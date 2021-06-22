Re: June 2 Johnson letter
President Trump’s tweets were not simply mean, they were mean-spirited, despicable, nasty, ugly, damnable provable lies.
Israel was smoldering just below a major fire partly because Trump overly supported Netanyahu and did absolutely nothing to find any workable solution. So the fire broke out, as Middle-East expert Thomas Friedman demonstrated, to keep Bibi and Hamas in power.
Prices for goods are increasing because manufacturers cut inventories due to the pandemic and are scrambling to catch up, not because of anything President Biden has done.
The debt increased $7.8 trillion under Trump even before the pandemic hit, because of tax cuts for the wealthy — so blaming Biden alone for this is ludicrous.
Look honestly at what Biden accomplished in his first 100 days — more than any other president except Franklin Roosevelt, presidential historians state.
Wide-scale COVID vaccination: over half of population has received at least one shot, and 80% of seniors vaccinated — cases down tremendously, deaths down marvelously, while Trump knowingly lied about it being a hoax that would “just go away.” When was the last time you met someone who was recently infected with smallpox or polio? Vaccines work and save lives.
$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for economic relief that Nobel-winning economists have said saved the economy by saving many businesses, and kept hundreds of thousands in their homes.
Reopened the U.S. entry into the Paris Climate Accord, with other efforts to address the causes of climate change, which experts demonstrate is the single worst threat to our existence on this planet.
Has already and continues to improve relationships with US allies, including NATO, the most significant treaty following WWII and continuing, that former guy tried to destroy.
New and stronger sanctions against Russia, including opposing their actions in the Ukraine, while former guy was a virtual lapdog for Putin, with Russia doing all it could to reelect him so they could do whatever they damn well wanted in eastern Europe.
Rejoined the WHO, an essential institution in fighting global pandemics
Allows CDC and other scientists to take the lead on decisions in fighting killer virus pandemics, rather than lie about them and their work like the former guy did.
Implementing policies and programs to address systemic racism in criminal justice, education, housing, jobs, and voting rights, while the former guy supported white supremacists.
1.3 million new jobs—the most ever in the first 100 days of any president, with the unemployment rate at 5.8%, not the 9 you claimed Mr. Johnson.
Reopening schools, a major piece in the economy gaining greater recovery
Working to reunite children separated from parents which was a violation of US and international laws by the former guy.
Ending the longest war in US history in Afghanistan.
Yes, Mr. Johnson, it is so delightfully wonderful not to have to see those mean-spirited, despicable, nasty, ugly, damnable provable lying tweets, and his caused insurrection of Jan. 6!
Rodney Noel Saunders, United Methodist Pastor, Retired, Florissant
Re: June 9 Mella/ Naccarato letter
Misters Mella and Naccarato express concern over Andrew Wommack’s comments urging Christians to “take over” Woodland Park City government.
To be sure, there are some religious fanatics who believe that their beliefs should be forced on others and non-converts should be murdered. But these lunatics are not Christian or Jews.
If we elect candidates with Judeo-Christian ethics we would reduce corruption, increase respect for law and order, and respect for the U.S. Constitution, and provide law enforcement with the resources needed to protect us from criminals.
Let’s consider who we do have to worry about:
Who is it that wants to curtail freedom of speech and the right to bear arms?
Who is it that wants law enforcement officers stand down while rioters loot, burn and murder?
Who is it that wants critical race theory and cancel culture forced on our students?
Who is it that wants individual freedoms reduced to enhance the power of the federal government?
Who is it that wants to promote post-birth abortions?
Who is it that believes that the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are subject to the whim of politicians?
Who is it that believes that we should open our borders to drug dealers, sex traffickers and gang bangers?
If religious citizens “taking over” reduces some of the previous crimes, Godspeed!
Robert Lowry, Colonel, U.S. Army (ret), Woodland Park
