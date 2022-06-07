Re: May 25 guest column ‘What happened to Cripple Creek?”
This former mayor forgets, the kids in Cripple Creek were experiencing despair and hopelessness before the pandemic. (2019 Cripple Creek-Victor High School survey). He needs to take a tiny bit of responsibility for what happened to Cripple Creek. I do agree, though. Blackhawk, with its Las Vagas casinos, has killed the soul of its community.
Beth Hoover, Cripple Creek
• • •
What has Charis done for the community?
A Gazette article “Construction on first affordable housing comples in Colorado Springs on church property gets underway” (April 29) reported about Solid Rock Christian Center repurposing half its five-acre site in southeast Colorado Springs for development of a four-story, 77 unit apartments (1, 2, and 3 bedrooms) for renters earning 30% to 60% of the area median income. Rev. Ben Anderson said “… we easily could have built a bigger church, but that wasn’t as important as doing something for the community.”
Charis Bible College is building apartments for student living on its massive campus while trying to weasel out of an agreement that would require taxes on the property. Charis enjoys the fire department and police services while paying no taxes. What has Charis done to improve Woodland Park or assist the underserved or homeless in Woodland Park? Is there some secret service they are doing for our community? So far, my research has only found a breakfast for local firefighters.
Cynthia Ramon, Woodland Park
• • •
Wake up!
There are two areas of concern 1) The availability of assault rifles to the public; and 2) Problems with our mental health system and the stigma attached to having a mental health diagnosis.
Each time there is a mass shooting they show where the shooter was communicating their intentions to do harm and their behaviors demonstrated that they were filled with hate, anger, rear or fustration. Some were influenced through sites on social media, and some were just unable to cope with what ever the cause of their emotions.
What can be done to address these? Our govenment is only talk, talk, talk and point the finger at each other. Just look at the remarks made by Sen. Ted Cruz following the mass shooting in Uvalde.
We have a sickness in this country and it is festering. How can we return to business as usual after this horrific killing of innocent children and teachers in Texas; the mass shooting of innocent citizens shopping in a store in Buffalo; the attempted mass shooting in an Asian church; and all the mass shootings that have occured in the past? Not only mass shootings, but an increase in gun violence across this country?
Our country is in a crisis. WAKE UP!
Johanna Stiles, Divide
• • •
In support of WPSD school board
Recently, I have had occasion to visit some of our schools in RE-2, and I have been impressed.
Most of our teachers are loving, kind and considerate of our children and their needs. They are devoted to teaching lessons and values that will help them succeed in life.
There are, the very few, but radical and vocal minority who want to put forth their agendas rather than the children’s best interests, but our new school board has brought most of them to heel.
We are blessed to have a man of integrity, Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal, whose focus is on healing the wounds that are obvious to all but the most radical dissenters. A gentle, loving, no nonsense man feared and respected because of his personal moral values, his work ethic, his dedication and love for children and their educational success.
The changes we voted for are being implemented, too slowly for some who want to take a hammer and sickle to destroy the existing structure and rebuild it in their own image. Too fast for others who feel lost and fear new challenges, the “go along to get along types.”
But for most of us the changes are well thought out and judiciously applied.
Parents will have various school choices and educational processes, with new agendas, goals and values. Each of the choices will influence the others and the best one will survive.
It took a new school board with new leadership to implement the changes taking place. The old system had failed us and with many sacrifices, parents walked away.
I would encourage parents to reevaluate their choice and return to WP schools, but only if you are willing to accept your responsibility to hold the schools accountable.
There are many problems with schools in the rest of the nation, but here in Woodland Park we have turned around or stopped programs that advocate unnatural behaviors or radical policies, and we have instituted changes that focus on our children, not radical agendas, government dictates or the national unions … frankly our local union is pretty good and their leaders share our concerns.
Only responsible parents can keep these changes in place. Government in education is the enemy of education.
Keith McKim, Florissant
• • •
Point of clarification
Mr. Bonner’s letter to the editor (May 25) addressing my May 4 letter began with “It is always interesting to read a non-Christian quoting the Bible, a book they are not familiar with, as a source for an agenda they are pushing.” Normally I wouldn’t respond to a letter criticizing something I wrote. But, just for the record, I have been a Christian for more years than most of you reading this have been alive.
Second, I am a retired educator. I don’t push an agenda; I just attempt to describe what I have learned and believe to be true. But for those who do wish to push an agenda, they often don’t get the larger point being made. It is the dilemma of not seeing the forest for the trees.
Third, I appreciate the Biblical walkthrough, provided by Mr. Bonner, but it seems to miss the point of Jesus’ vision for humanity characterized by the qualities of kindness, honesty, truth, humility, mercy, peacemaking, feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, visiting the prisoner, clothing the naked, protecting the widow, orphan and foreigner, attending to the sick and injured, and loving one’s neighbor and even one’s enemies, just to mention a few. Focusing on this essence of Christianity seems more productive than cherry picking proof texts to make a dubious point. Again, it’s kind of a “forest vs. the trees” dilemma. And focusing on “Biblical trees” can lead to some very unchristian thinking and behavior.
Sam Gould, Divide
• • •
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.