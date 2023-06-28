Do not move the historic rail car

I was stunned to see in the report on the Woodland Park City Council meeting in the June 14 paper that our local bank president, Tony Perry, recommended moving the historic Cog Road railcar to “the barn behind WalMart.” I feel fairly certain that the owners of the railroad never intended for this train, that ferried passengers to the summit of a 14,000 foot mountain for over 50 years, be shoved into a barn where no one is going to see it, only to suffer from neglect and eventually be scrapped.

This railcar is a part of the history of the Pikes Peak region, and should be treated as such. The Cog Road has attracted tens of thousands of visitors to this area each year, including Woodland Park, and had a huge impact on our economy.

If, as stated, the railcar is in the way of construction then I have a question for our City Council members; why was there such poor planning performed that it was placed where it is? Rather than trying to relegate this railcar to a leaky barn in an out-of-the way location, why not incorporate it into the plans for Woodland Station? Make it a draw rather than a liability as Mr. Perry apparently believes.

Let’s not let this end up being yet another example of throwing away our history for the sake of development and the resulting increase in tax dollars.

Craig Haney, Woodland Park

• • •

Stand together for depolarization

One can’t really understand the importance of a tight knit community until you’ve seen it in action. I would know; because when I lost my daughter, Molly, it was my faith and this community that got me through it. Yes, we old-timers can see the stark difference and we want our town/school system back! As a registered Republican and practicing Christian — can I please get an “Amen!” for the guest column on June 14 pointing out the polarization of Teller County. There is an ever growing combative atmosphere where people now look over their shoulder at the coffee shop in case “the other side” might be listening.

I welcome newcomers to Woodland Park. Become a local. Don’t come here to stir up controversy. I was aghast at the speaker at the BOE meeting who spoke so horribly about three decent people he never met who are caring parents with children in Woodland Park schools, using words like “communist” and “radical.” This is certainly not the Christianity I believe in.

Rather than buying into the outlandish scare-tactic rhetoric by some newcomers with loud voices and national agendas, how about we get to know and help our neighbors no matter what sign they have in their yard.

Stand up and stand together for depolarizing Woodland Park.

Gwen Collins, Woodland Park

• • •

