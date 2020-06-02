Editor’s note: The deadline for June 30 primary election-related letters to the editor, aka political letters, is Wednesday, June 10. The last date of publication for these will be the June 17 Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Vote for Dan Williams
I wholeheartedly endorse Dan Williams for our District 1 Teller County Commissioner. Dan has taken a very active interest in Cripple Creek for years and is well-known here. His service and interest in Cripple Creek has been consistent and started long before his bid for Teller County commissioner. He has been a guest speaker at many functions and events and has taken a special interest in our housing situation. He listens to the ideas and challenges we have and understands our economic base. He is a proven leader who has the leadership skills and financial understanding to help us through these critical economic times and make our way to recovery.
Cripple Creek and Teller County are facing a number of real and serious challenges to make our way back to full economic recovery. I know who Dan is and what he has sacrificed for our country as a combat veteran and what he will do as a county commissioner to help Cripple Creek.
Please join me in voting for Dan Williams for District 1 Teller County Commissioner.
Milford Ashworth, mayor
Cripple Creek
Vote Williams and Stone for county commissioner
After too many months of watching our county commissioner campaigns, I am endorsing Dan Williams and Erik Stone; here’s why. Dan and Erik have both educated themselves regarding the responsibility they seek, created the relationships locally, regionally and at the state level that will benefit Teller County, and demonstrated that they will appropriately represent their constituents. They are both clearly in this for the preservation and protection of our community, not to advance their own personal agendas. Their opponents seem to have little more to offer than their agendas, or the agendas of their boisterous but few supporters, and an obscene number of signs littering our roadsides.
Like most of you, I came to Teller County for the mountain lifestyle. Having a little bit of land with our home, a view that often has considerable natural beauty and the opportunity to be free of the traffic and crowds of even our smaller cities, was just what my family wanted. Folks up here are pretty independent and we’re far less concerned with having concrete sidewalks, paved roads or lightning-fast, government-subsidized internet than we are about our personal privacy and our right to pursue what we define as happiness. What we want from our government is to maintain basic infrastructure, keep the peace and regulate essential health and safety codes to protect us, our kids and our property. We also expect county government to keep taxes low and avoid expensive debt and government “projects” created by legacy-seeking politicians and bureaucrats. Most importantly, we want to be treated fairly and equitably.
As your county commissioner from 2010 to 2018, I learned a great deal about local, state and federal roles in county government. Commissioners are who we elect to do the massive amounts of reading, to attend the hundreds of meetings, to respond to natural disasters and be responsible for making informed, difficult decisions on our behalf. That’s how a representative government is supposed to work. Having had and executed that responsibility for eight years, I can assure you that Dan Williams and Erik Stone are prepared to handle this undertaking. Of the field in this race, they alone understand the job, have followed the rules, and are prepared and committed to serving their friends and neighbors with dignity and intelligence. They comprehend the responsibility.
I urge you to join me in casting your primary votes for Dan Williams and Erik Stone.
Dave Paul
Former Teller County Commissioner
Support Dan Williams for county commissioner
Dan Williams has my full support and endorsement for District 1 Teller County Commissioner. I have known Dan for over five years and I am grateful he has stepped forward to serve us at a very critical time for our county and our city. He is a highly respected community and Veteran leader who possesses great integrity, ability, and compassion for all of us. Not only has Dan led throughout Teller County but he has been a consistent friend to Woodland Park. He has led and organized many of our patriotic events, cared for our Veteran population and our community, supported our school programs, and has publically addressed our council on multiple occasions.
Dan has been a regular part of our community and a key leader well in advance of his decision to run for county commissioner. He possesses the necessary skills to be a county commissioner today, ranging from policy-level decision-making ability to his ability to truly connect with all those he meets. Dan has a heart for service, Teller County and Woodland Park and will provide the leadership we need.
As we face an uncertain future, with many of our residents and our businesses facing real financial hardship, we must place our best in positions of responsibility. This is a critical election for Teller County, and we need to elect the most qualified leader we can, with a verifiable record of public service, ability and integrity. Not only has Dan done a superb job as part of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Force, but he has the necessary relationships with our city leadership, community partners, and our state and federal agencies. He has managed $800 million dollar budgets, made serious decisions under pressure and in combat, and he has 5 ½ years of Teller County experience as its Planning Official. Dan is a consensus builder who brings organizations and people to the table so that their voices can be heard and the right decision for our citizens made. Throughout his entire campaign and this current crisis, Dan has been a calming influence, leading by example, calling for unity and has worked against divisiveness at every level. We are all in this together!
Dan Williams will boldly confront the challenges facing all of us, he will stay connected to our city and with our people and he will lead from the front, standing shoulder to shoulder with us as we begin our economic recovery.
Please join me in giving him your support by voting Dan Williams for District 1, Teller County Commissioner.
Kellie Case, City of Woodland Park City Council
Woodland Park
Phil Mella endorsement
It is very easy for me to endorse Phil Mella to be elected as a Teller County commissioner. Phil has the conservative skills and experience needed to be a very productive county commissioner. He has participated in leadership positions at the community level as well as in his business professional life.
Phil has a sound community knowledge base that has been transformed in practical wisdom; this wisdom will serve Teller County very well.
Please join us in voting for Phil Mella.
Al and Roberta Born
Woodland Park
Vote Mella for county commissioner
Phil Mella brings seven years of elective office experience to the table, which makes him a superior candidate for Teller County commissioner. He has already proven that he can make the right decision under pressure.
I served with Mella on Woodland Park City Council during the Walmart development and he was a strong voice for property rights. I hate to think where Woodland Park would be without the sales tax revenue generated by Walmart. Mella was also the only member on council to vote against the aquatic center. In his view, the expense and the relocation from downtown were not in the citizens’ long-term best interests. The debt service for that center and its operational expenses have proven Mella right. Who knew that saving for a rainy day or a “pandemic” would be so important?
In addition, Mella successfully managed multimillion-dollar budgets and negotiated commercial contracts worth tens of millions of dollars in his professional career, so we can be assured he will be a vigilant steward of our tax dollars.
We find ourselves in extraordinary times, where conservative values will be heavily tested. The future financial health of our county is on the line. These are the core responsibilities of a commissioner, and are concerns that all residents share, and, they are concrete examples of how Mella will be an effective Commissioner on day one. That is why I’m supporting Phil Mella for county commissioner, and I encourage you to as well.
Jeff Baldwin, former Woodland Park planning commissioner and council member
Woodland Park