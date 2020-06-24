LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We are at war
We are at war with a very dangerous enemy. It’s invisible and we don’t know who has it. We don’t have a decisive weapon against it yet, but we have had some success with face masks and social distancing.
Some people are choosing not to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to fight this enemy, not wearing a face mask in public areas is spreading this virus they may not know they have, killing people they don’t even know they killed.
This virus has killed more people than the 94,783 war deaths in both the Korean and Vietnam wars combined (Vietnam had 58,209 war deaths, and the Korean War had 36,574 war deaths, according to Wikipedia).
There are over 115,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. ... so far. It has killed more people than all the racist cops in U.S. history.
Some people think they have the freedom to not wear a mask or follow CDC recommendations in public. That is like a drunk driver claiming the right to drive drunk.
It’s not a right to endanger others with your freedom.
I am disappointed in our town leadership that shows disrespect for our health and safety and would consider making our town a sanctuary for infections people.
We need to get all in like America did in the Second World War. We won that one.
Jim Shaleen
Woodland Park
Thank you, Woodland Park Police Department
The other night, I was sleeping soundly when I heard a knock at my door. Then the doorbell rang. Then it happened again. I thought, there is NO WAY I’m opening that door. I peeked out my window ... straight into a flashlight. “POLICE!” she said. I said, “what the?” She answered, “sir, you left your garage door open.”
Disoriented. Embarrassed. I didn’t get a chance to thank her. So I went to the Woodland Park Police Department to offer my thanks in person.
In these difficult times, I think it’s important that we let those folks know that we appreciate them. Protect and serve. Thank you, corporal. Thank you Woodland Park PD.
Drew “Mountain Drew” Wood
Woodland Park
Racism
Jesus was a person of color. Let me rephrase that! Jesus is a person of color.
Thane Schwartz
Cripple Creek
An opinion on opinions
“I don’t downgrade Drew for that. That’s what he said. He may not totally understand. It may have been not exactly the way he wanted to express it, but he can’t be afraid to say that, and we can’t be afraid to say, ‘OK Drew, I don’t agree with you, but let’s talk about this, and let’s sit down and talk about it.’ We can’t just say anytime something happens that we don’t agree with, ‘Hey, I’m done with that and I’m done with this person,’ and that doesn’t make sense.” – Tony Dungy
This quote was the response to a statement by Drew Brees saying, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.” A proclamation, for some, of patriotism, and for others, a rebuke of Colin Kaepernick’s, among others, chosen expression of social protest. Predictably there were immediate reactions of praise and condemnation, both absolute and unyielding in their respective righteousness. Tony Dungy’s response, on the other hand, was one worthy of reflection.
Tony’s statement resonates with a level of perception that has sadly become somewhat of an anomaly in an era of intolerance and web-sanitized speech. Like it or not, differences of opinion are essential and irreplaceable components of free speech. There is no free speech without the presence of dissent and tolerance of ideas that differ from our own. One is dependent on the other and inseparable in a society accepting of the concept of free speech.
There is no question that opinions of hate and ignorance are to be aggressively countered. There is no free speech accommodation for hate. Hate is not subjective and can easily be identified. Strongholds of hate must be ferreted out and the foundation of ignorance destroyed with the wrecking ball of education.
An opinion that differs from your own should not, in most cases, mandate an immediate howl of outrage. There should be some allowance for due consideration prior to response. We may find that our definition and understanding of moral certitude may, in fact, be decidedly uncertain. There is an inescapable period of dizziness that is associated with the confusion of a shift in your point of moral balance.
A challenge to personal beliefs in not an easy door to knock upon and even more difficult to open and pass through. Human beings are imperfect and frequently tend to live within a chosen bubble of predictability and complacency. A comfortable life is just that. There is an understandable reluctance to take steps out of your ideological home base but there are also possible rewards to be found in the exploration. You have to assess the ratio of risk against reward and, as the saying goes, ‘takes your chances.’ You’ll win some and lose some, but the thrill is in the play.
Tony Dungy provided us with an example of listening, understanding, with glimpses of both forgiveness and redemption. A lesson well worth learning.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant
On behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association
Age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. As Colorado’s population ages, our state is expected to see a 21% increase in the number of Coloradans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s over the next five years. Because of the cognitive decline associated with the disease, these individuals will be at greater risk of abuse and neglect.
How can we protect Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia from physical, mental, emotional, sexual and/or financial abuse? Congress has the answer – the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (H.R.6813/S.3703). This initiative requires the Department of Justice to educate emergency responders, judges, prosecutors and other justice system workers about how to communicate and interact with persons with dementia. This important training will improve those workers’ ability to assist people with dementia and protect them from all forms of abuse and neglect.
I hope my representatives in Congress, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Gardner and Congressman Doug Lamborn will consider actively supporting this significant legislation. It’s an easy way to help protect some of Colorado’s most vulnerable residents.
Helen Sweeney, Ambassador
Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Chapter
