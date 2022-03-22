Editor’s note: Due to an excess of letters to the editor in advance of the April 5 municipal election, some letters to the editor this week are published online only at pikespeakcourier.com.
Vaccine misinformation should be noted
Because vaccine misinformation can persuade people to refuse vaccination and result in more deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases, journalists should note such misinformation when including it in their reporting. Case in point: in a March 17 Gazette article (reprinted from a March 16 Courier article) about some employees at the Cripple Creek mine choosing not to be vaccinated for COVID-19, Mr. Gabe Pyle is quoted as saying “I didn’t feel the vaccine worked, unlike the one for polio, scarlet fever and chicken pox, which have been proven to work. I’ve never heard of a vaccine where, if you take it, you can still get sick.” The report then provides no comment on the misinformation in this statement.
Facts: 1. extensive scientific evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization and death by over 90%, meaning they work as well as or better than most vaccines; 2. there is no approved vaccine for Group A streptococcus, the bacteria which causes scarlet fever; and 3. no vaccine is 100% effective — for every vaccine ever developed, some vaccinated people can still get sick or die from the infection, because some people will not mount an adequate immune response. I hope Mr. Pyle, and the reporter, will talk with a physician knowledgeable about vaccination before sharing this sort of misinformation again.
Ted Maynard, MD, president, Colorado Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics, Colorado Springs
•••
Endorsement for Kellie Case
It is my distinct privilege to endorse Woodland Park Councilwoman Kellie Case as she seeks the opportunity to continue her service to the citizens of Woodland Park.
When I think of Kellie, three themes come to mind: conservative, compassionate and pragmatic. Each of those themes serve Woodland Park well.
Case is conservative. To Case, “getting things done” does not necessarily mean growing government. She believes in the free market, opportunity, self-reliance and the principles of our larger Constitutional Republic. Yet, she intuitively knows that there is a limited role for government and that government must excel within such limits. With great pleasure, I saw how she demonstrated these principles through her arguments and votes. She applies logic, with a deep desire to understand lasting second-and-third-order effects.
Case is compassionate. She is a rare representative who thoroughly understands her oath of office. She knows Woodland Park’s residents. She is a successful businesswoman in her own right. She invests the entirety of herself in everything she does. While knowing that logic must prevail over feelings, she still works diligently to understand opposing views in a calm and respectful manner. In these days of “outrage” and “passion,” she knows that calm, yet steadfast, vision and respectful language serve Woodland Park better than harsh rhetoric and hyperbole.
Case is pragmatic. She knows intuitively that disagreement cannot mean deadlock. Nor does she believe that compromise is capitulation. She starts from points of agreement and looks for a solution that brings opportunities to resolve additional challenges in the future.
Over her last term, Case grappled with challenges both large and small within Woodland Park’s city council: COVID, deaths, resignations, budget frustrations, and noteworthy growth. And with every challenge, Kellie demonstrated the class, dignity and vision necessary to be part of the solution.
Case earned my endorsement, and I encourage the good folks of Woodland Park to give her another term by voting for her re-election.
Mark G. Czelusta, Teller County Treasurer, Cripple Creek
•••
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
It is a privilege to write this letter on behalf of Catherine Nakai. Since I gotten to know her over the last few years, I have been impressed with her professionalism and commitment to service in Woodland Park.
We elect our leaders because they have asked to act on your behalf, as citizens and as public servants. Catherine has carried this flag and understands this dynamic on her time as one of your city council members. She also understands that it is about all the citizens she serves and not about her ego or personal political gains.
Catherine always educates herself on understanding the issues at hand and diligently works to gain consensus on the subjects as needed. In the days we live in, of public dissention, it’s never about making grand-standing opinions for Catherine, but having respect for other opinions and listening to other points of view. It is always about presenting herself as a professional, operating with transparency and having dignity while doing so.
Public service is a calling and a privilege for those of us who have chosen to serve, and Catherine epitomizes this trait.
I wholeheartedly endorse Nakai for city council and ask you to support her and vote for her in the upcoming election.
Bob Campbell, Teller County Commissioner, Cripple Creek
•••
Re: Woodland Park School District board
As an former student of the Woodland Park school system, I attended the most recent school board meeting to see for myself if there is any animosity by the current school board toward our teachers.
At that meeting, I was astonished that board members Illingworth and Patterson displayed their repugnance for certain teachers openly in front of close to 300 people in attendance. At the beginning of the meeting, during board member comments, these two launched into a nasty diatribe against all local teachers who belonged to a teachers union, which is their Constitutional right to do so.
Their attack then set the tone of the meeting. Whether or not they approve of unions is their right. But as a board, in my opinion, I believe they should concentrate on the district’s students instead of what appears to be their individual campaign of openly and blatant “Union Busting.”
Steve Plutt, Lake George
•••
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
As a longtime resident of Woodland Park, I feel there are some things that we should expect from our city council that unfortunately haven’t consistently been delivered over the years. The first is for the city council to be a functioning body, able to debate, deliberate and carry on the business of the city with professionalism and decorum. The second is that the council conduct itself with conservative principles, both financially and organizationally. I believe that Catherine Nakai exhibits the temperament and conservative principles to accomplish those two expectations.
It’s also important that members of council have a keen awareness of the history of Woodland Park, and how we got from there to here. Catherine is a 20-year resident of the city and has that institutional knowledge of our city that’s valuable to help ensure a small government that delivers city services efficiently. Her temperament on council is one of quiet confidence and rapt attention to the opinions of her constituents. She adds a calm voice in what has been at times an unnecessarily caustic environment. We need more conservative leaders like Catherine on citycouncil.
Erik Stone, Teller County Commissioner, Woodland Park
•••
Endorsement for Kellie Case
Kellie Case has more than proven herself as an asset to Woodland Park and its citizens during her years of service, including four years on City Council and 17 years as the city’s finance director and treasurer. Kellie has also tirelessly served many of the area’s nonprofit organizations for the past 25 years. Her reasonable and collaborative approach to solutions in the best interest of the community is in sharp contrast to those whose purpose on council seems to be mainly carrying the water for special interests.
Her actions and leadership during her council service have included adoption of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, adoption of a balanced budget for years 2019–2022, with provisions for generous debt reduction in 2025, and contributing to improving the stability of our police department. Kellie’s future emphasis is a continued commitment to debt reduction measures, along with addressing the challenges of hiring and retaining qualified staff, updating the city’s land use codes and continuing to seek solutions to our worsening traffic congestion.
Kellie has served as Council Liaison on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Downtown Development Authority, lending her years of experience and insight with the city government to both boards, under the leadership of the city council.
Please join me in re-electing Kellie Case as a reasonable and collaborative member of the Woodland Park City Council.
Steve Randolph, Mayor Emeritus, Woodland Park
•••
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
Hilary LaBarre needs to remain mayor of our beautiful city. She has proven herself more than capable as the leader of the council in her service as a council member, appointment as mayor pro-tem, and finally as mayor. She conducts the city’s business in a no-nonsense manner while simultaneously showing great compassion and care for our citizens and great respect for our talented city staff.
Hilary thoroughly prepares for meetings, listens to all input, and only after that does she make the best decision for our citizens and city. She understands the legal aspects of running the city and has a keen eye for proper budgeting and spending.
Hilary has played a key role in reducing negativity and in-fighting at council meetings. This has only improved the effectiveness of the meetings. She answers to no special interest group, and no one on council should. Hilary’s campaign tagline is “Experience and Civility”; she brings both to our Ccouncil. Please support and vote for Hilary LaBarre so she can continue as our mayor.
David Buttery, Woodland Park
•••
To the new board, I support you!
When you ask the WPSD Administration about WPSD’s performance, the response is, “we’re green. We’re accredited.” That says a lot.
Let’s look at the real indicators: Yes, according to CDE’s website, WPSD is green/accredited. What does green mean? “Meets Expectations.”
Regarding the performance data from CDE, what does yellow mean? “Approaching.” It does not yet meet expectations. “Not yet,” one of WPSD’s synonyms for the traditional “not passing” or even “failing.”
The performance data for WPSD (from the most recent, albeit pre-COVID numbers) show:
WPSD is yellow (not green) in Academic Achievement, Academic Growth and Post-Secondary Readiness.
Per WPSD’s 2021 CMAS (state standardized test) results: 33% of 8th graders, 20% of 6th graders; and 20% of 4th graders met/exceed expectations in math; 46% of 7th graders, 44% of 5th graders, and 36% of 3rd graders met/exceed expectations in English.
WPSD is on a Unified Improvement Plan to address deficiencies in math and English.
This district needs to take a long, hard look at internal components and correct them. Significant declining enrollment (it’s at nearly half of what it was two decades ago), a growing and waitlisted charter school, and the most recent election (status quo, rubber-stamp board lost by a fairly large margin to big-changes, school-choice board) are evidence that this community requires and expects something not just different, but BETTER.
However, those who voted for status-quo deny these issues and refute change.
To the new Board: The majority of this community demands that you keep your promises of big changes, especially in the throes of noise, half-truths, and union distractions. Do not feel bullied, do not back down. This district needs you.
This ship must be righted, or it will continue to sink.
Justin Kimbrell, Woodland Park
•••
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
In my experience, the truest test of leadership is forged in fire. The traits a leader portrays in crisis speaks volumes to those around them who need reassurance, courage, and a path back to calm. It is true on the battlefield and just as true for civilian leaders facing crisis. We are fortunate to have such a leader in our midst running for mayor of Woodland Park.
Hilary LaBarre stepped up and into the role of Mayor Pro Tem when we lost Mayor Val Carr during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hilary stepped up at a time when others did not. She stepped up at a time and with a council that also reflected the deep divisions in our community because of the politization of a disease. Some on the council began to see the dais as a means to propagate their own political views or to remind us of our freedom and liberty — something all of us already understand and exactly why we live in Teller County. What is needed in crisis is not rhetoric, but action. Under her leadership, and despite many viewpoints from all sides, she has helped to keep the priority on decision making as part of municipal government focused on our citizens.
Despite the rhetoric, anger and dysfunction that has been on full public display, Hilary has ensured that the business of Woodland Park continued. Its outstanding employees have continued to provide a high level of critical and essential services to its residents. An excellent city manager was hired, and she and other members of council have provided him the necessary support and guidance and let him do what he was hired to do. She has continued to provide careful overwatch on the budget, and under her tenure as mayor pro tem, the debt has been reduced. She has filled critical positions in citizen advisory boards with the most qualified people, not those that fit a political ideology or represent an interest group.
To be sure, Hillary is a fiscal conservative and has a conservative view and interpretation of the Constitution. Hilary understands that by charter Woodland Park City Council is nonpartisan and should be focused on municipal issues. Providing clean water, keeping the streets plowed, insuring a viable and honorable police force is focused on crime, passing a budget, and countless other essential functions have been and will be her continued focus.
Hilary LaBarre has my wholehearted and respectful endorsement for Mayor of Woodland Park. I would ask that you vote for her and allow her to help lead the new council towards a bright future for Woodland Park.
Dan Williams, Teller County Commissioner, Florissant
•••
Endorsement for Hilary LaBarre
I have had the pleasure of working with Hilary for many years and was happy she stepped forward into the role of Mayor for city of Woodland Park. I first meet Hillary at the Republican meetings and quickly saws that she was a very strong supporter of our Constitution. I also was a supporter of her platform in running for the mayor position.
I am proud of Hillary for her thoughtfulness to the duties that are needed for the position of mayor.
I am proud to endorse Hilary LaBarre for mayor of Woodland Park.
Jason Mikesell, Teller County Sheriff, Divide
• • •
Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. PLEASE NOTE that with the municipal election coming April 5, the last date any candidate endorsement letters can be printed is March 30. Be aware that The Courier receives more letters than we have print space for during election time, and some letters may run online only due to limited print space.