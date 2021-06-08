Thank you to Dan Williams
I don’t know that I’ve ever been touched more deeply by a Memorial Day column than the one Mr. Williams wrote for the Courier (”Bracing for Impact,” May 25). Thank you.
Trina Hoefling, Florissant
Re: Charis Bible College
As former long-term residents of Woodland Park who invested years of public and community service, we write to express our deep concern regarding statements by Andrew Wommack, the leader of Charis Bible College.
In a May 22 article “Andrew Wommack urges Christians to ‘take over’ Woodland Park, Teller County” in Colorado Politics (also published in the June 2 Courier), Wommack was quoted as saying, “Man, as many people as we have in this school here, we ought to take over Woodland Park.”
As the article explained, “Charis, which is not accredited, embraces young Earth creationism, which teaches the world was created by God in the past 10,000 years. And Charis’s School of Practical Government promotes an interpretation of American history that equates the constitution with the Bible while overlooking Enlightenment influences.”
As men who have studied world history in general, and American history in depth, we’re intimately familiar with our founding documents, and concur that they are imbued with Christian principles and values.
However, we are also scrupulously mindful of Thomas Jefferson’s Jan. 1, 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists, wherein he wrote, “…the American people…declared that their legislature should ’make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”
While we do believe people of faith have an inviolable right to be actively involved in politics, we’ve also studied the numerous instances when religion has become inextricably intertwined with the State, or has completely dominated it, and the results were uniformly antagonistic to public welfare.
Therefore, when we read of Wommack’s plan to effectively take over Woodland Park and impose Charis’s beliefs on it, we are reminded of such theocracies as those in the Middle East, where homosexuals are thrown off of buildings and the rights of women and religious minorities are essentially nonexistent.
We are confident that a solid majority of Woodland Park residents would not support rule by any religious organization. We therefore strongly urge the citizens to become organized to oppose this dangerous movement. Absent that opposition, the city will likely be transformed into a permutation of a theocracy, which would fundamentally alter the quality of life the people have come to enjoy and jeopardize their children’s future.
Philip Mella, Chandler, Ariz.
Darwin Naccarato, Yukon, Okla.
‘Lest we forget’
In regard to the Woodland Park City Council voting in favor to donate $2,500 to the Teller County WWII Memorial project, I would like to say thank you.
This is a project that will link the past with the present and allow everyone to remember and honor these soldiers — soldiers like Woodland Park resident Eldon B. Pickett. The Picketts were a longtime Woodland Park family that gave a lot to the community. Eldon was Killed in Action on June 13, 1944 while his B-24 was on a bombing mission in Europe.
With the approval of the donation, the Woodland Park City Council is showing the gratitude of the city of Woodland Park to our local area soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the freedoms we enjoy today.
But when it comes to remembering our soldiers who died fighting for our country, not all of us take the time to do that — for example, Council members Stephanie Alfieri and Robert Zuluaga, who both voted against this donation to remember our fallen veterans.
“The debt of gratitude that is owed to veterans is beyond what words can express.” ~Stephanie Alfieri, Nov. 11, 2020
“I am a proponent of the …. Patriots who gave of their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor that we may live free.” ~Robert Zuluaga, April 7, 2020
Apparently, in my opinion, these two council members are all meaninglessness talk and no action when it comes down to actually remembering our patriot heroes.
Steve Plutt, Lake George
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.