Illingworth explanation inaccurate

David Illingworth’s depiction of the 5/10/23 WPSB meeting was inaccurate and incomplete.

I was one of a handful of teacher/student supporters inside the building. Here’s what really happened. Board supporters were first at the door and let dozens of people to the head of the line. Fox news reported about 100 people from Charis Bible College showed up exhorted by Andrew Wommack and one Charis person interviewed said she received a message from a Board member to attend.

When Mr. Illingworth said there was heavy attendance due to NBC News presence “… and organization by well-known activists whose goal was to swamp the meeting …” he was referring to his supporters organized by Charis and the Board.

Citizens have made numerous written requests to the Board to have the meetings in the auditorium because overflow areas were needed. The Board has not responded. Overflow people were sent to the Commons area therefore could not feasibly attend public comment if chosen. The alternative was to stand in the rain. The meeting ended, the room emptied and the NBC reporter wanted to speak with attendees who had been outside.

As I left I mentioned this to security and the door was slammed shut keeping the people out in the rain longer. They were eventually let in. This is another example of the despicable behavior of this Board and its total disregard for the community. New candidates have stepped forward, Keegan Barkley, Seth Bryant and Mike Knott. Remember to vote in November.

Gail Gerig, Woodland Park

State teachers union does not control WPEA

As former president of the school board, I hope to add historical perspective of what has and has not happened in WPSD.

Local staff living in our community make up our WPEA. For the last decade plus less than 50% of our local staff and teachers enrolled, but WPEA has listened to and represented all staff interests in district conversations. In no way has the teacher’s union “controlled” our district, but they have contributed to the district: Without collaboration and compromise, there would have been walkouts several years ago when their pay was the lowest in the region, going several years without increase. They remain dedicated to their focus on educating our students.

Most of the union members and employees do not fit a radical left-wing progressive stereotype. I know teachers Republican and Christian who are members and non-members. As in any profession, you will find representatives from a diverse perspective–one of the wonders of America!! Let’s stop vilifying our teachers and community—which has led to the loss of many high-quality educators and staff.

Keep it local. Get to know our teachers and staff members, rather than state and the national narratives. Show your dedication to the children of WPSD by building relationships that listen.

Carol Greenstreet, Woodland Park

We all want the same basic things

The divisive/polarization of our community leads to poor solutions. Livable solutions are found near the middle. Folks on extremes won’t like middle-solutions, but middle-solutions are most acceptable to a majority of free society.

We all want the same basic things: living peacefully in our homes, providing for our families, taking care of widows/children/infirmed. We want government to be nonintrusive yet help when essential (like roads, policing, national security), to stay out of our wallets as possible, out of our medicine cabinets, and out of our bedrooms.

We can agree on many things, whichever side you support in the current conflict with WPSD. Everyone wants schools where children and young-adults feel safe and nurtured. Everyone wants the traditional values of true-kindness, hard-work, excellence, factual-honesty, respectful- accountability. We don’t want anyone to be bullied or singled out as too different. These are faith-values, and also human-values.

If the WPSD Board would take time to truly listen to all community members, show the leadership required to find the direction that most could agree with, acknowledging that all parents want what is best for their children, much of the division might be ended.

As the current board members seem to want to make WPSD a test case for fundamentalist-like doctrine directed toward “christian-nationalism” for most schools, seemingly uninterested in middle-ground-solutions, a new, less-radical, less-divisive school board is necessary. We can come together if necessary with proper new leadership be you conservative or liberal in November.

Toni Moore, Libertarian/Republican voter, and Rodney Noel Saunders, Liberal/Democrat voter, Woodland Park

