Book banning – A terrible idea

Recently our conservative Woodland Park school board banned the use of the book by Ta-Nehisi Coates titled “Between the World and Me” from classroom use. This prompted me to read the book, and in it I found nothing worthy of such an indictment.

The author was presumably talking to his son about what it was like to grow up Black in America. One of the examples he gave was of a friend who was tracked down and murdered by the police (he was unarmed and they had the wrong suspect, the cop was not indicted). Unarmed Black people are about three times more likely to be killed in police encounters than are unarmed white people. Even President Biden mentioned the “Talk” in his State of the Union address.

I have been stopped by the police several times for speeding, and I never felt fear other than that my transgression might cost me some money. Many white people believe that this country is “exceptional” and that they are, in turn, worthy of this distinction. What we are, is lucky — that you and I were born in this country, at this time, and born white.

By reading this book, you and your children might just end up with a little empathy. Empathy is a good thing, a Christian thing, especially for those in power to put oneself in someone else’s shoes. Book banning has been used by fearful people in the past to attempt censure and control and never been an effective measure.

Michael Stewart, Woodland Park

• • •

Re: American Birthright in WPSD

I am appalled at Woodland Park School District caving in to “taxpayer” Jameson Dion. Well I am a taxpayer also, I support allowing kids to “think” and read history from all angles instead of being ostracized for it. In a class for upper high school students called “civil disobedience,” it seems ironic that only one view is allowed! Isn’t this the same thing Mr. Dion accused the teacher of doing? Only this is from far right side!

I wish the school district would have a backbone and support good teachers who encourage kids to THINK! I was a teacher for more than 30 years and taught in Hungary after retiring. In a poor country like Hungary, I was shocked at what little I knew about both national and world history. This is the kind of thinking that limits our kids and trains them to be puppets!

My granddaughter (in another school district) was told not to watch the “State of the Union” because it was too political. When did this start happening? Years ago when we burned books! And allow one or two taxpayers to dictate how and what a teacher teaches! This smacks of pre-WWII in Germany.

This is WHY teachers are leaving the profession. If “American Birthright” is the only book students should follow, why even allow kids to think at all?

Pamela Deck, Florissant

• • •

Issue with the postal service

I had the most concerning issue with our postal service. I made payments and mailed them on Feb. 6 at the South Street post office. I dropped off my mail inside the post office. On the evening of Feb. 7, I received a call at about 6 p.m. from a woman who found my check payable to Teller County Treasurer blowing around on the street where she lives in Pueblo. She said it was not only my payment but much more mail strewn in the street.

I physically went to the Tamarac post office to speak to the postmaster to try to find out how the mail I delivered to the post office ended up in the streets of Pueblo. He was very uninterested in my issue and told me it was not his job and that I needed to call USPS investigations. He did, at least, give me the phone number to call. I called that number on Feb. 7 and spoke to an investigator who told me he would check on this and would make sure my mail was picked up. He had a postmaster in Pueblo meet up with the woman who found my mail and she showed him where she found it along with other mail that was strewn in the street.

I received a call from the investigator who told me he would be getting my mail by the next day. He did call me back and stated that he had come to the conclusion that this was a scam, where people use sticks with sticky stuff on the end to get mail out of the drop boxes. I told him that was impossible since I don’t drop my mail in a drop box, but physically take my mail inside the post office. He then stated that this was a job for the inspector general to investigate.

I called the inspector general’s office and left a message. I received a call back on Feb. 22, stating that they are investigating. At this point, not sure if I need to reissue payments or if they will actually deliver to the parties involved. I am now receiving late notices for payments made and now paying online.

My main reason for this letter is to warn people that the mail service is less than stellar and the old adage of a letter mailed is a letter received is no longer applicable. If anyone dropped mail inside the post office on Feb. 6, you might want to check and see if the payment ever made it, it could be blowing around in the streets of Pueblo. So, when people say "CHECK WAS MAILED,” give them the benefit of the doubt.

Tina Albillar, Woodland Park

• • •

