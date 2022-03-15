Endorsement for Kellie Case
Since 1899, the residents of Teller County and our towns and cities including Woodland Park, have been self-reliant and have embraced the Code of the West: “Live each day with courage. Take pride in your work. Always finish what you start. Do what has to be done. Be tough, but fair. When you make a promise, keep it. Ride for the brand. Talk less and say more. Remember that some things aren’t for sale. Know where to draw the line.”
In Teller County and in our cities, we choose our public servants with great care and pride. We don’t want a lot of government in our lives, but we expect our government to be functional and to keep our needs and intent, including our life, health and safety, the focus of their governance.
Good governance begins with choosing the right leaders to represent us. While they must have the values and principles that reflect who we are, they must also be adept at striking a balance between various groups. Once elected, they represent ALL the citizens of their community. Good leaders must understand when compromise is appropriate and when it is not. When making decisions, good leaders must always ask, in the case of the Woodland Park City Council, “What is best for the residents of our city?”
An outstanding city councilor must be respectful of others who share the dais and are equally passionate about the issues presented. An outstanding city councilor must always conduct themselves with honor and dignity and be completely transparent and available to the residents of Woodland Park. Teller County residents living outside of the city also want to be proud of the leadership our city councils portray — those cities are part of our larger community where mutual respect and cooperation still matters. As a representative of the people, you must represent all of them, including those that may not have elected you. Being a representative of the people is a calling and carries with it great responsibility.
Case has served the city of Woodland Park since 1997 and has portrayed all of these traits; for the past four years on council and for 17 years as the staff finance director/treasurer. She listens, she is respectful, she is highly experienced, and she gets things done. Her personal efforts with budget matters and debt reduction, last year’s Veterans Rally and her willingness and tireless efforts to work with everyone on city council is exemplary and extraordinary. Kellie is a team player that looks beyond the city limits and works in cooperation with Teller County government and others who want to help build rather than tear down.
Kellie has a sense of community, respect, and cooperation that must be rewarded with her re-election to Woodland Park City Council. She has my endorsement, faith and confidence, and I know along with other members of council, will lead Woodland Park boldly into the future. Please re-elect Case to city council — she will not disappoint.
Dan Williams, Teller County commissioner, Cripple Creek
•••
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
I am endorsing Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council. Catherine has been a resident of Woodland Park for over 20 years, she grew up in Colorado Springs, and has lived in Colorado 43 years. Catherine is committed to preserving the spirit of Woodland Park and making positive improvements. She is a team player and works well with others running for city council.
Catherine has enjoyed her time on city council and wants to continue to serve the community she loves by continuing to reduce the city debt and providing the city services citizens have come to rely on. With over 26 years in an engineering environment, Catherine is detail oriented and looks for efficient solutions to every problem with no agenda.
Catherine is a Coloradoan, she has a love of family, is an avid Broncos Fan, animal lover, and loves the Colorado outdoors. Prior to her appointment to dity council, she volunteered on the Woodland Park Board of Adjustment, was chairperson the Woodland Park Comprehensive Plan on Transportation and Drainage committee. After her appointment to city council, she has served on the Charter Review Committee and is the Woodland Park Mainstreet Council Liaison. Catherine continues to volunteer her time whenever possible to help move Woodland Park forward without losing the history of Woodland Park.
I believe that Nakai has the best interests of the city in mind and comes with no agenda or alliance to anyone other than the citizens with an independent, reasoned, and thoughtful voice. Please help me support and vote for Nakai for Woodland Park City Council.
Carol M. Kittelson, Florissant
•••
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
It is my pleasure to add my name to the growing list of folks endorsing Catherine Nakai for Woodland Park City Council.
Catherine is exactly what you see every day. Reflecting her long residency in Woodland Park and her professional history as an engineer, she possesses quiet strength, class, dignity and unique deliberative skills.
Catherine entered Woodland Park’s City Council at a time of disruption and drama. The council grappled with a death, two resignations, an un-resignation, budgetary challenges, unprecedented growth, and, oh, by the way, a pandemic.
At a very personal level, she faced hyperbolic insults and contemptuous, judgmental language from an exceedingly small, yet vocal, minority that uses “gotcha” politics to replace a vision for Woodland Park’s future.
Yet through these disruptions and personal attacks, she was part of the group that held it together and kept the council moving forward, when some around her suggested that she give up, and a few of her peers did.
Such strength and dedication, while in performance of unpaid duties, are proof that she possesses the spirit of service that Woodland Park’s residents deserve.
Nakai is humble enough to admit her mistakes, to own them, and to move forward from them. She follows the City’s Charter. She works with people who may disagree with her. She listens to the folks she represents, even when they didn’t vote for her. Catherine is a Free-Market Conservative who also wants Woodland Park’s government to function and to provide essential services to its residents. She embraces the city’s future while preserving the traits that make it special.
You won’t see her playing games on social media. You won’t see her push a not-so-hidden agenda on behalf of organizations with questionable and transformative views. You won’t see her grandstanding on issues that are in our past.
Nakai is the representative that Woodland Park deserves. Strong. Dignified. Quiet. Humble. Deliberative. She earned my endorsement, and I strongly encourage you to vote for Nakai for Woodland Park City Council.
Mark G. Czelusta, Teller County Treasurer & Public Trustee, Cripple Creek
•••
Forums: Great opportunity for candidates, great help to voters
The first forum on March 2 at Woodland Park High School was exciting! I heard the candidates’ thoughts on issues important to me. I asked questions and even met with each candidate individually. This time was invaluable and puts me much closer to making my own choices.
What I don’t understand is why some of the candidates did not attend. All were invited with ample time to prepare. There is a short window for campaigning before the election. If a candidate actually wants to serve this community, I would think they would welcome all opportunities to be heard alongside the other candidates. This gives the community a clear picture of who they are so the voters can make informed choices.
Fortunately, there is a second forum at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at the City Council Chamber. Hopefully, this time all the candidates will show up. I don’t know if they will have enough chairs but personally, I’m hoping for a huge turnout. For me, I am listening thoughtfully to each candidate, looking at their experience and, if they are incumbents, looking closely at their voting record.
I love Woodland Park. This is my home. I want to be an informed voter. These forums help us all. I want to thank everyone who participated in the forums. And a special thank you to all Woodland Park residents who vote. You make the difference!
Denise Hubbard, Woodland Park
•••
Endorsement for Catherine Nakai
Catherine Nakai has proven herself to be an incredibly valuable member of our Woodland Park City Council. She prepares for the meetings, she listens to our citizens, she hears all the reports at meetings before making a decision, and then only after careful consideration does she vote. Her votes are her own. She does not answer to any specific constituent group; all citizens are her constituent group. When she disagrees with other council members she does so in a respectful manner and truly considers their input. She understands the role of municipal government. She understands that her primary responsibility is the safety of our citizens and the fiscal security of our beloved city.
We don’t need to revisit those very recent days of council bickering and ineffectiveness. Catherine has helped us leave that in the past. I encourage you to support and vote for Catherine Nakai to make sure that the past stays in the past and that we move forward in a way that we can all be proud to call Woodland Park home.
David Buttery, Woodland Park
•••
Annual Sweetheart Ball thank you
Thank you so much to everyone that made the 2022 HtN — Hope Lives Here Sweetheart Ball such a huge success!
We couldn’t have done it without help from our co-event chairs Linda Meier and Anne Mallet and their wonderful SHB committee; Shining Mountain Golf Course — Manager Amy Fuller and Chef Tyler Kraver and staff; Swiss Chalet staff; Tiny Barge and the Big Chill; Roxanne Venn & Jan Woodward -flowers; emcee Jeff Meier; auctioneer Rick Mallett; and all the other folks who jumped in to fill very important positions that evening for the presentation (Anne Mallet and Mary Gonzales); Teller County Sheriff’s Dept. Honor Guar; E Ronney Photography; valet services by the Knights of Columbus; and all volunteers who decorated, assisted with sign in/check out table, coat check, high heel table and clean up.
A special thank you to all of our generous sponsors, especially Vanguard Skin Specialists, Newmont Mine, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Rachel & Art Wannlund. We had many more generous event sponsors and table sponsors and couldn’t do it without you. The live and silent auction items were amazing and created a fun evening for all. We were able to raise almost $60,000 thanks to everyone’s hard work and generosity. This annual event will help HtN — Hope Lives Here continue our mission in Teller County assisting our residents with a hand-up!
If you missed us this year mark your calendars for February 2023. We are always looking for more volunteers; contact our office at 719-687-7273 or go to htntc.org.
Deb Idleman, HtN — Hope Lives Here board president, Woodland Park
•••
Satisfied with Woodland Park school board
I am truly impressed with our new school board! Many parents who were dissatisfied with the old board voted with their feet; they walked away with their children from what they saw as a failed system.
The board has lived up to its first promise “to spend 120 days listening to the concerns of the people of RE-2 before making any changes.”
Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal and WPSD attorney Brad Miller have taken the first step in implementing school choice by starting the prosess to bring in Merit Academy as Woodland Park’s first charter school.
There are 130,930 K-12 schools in the United States. WP is one of fewer than 400 schools in the U.S. using the controversial Summit Learning Platform (that’s .003%). Do you feel like a guinea pig?
This school board, led by Neal, has wisely decided to let the Summit Learning Program rise or fall based on its own merits, and parents will have a huge say on that subject.
We are also blessed with a great administration and its staff. They are doing excellent work. I would like to make special mention of Tina Cassens. Her exceptional work in gathering information on the school’s “controversial subject policies” will be invaluable as the school board investigates and evaluates the new curriculum.
She aimed high when she compared Woodland Park’s results with the top performing school in the state, Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, but then, why not fly with the best?
While the school board will make all final decisions, the goal will be to offer parents transparency and input into all aspects of school curriculum and teaching materials.
After the review process, changes will be made to raise our standards; you can count on it!
One thing I hope won’t change is Neal has done an outstanding job leading RE-2 so far. Let’s renegotiate that new contract and lock him in for another 10 years!
Keith McKim, Florissant
• • •
