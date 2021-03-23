TCFMA HAS NEW MARKET MANAGER
The Teller County Farmers Market Association has a new market manager, as its 30-year veteran, Judy Crummett, has retired.
TCFMA recently completed an intensive search and interview process. We thought the community might be interested in the fact that we had about 18 excellent applicants from throughout Teller County and down the Pass. We interviewed a number of them, half a dozen of them twice, before choosing three finalists as probable best fit for the market at this stage in its existence. All three were excellent. We wished we had more positions to fill! We are also pleased to report that several of the candidates have expressed an interest in becoming market volunteers this year!
So, thank you, community! You presented us with an embarrassment of riches in candidates for our market manager! We hope you will be able to meet a number of the applicants at the Market this summer (June 4-Sept 24). Certainly we look forward to introducing you to our new manager, Lara Maas.
See you all soon in Memorial Park!
Suzanne Core, TCFMA Board of Directors
Woodland Park
THANK YOU TO A SPECIAL POLICE OFFICER
I had two kids walking to the library the other day when they were approached by a Woodland Park police officer. For a moment they thought they were in trouble, but their fears were quickly allayed when this special officer offered them a cute teddy bear. Thank you to this kind, anonymous officer. You made their day!
What a special community we live in.
Todd Wiseman
Woodland Park
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR DEAN HASKINS
Many longtime Teller County residents probably remember my husband Dean, from his RadioShack store days, his conversations at the post office, connecting with him during his volunteer duties with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office under Gary Shoemaker, Boy Scout Troop 25, Search & Rescue, Woodland Park Ambulance Service, and Our Lady of the Woods, or his ham radio service providing emergency communications during natural disasters.
The anniversary of his death is fast approaching and, due to restrictions COVID necessitated, I’d postponed scheduling a celebration of his life until we could once again freely assemble in numbers. Unfortunately that hasn’t occurred but I cannot let this anniversary pass by without holding a celebration of life for this exceptional man. So I’ve scheduled it for the afternoon of April 3.
Restrictions are still in place for both the venue and for how many can view the livestreamed Zoom call. So I’m requesting people who’d like to attend the Celebration of Life in person or via Zoom please contact me at luciehaskins+rsvp@gmail.com. I will then respond with the specific information regarding venue and time and also the Zoom link. The presentation will also be recorded and available for replay.
Lucie Haskins
Woodland Park
RE: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN MASCOT REMOVAL
The cancel culture has hit close to home. Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 school board has voted 4-1 to remove their mascot and logo by the end of this school year. My vote is for the one member who saw the importance of keeping the history and not bowing down to the cancel culture. Of course, perhaps they had no choice, with the threat of fines imposed by SB21-116 if they didn’t.
Changing the mascot is erasing history. How about the cost of doing it? School signs, football scoreboard, painting the swimming pool, all record boards, banners, and sports uniforms are just a few examples of what will have to be replaced. Who’s paying for all this? The students will end up paying the true price. Cuts will occur to department budgets and teaching supplies while increasing class size. The price paid will have more of a negative effect on students than ever having an Indian as their mascot. Where’s the common sense? Where are the adults in the room?
The cancel culture is trying hard to change America. Not all of our history is good, but it’s our history, we must teach it, learn from it and grow. Canceling mascots, statues, TV shows, movies, books, etc., isn’t helping anyone. If we allow cancel culture to continue, they will find a way to cancel just about anything and everything.
If America doesn’t wake up, stand up and take our country back from the politicians we won’t have a country.
My suggestion for a new mascot would be the Red-Tailed Hawks, but we can’t use that one since it is important to the American Indian culture thus, we must choose the Chipmunks but that probably will upset PETA. Good luck choosing one that doesn’t upset some group.
Tim Lundt
Woodland Park
