Come on W.P., please clean it up!
The snow and ice hazard at Columbine Elementary on Kelley’s Road is shameful. Expecting kids and staff to maneuver through that should be a crime.
Yesterday, my school bus got stuck in the bus lane (thank you, Bobby Regester, for pulling it free). Today I watched a kid fall in this mess. It is treacherous!
I would hate to hear that a kid fell and smacked their head, or an adult has a broken hip because of the neglect to make it safe.
It would be sad that because of a lawsuit a judge has to decide who is responsible for cleanup and how much effort should be made.
I would hope that the School Board, City Council and community could come together to address the cleanup, make it safe and keep it that way.
Staff has enough stress with protecting the kids from COVID. They shouldn’t have to worry about protecting the kids and themselves from this snowy, icy hazard.
It is always good to do the right thing.
Just my opinion.
Dennis Peck, school bus driver
Woodland Park
Re: Dick Bratton
I mourn the passing of my longtime friend, Dick Bratton, and appreciate the article about him published in the March 3 issue of the Pikes Peak Courier. But the article omits a large portion of his life — the Teamski recreational ski racing circuit.
This was a “club” racing organization owned by Dick that brought joy, camaraderie, and friendly competition to many skiers along the front range. At its peak, we had as many as 600 racers on any given weekend. I found them in 1984, was a team captain for a Denver Ski club, and later raced with the SnoJets of Colorado Springs.
During the 20 years I was a part of Teamski, I joined the race crew, and found Dick to be a really good guy to work for. He helped me gain my USSA Race Official and Data Manager certifications, and put a lot of effort into keeping the circuit running for the racers. He always made sure everybody had a good time every weekend, regardless of the obstacles.
Keep bashing those gates, Dick!
He will be missed.
Simon Kane
Florissant
A missed opportunity in the Teller Guide
As a relatively new resident of Teller County, I was pleased to get a copy of the brand new 2021 Teller County Guide, which is full of interesting and helpful information. But, I was truly disappointed by some of the language on the “Teller County at a Glance” page. Particularly the part which stated “Before 1890, most of what is now Teller County was uninhabited. It was an area that some people traveled through to get somewhere else.”
While it’s a convenient (and more comfortable) myth, that the original settlers of Teller County settled on uninhabited lands — we know it is not true. (In fact, this “history” is challenged just a few pages later in the article on Florissant which mentions the remnants of numerous stone fortifications built by the Utes in the area. Obviously, no one bothers to build stone fortifications on lands they are “just passing through”.) And while the Pikes Peak Courier is certainly not the origin of this prevalent Western myth, nor the sole source that perpetuates it, we must acknowledge the continuous harm done by intentionally dismissing the history (or even existence) of native people in the area.
I can’t imagine the Pikes Peak Courier ever overtly claiming they are a news source “that only cares about and reports on what happens to white people.” But, I believe language like this is in the Teller County Guide is subtly sending essentially that same message. I think we can do better, and was sorry to see that the Teller County Guide missed the opportunity to do so.
Alexandra Scranton
Woodland Park
Editor’s Note: As I explained to Ms. Scranton via email, to say most of Teller County was uninhabited before 1890 does not discount the presence of the Ute Indians. Ms. Scranton said in a subsequent email, “I think it is worth stating that telling that story (whether intended or not) continues to be harmful to Native populations today.” I agree that the language we used could have been more clear, and regret any misunderstanding this may have perpetuated. As written in the “Florissant: Then and Now” article that immediately followed the “Teller County at a Glance” piece in the Teller Guide, “By the mid-16th century, the Spanish had claimed most of Colorado but bands of the Ute Indians, Nuche (The People) had made the Rocky Mountains home for nearly two centuries. These bands or family groups camped, hunted and traveled for many years through the mountains.”
Vernon Miller seems to believe that life is more important than freedoms. I hope his belief in that also extends to life of the unborn baby over the freedoms of the individual.
Secondly regarding Doug Harvey’s March 3 letter, all I can say is “ditto about democrats and Joe Biden.”
Greg Wilkins
Florissant
Response to March 3 Harvey letter
My thanks again to The Courier for giving folks like Doug Harvey the space to get things of their chest. It gives us God fearing, America loving, swamp loathing conservatives so much to work with!
I will only deal with his reference to my letter of Feb 17.
“C’mon Man! Don’t be a lyin’ dogfaced Pony Soldier!” ( I don’t know what that means, but it sure has that hardscrabble Scranton ring to it, eh?)
There are two distinct differences between Trump’s executive orders and Biden’s. First Trump actually knew what he was signing and second his were all designed to make America stronger. Neither element applies to Biden’s orders.
I realize that the Left does not appreciate the concept of “The Shining City on the Hill” to describe America. Instead they are intent on making us the Sewage Treatment Plant at the bottom of the hill. I used to be in a related business and believe me, it stunk!
And I’m not angry, but sickened by the orders that have been signed such as widespread tax funded abortions at any time of pregnancy, men being allowed to compete in women’s sports, many thousands of jobs being totally eliminated in the oil and gas business and a return to energy dependence on countries that despise us. That just scratches the service.
By the way, aren’t we all enjoying the 50-cent increase in gasoline prices? Just wait!
It may be noticeable that I tend to “steal” other people’s quotations and phrases.
I’m just trying to catch up with the “Plagiarist-in-Chief.” Right now I’m so far behind I can’t even see him on the distant horizon but I plan on having fun trying.
Paul Myers
Woodland Park
