Does WPSD have a part-time Superintendent?

This School Board took over in November 2021. Dr. Mathew Neal became Superintendent in 2021. Dr. Neal, who not only has a Doctor of Education degree, a Masters in Business Administration, a certificate in Executive Educational Leadership and went to Harvard University for the Superintendent Leadership Academy but also many years of superintendent experience and was adjunct faculty for the University of Colorado, said he thought of himself as a bridge between the teachers, students and parents and the Board. On April 4, 2022 an open mic caught the conversation of Board members complaining about Dr. Neal. They said, “We gotta roll awhile”, “And then make a change” and David Illingworth said, “I’m sorry we’re stuck with him for a little bit”. So Dr. Neal was fired under the guise of moving into a “transitional role”. That firing cost the District $275,000. Monies which could have been used for students.

Then an acquaintance of the Board, Ken Witt, became the only candidate for the Superintendent position. He was recalled from the school board in Jefferson County for numerous reasons. Mr. Witt’s bio states he attended New Mexico University from 1983-1988 (no degree listed), Church On The Rock Bible Institute with BA degree in Christian Studies (online courses) and University of Colorado with a BS degree in mathematics. He became Interim Superintendent with a salary of $155,000. That salary is three thousand more than Dr. Neal was paid and Witt has no education degree and little education experience.

But here is the real disturbing fact for us taxpayers. Mr. Witt’s contract allows him to continue to work full-time for ERBOCES as CEO which pays him another $155,000 per year. And the combined benefits for both full-time jobs are: Total salary of $310,00 plus a bonus of up to $18,600, free cell phone plus $100 monthly, $1,000 monthly auto allowance, $6,400 for professional growth (maybe he could get a degree in education), 10 sick days and 37 combined vacation days. Really? Two entities were so fiscally irresponsible to agree with this?

Mr. Witt recently told someone he had an open door policy for meeting with people on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. So what’s his schedule Tuesday and Thursday? Would anyone really believe he works 80 hours per week in order to give 40 hours to each full-time job? I don’t think so. I believe tax payers would like to know why we are paying full price for a Superintendent with two full-time jobs.

Gail Gerig, Woodland Park

Grants did no ‘go away’

It’s important to understand that Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and mental health resources in our schools are two separate things. SEL is a curriculum that is taught by teachers while the mental health resources offered throughout WPSD schools include specific programs offered by mental health professionals. The article in the Courier, “School districts vary on social emotional learning”, said this of BOE Director Rusterholz: “In the past interview with Rusterholz, he acknowledged that federal funding to the district was no longer available.” Regarding Superintendent Witt: “According to Witt, the school would not be applying for grants to fill the gap for mental health”. Witt is quoted, “Yes, those grants are over, and we have to make choices about what services we want to make available. Grants go away and we have to make choices.”

The grants that the WPSD did not reapply for are the Colorado School Health Professional Grant which funded social workers, Family & Community Liaisons, and school-based therapists; the Colorado School Counseling Corps Grant which funded school and career counselors at each school; the Colorado Expelled & At-Risk Students Services Grant which funded middle school and high school facilitators of peer mediation and conflict resolution; and the federal Substance Abuse Block Grant which funded substance abuse prevention programs. Combined, these grants provided a little more than $1 million to the District.

These grants did not “go away”, their availability to the district did not end. The District superintendent and board of directors simply chose not to continue them.

Woodland Park schools employ different types of health positions including guidance counselors, Social Workers, Family & Community Liaisons, Restorative Practices staff, school-based Therapists, licensed nurses, and health aides. Mental health services offered to students include therapy for the most at-risk students; bullying prevention; alcohol and drug prevention; conflict resolution; peer mediation, close work (required by law) with Special Education students and their families to ensure the requirements of their Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504 plans are being met; Safe to Tell investigations; gift certificates to families who need help with groceries or Christmas gifts for their children; free activities offered to students over school breaks (like self-defense classes, art classes, archery lessons, etc.); suicide intervention when a child says they want to harm themselves; and threat assessments when a student says they want to harm others.

Which of these programs and staff will the District continue to fund without grants? How? Who will meet the mental health requirements of their students? How will they meet the legal requirements to support Special Education students?

Teams of professionals simultaneously address a variety of student mental health needs throughout any given day at our schools. Reducing this staff and the services they provide puts all of our children at risk. When a child feels bullied; when they’re abused; when they experience trauma of any kind (a death in the family, a health crisis, a divorce...); when they struggle to cope and don’t get the support and care they need the risk of suicide, self-harm, or violence (whether it’s a schoolyard fight or a mass shooting) can increase. The incompetent WPSD leadership is making decisions to the detriment of our children’s mental health. What potentially life-saving interventions won’t be provided next year and what will the consequences be?

Mary Ward, Woodland Park

Gaming commission representation – again

Recent articles in the Courier have highlighted and bragged about the involvement of Teller County Commissioners in legislative issues and how they make their views known to those under the gold dome in Denver.

That’s admirable, but how about making an effort to secure local representation in Teller County?

Teller County has never, ever had any representation on the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission. Until recently, if you owned any property in Teller County you were forbidden by statute from being appointed to the Commission. Now, residents of Teller and Gilpin Counties have priority in appointments to the Gaming Commission.

Yet, there still is no Teller County resident who has ever been appointed to the Gaming Commission.

Why is that important? The Gaming Commission regulates the largest industry in Teller County and sets the tax paid by casinos. Most of those taxes go to projects on the Front Range and community colleges, of which there are none in Teller County, so I suspect that’s why no one from Teller County has or will ever be appointed to the Commission.

Indeed, the Ralph Carr Judicial Center in Denver that houses the state’s Attorney General and Supreme Court was built with gaming taxes from Teller and Gilpin Counties. Yet, the county courthouse in Cripple Creek is deteriorating before our eyes with episodes of no heat in the winter. Funding the construction of a judicial center in Denver with taxes from Teller County is more important.

Likewise, community colleges in Colorado receive around $13 million in gaming taxes from Teller and Gilpin counties, but not 1 cent of those taxes generated in Teller County ever found its way to schools in Teller County.

The power to tax is the power to destroy. The high gaming taxes set by an absentee Gaming Commission populated by appointees from the urban Front Range that has never had a representative from Teller County probably explains why there are lots of derelict casino buildings on Bennett Avenue.

Our nation was founded on the notion that it is fundamentally unjust to have taxation without representation. Yet, our self proclaimed “principled” Republican Teller County Commissioners and elected officials who claim to represent us, apparently don’t see a problem with no representation on the state agency that levies taxes on the largest industry and employer in the county. They don’t work on that issue as the other legislative issues they brag about seem to have priority.

They need to actually represent Teller County by securing representation on the agency that sets the taxes on the largest industry in the county.

Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek

• • •

