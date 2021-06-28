Re: "Andrew Wommack urges Christians to 'take over' Woodland Park, Teller County," June 2 Courier
The thing that is of concern to me are the frequent negative articles that are being printed in our local newspaper from those who are eager to criticize and then to embellish what has "allegedly" been said by Andrew Wommack.
Since most of us were not present when Wommack "allegedly" said some of these things, it is "second hand." We are not even certain if some things weren't taken out of context. We see this kind of "news" reporting every day. People are making false accusations, taking statements out of context and then labeling certain groups of people, and, consequently, certain groups of people are becoming targets of hate groups. Contrary to what some people think, that comes from both sides of the aisle.
Living in a fairly small community, we are acquainted with people from all different beliefs and affiliations and we hear their persuasive rhetoric. These negative articles and letters are inciting certain people to hate anyone affiliated with Wommack's ministry and school. I would hate to see anyone get hurt because of this.
Personally, I think comments that have been made by Wommack are being blown out of proportion. Wommack has been in our surrounding communities (Colorado Springs and Woodland Park) for a very long time and, so far, he has lived peacefully among us.
Like I said before, I do not support certain beliefs from this ministry, however, I still believe in everyone's right to free speech and everyone's right to worship the way they choose. This looks like a witch hunt to me.
Deborah Scott, Florissant
Editor's note: To see the full video of Andrew Wommack's April 23 Citizen's Academy: Learn How to Get Involved in your Local Government!" go to youtube.com/watch?v=eczzy86xJPY.
Re: 4 takes, 3 against
Do not know how it turned out this way, but no surprise. Somehow 75% of the letters (“What’s Your Take On ... Andrew Wommack’s call for Christians to take over local government?” June 23 Courier) were everything from strong disagreement to outright hatred, albeit dressed up to not be.
Does the young earth creation theory go against the teaching of Jesus? Does Charis advertise itself as an accredited school? Do they force anybody to attend? Dominion, in a biblical sense does not just mean to dominate. It also calls into play stewardship and accountability. After seeing the divisiveness in our political class, does anybody think that Christian leadership could be worse? Or shall we just burn down the campus and build pot shops, a pole-dancing school and a nude beach? Would that make the haters happy?!
I think not, as the have blamed Charis for housing shortages, high prices and traffic snarls. And boy, did they have the ability to see into the future, as they complained this happened even before Charis broke ground. Pull the splinter out of your own eye first.
Joel Hefter, Woodland Park
Re: abortion
Those who fear rising waters use the most sandbags; or they move to higher ground. And those who fear unplanned parenthood use the most birth control pills; or they should move to higher ground. Our creator is trying to form us into the likeness of His image. Don’t stop the potter from mixing the clay.
Thane M. Schwartz, Cripple Creek
The ‘heart and soul’ of the WP Aquatic Center
It’s been three years since our Aquatic Center first opened after years and years of trying to get it built. During all these years, we’ve had a constant — the heart and soul of the pool, Ryan Squires.
If you’ve ever been to the pool, you were probably greeted by Ryan with his big smile and his even bigger heart. For those of us who are “exercise challenged,” Ryan made us feel welcome and encouraged us daily.
Water aerobics classes are a safe place where everyone feels welcome and supported. Those of us with medical issues have been blessed with a superior and knowledgeable staff led by Ryan, and they make all of us feel stronger every day.
During the pandemic, when most of the staff was cut, Ryan was manager, receptionist, scheduler, lifeguard and swim class instructor. I know there were a few days when Ryan never left the pool, he was committed to keeping it open for all of us. Ryan was so much more that the manager of the pool and all of us are so grateful for his endless work ethic and his loyal friendships. Unfortunately for all of us, Ryan left the aquatic center last week to pursue new adventures. We will miss him dearly, but wish him well as he starts his new journey. Your pool family loves you Ryan, you are the best!
Laurie Naples, Woodland Park
• • •
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions longer than 250 words. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.