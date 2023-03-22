The dangers of the American Birthright curriculum

I am writing to express my concerns about the American Birthright curriculum and its potential dangers for young people. While it is important to teach our youth about the history and culture of our country in ways that do not bring shame or internalized hate to today’s youth, the way in which this specific curriculum approaches these topics is problematic.

I have only reviewed the social studies section for 11th grade and 12th grade. At first, I thought this was a more thorough and pervasive curriculum than I remembered from my own excellent high school education in the 1970’s because of the breadth of original documents included. I opened my mind to the possibility that this wasn’t so bad after all….

It is, however, obvious that much has been skewed toward one perspective of history with minimal minority views. In fact, so far I have found only three speeches and two African-Americans represented. The American Birthright program presents a narrow and one-sided perspective on American history, emphasizing only the positive aspects and ignoring the darker parts of our past. This can lead to a distorted understanding of our nation’s history, ultimately hindering our ability to learn from past mistakes and create a better future. History does, in fact, repeat itself if we don’t learn from the past. Germany carries the legacy of Hitler. Rather than ignore it, German schools teach deeply about what happened so that it can never happen again.

What is this school board and some religious zealots so afraid of about accurate history and different but equally valid perspectives?

Additionally, the program seems to promote particular religious and political agendas, often advocating for conservative views on social and economic issues, promoting Bible passages and religious interpretation of the Founding Fathers without a fair and balanced representation of all the Founding Fathers and their arguments about the role of religion in society. The FF were consensually clear that no religion should rule the land, yet this American Birthright program indicates a different conclusion. This curriculum not only limits critical thinking and analysis but also reinforces societal divisions and prejudices.

Finally, the program’s lack of diversity and inclusivity also raises concerns. The curriculum fails to acknowledge the contributions and experiences of marginalized groups, leaving minority students and girls feeling excluded and invalidated. No. Small. Thing. Self-image is radically volatile for teenagers without feeling marginalized.

In conclusion, while the American Birthright and its supports have good intentions, its narrow focus and potential political biases are harmful to young people’s education, development, and ability to be critically and practically ready for the “real world.” It is crucial that we provide our youth with a well-rounded education that encourages critical thinking skills and diverse perspectives. Faith can withstand critical analysis. Freedom can only stand if people are free to explore, consider, and express themselves.

As a community, I’m begging school board members and community members to listen to the experts, your state’s board of education, so many parents. I hear a lot of prayer and scripture being quoted during board meetings, but when I hear from parents and teachers? It’s to steer clear of this program and stop stifling our brilliant students, scaring (and firing or sidelining) teachers, and let teachers get on with being teachers.

Trina Hoefling, Florissant

Loss of programs will harm students

Thank you for revealing that the Woodland Park School District is cutting programs to support students’ well-being. This is one more decision the board had hoped to slide quietly through without informing parents or the community.

Grant applications that have been frozen include over a million dollars and fund a total of eleven counselors and social workers district wide. The district has also decided not to participate in the universal free lunch program that was passed in November. Citizens are paying for this food through state taxes and should not be denied access to it.

There is clear evidence the programs funded by these grants improve academic achievement; they help students focus, cope with challenges and be ready to learn.

Eliminating or reducing these services will harm the students and families most in need. If your children don’t experience a family crisis, suffer from stress or anxiety, and if your family has not been impacted by inflation and your children know they will have plenty of food at each meal, your family probably won’t miss this support.

But we know some students in this district feel sad every day, need help coping with loss and family crises, need safe and healthy supervised activities during school breaks and need access to healthy lunches without the shame or pressure of applying for charity.

In his message on the school webpage, Superintendent Witt promised to create a “positive and transformative learning environment for all students”. Other board members have promised to protect students and make their safety and well-being a top priority. The decision to eliminate these services is a direct violation of those promises and needs to be reversed.

Holly Sample, Florissant

Obsession with fake dangers

In response to Mr. Grina’s letter of March 8, I have to wonder if he lives in the area. He seems to think that the local schools spend their time teaching “questionable use of the 1619 Project, the (Ta-Nehisi) Coates book ‘Between the World and Me,’ staging drag queen shows, and encouraging teachers to conduct discussion of gender transition.” As a list of right wing fear-mongering it hits all the talking points, except didn’t use the word “grooming.” But to represent the teaching of children in public schools in Colorado, or Teller County specifically, it is complete fantasy. Anyone know the last drag queen show in a school in the County? Maybe if the local high school staged “Some Like it Hot”, which I doubt has ever happened.

This obsession with fake dangers to our kids is just impossible to countenance. They are pure fiction, and all part of a campaign to control the education of kids to strictly (very recent definitions) of conservatism, which hides uncomfortable facts, inconvenient history, and denies the value of empathy and discourse. That is what education is, especially the critical subjects of history and social studies! Teaching the ability to process information, both the good and bad, assess it’s impact on our surroundings, and to engage with others is vital. Trying to purge all uncomfortable subject matter is a disservice to our future as a region and nation. That’s why it is so amazing that today we have one side claiming that the other is engaged in censorship, while they purge instructional material, ban artistic expression, criminalize speech and ostracize those not in their political circle. Hypocrisy is not a strong enough word.

Mr. Grina says he just wants the other side to calm down, asserting that the “campaign” he disagrees with are combative, illegal or even violent, it shows that a discussion of reality is not really the goal. It is pushing an agenda in response to a fantastical progressive education system that does not exist. No, “gender transition” has never been in the curriculum, and there has not been a single drag show or Critical Race Theory (CRT) course taught in county or state primary schools. That is the problem: the critics of a full history or social studies curriculum can’t actually point to real issues, they have to create a false “woke” agenda that doesn’t reside on schools, educators or textbooks. Only then can they try to assure others that they are the reasonable ones, just trying to “protect the children”. No. They want to control the allowable subjects, and purge anything that opens the minds of students to other perspectives and lives. That is about control, not education.

This subject is not going away, and as the heroes of censorship and control expand their national profile for elected office, it will only get more shrill. The only defense is an informed citizenship, and students taught to approach subjects with a critical eye, and an open mind.

Michael Eaton, Divide

• • •

Neither silent nor the majority

Thank you for posting the many letters regarding WPSD withdrawing the book “Between the World and Me” from their curriculum. I read a very thoughtful response from Jerry Paul ( March 8) who actually experienced many of the crimes of Nazi Germany and gives a clear perspective of racial biases which America is leading into. He says this is exactly how Nazi “Brown shirts” controlled the public’s opinion pre WWII.

The letter by Curt Grina (3/8/23) disturbs me and I say this “politely” since he accuses people with different views to be “aggressive.” I would like to ask him what he means by “ the status-quo people “ since he referred to that three times. He also claimed that he is part of the “silent Majority” and I would like to say that he is far from “silent” nor is he the “majority”, His very defensive stance seemed to be attacking and full of hot air. He denies any “banning” yet in the original article written by Jameson Dion, that term is used several times. If we have “Freedom of Speech” in this country we MUST embrace ALL opinions and encourage children ( who will soon be adults) to Think for themselves, to embrace the Declaration of Independence and equal rights for ALL. Denying that this country has every had or has racial prejudice is like living in a bubble which some day may burst. Thank you Courier for being a wonderful newspaper where people can still express themselves!

Pamela Deck, Florissant

• • •

