides. I stand against all dictators, foreign or domestic. This includes Donald J. Trump.
OK, so you don’t like it when democracy wins fair elections, and you cry “foul” when you don’t get your way. You want to disparage those of us who proclaim Trump is “not my president,” but you conveniently forget how your side called for President Obama’s impeachment the very day he was inaugurated; how Mitch McConnell and others conspired against him because A) he wasn’t a Republican; and B) because he’s not white.
At least the hated Left did not have an insurrection against our government when they lost in 2016. They only quietly protested a dictator who only thinks of himself.
Next, Paul Myers (letters, Feb. 17) is angry about Biden’s executive orders. How can it be wrong for Biden and right for Trump? Biden only tried to reverse the damage done by Trump’s executive orders. Now, I must agree with Greg Sauer (letters, Feb. 17): I don’t like Far-Right extremists trying to destroy our democracy or our Constitution!
I am not impressed with Republicans hating everybody and everything they don’t agree with. Democrats aren’t saints, by the way, but they have tried (and failed) many times to “reach across the aisle” and try to get Republicans to work with them. Republicans always refuse, and demand Democrats give them everything they want, while denying anything to the hated “Left.”
What kind of BS is “The truth isn’t the truth” and “alternative facts”? Lies are lies, no matter what you call them.
The preamble states that we must always strive to form a “more perfect union,” not try to destroy it to retain despotic power. We don’t need racism, bigotry, white supremacy, or any other kind of Republican hate or divisiveness. We already had one civil war over these things, and we don’t need another — I hope!
Trump was truly not my president, and I refuse to let him be my dictator. Jan. 6 wasn’t “the Left,” it was Donald John Trump!
What ever happened to the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower?
Doug Harvey
Woodland Park
