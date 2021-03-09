RE: PETE’S PLACE FIREWOOD MINISTRY
I saw the story in the Feb. 24 Pikes Peak Courier yesterday regarding Pete’s Place firewood ministry. It was a great story and very inspiring. It also explained a lot and answered a lot of questions I’ve had and corrected some things I was told in the past. Now things make since.
I greatly respect and give honor to Pete, Barry, Danny, Bob and of course the many others involved and volunteering that make this ministry happen. A group of strong and caring men, women and young adults giving of their time and energy to help provide people needing firewood so badly to stay warm in their homes during our cold snowy winters.
I am grateful as a Teller County senior living only on Social Security to be so blessed by this organization to receive firewood each year. My wife and I depend on it every day for heat. Our electric baseboard heaters are too expensive to run, so we have to leave them off, and only use the firewood we receive from Pete’s Place.
I’m also thankful that you allow me to be a small part of this great work and help split and load wood each month. The ministry is a blessing in many ways. It allows me to give of my time and labor knowing I’m helping Pete’s Place and helping someone get firewood they otherwise would not have.
Its a great personal honor and privilege to be apart of the ministry and fellowship with others at the same time. And as a recovering heart patient, I need the exercise.
I pray God’s richest blessings for each of our leaders that make this happen. For Pete, for Barry, for Danny, Bob and all that come to help.
Thanks to all of you! And thanks for letting me help.
God Bless the Knights of Columbus!
Danny L. Shaffer
Woodland Park
________________________________________
COUPLE IS PRODUCTIVE DURING COVID
We’ve lived in Woodland Park for the past three years. Our home is off of Highway 67 and we thought it would be cool to let everyone know what we’ve been accomplishing through this time of COVID. My husband has written two books and so have I! We are an 84-year-old man and 68-year-old woman have written books during this downtime.
I published the first one as of October 2020 and the sequel is being edited right now. He, too, has published his book and the second one is on the way as he’s working with Tattered Cover in Denver for promotions.
We have bounced ideas off of each other during this time and have found it fruitful as we’ve created our books. Yes, it’s been a creative time.
By the way, we absolutely love living here.
Linda Boylan
Woodland Park
_________________________________________
