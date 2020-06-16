Editor’s note: The deadline for submission of June 30 primary election-related letters to the editor, aka political letters, was June 10. Today is the last date of publication of these to give voters a breather before the primary. We have listed the letters in order of receipt.
Vote Mella for county commissioner
Another Teller County election season is rapidly approaching. Amidst all the seemingly endless rhetoric that bombards us daily, even hourly, here’s an easy decision for you: vote Phil Mella for Teller County Commissioner District 3.
I had the privilege to work with Phil when he served on the city council for the City of Woodland Park. I was the city manager at the time and Phil served as a Council member and then was selected by his peers to be the Mayor Pro Tem, sitting at the right hand of the mayor. While Phil and I didn’t always agree on issues, we did maintain respect and civility with each other. Phil always, always did his homework and was well prepared for every discussion that the council had. He will be as diligent as your county commissioner.
Along with his many and varied years of volunteer service to the community, Phil has had decades of relevant business experience, successfully leading teams of all sizes. He has managed significant budgets and accepted positions of greater responsibility his entire life. He is prepared to be your commissioner.
Phil is incredibly well-read and well-spoken. More importantly he is a remarkable listener. He understands the importance of local government and will work well with fellow commissioners, county staff and Teller County citizens.
I urge you to vote. I urge you to vote for Phil Mella.
David Buttery
Woodland Park
Erik Stone for District 3 County Commissioner
In the upcoming county commissioner race between former Woodland Park city councilman Phil Mella and long-time Republican leader Erik Stone, I am pleased to enthusiastically endorse Erik Stone as the next Teller County Commissioner for District 3.
Erik has a long history as a conservative leader here in Teller County, leading the fights against Proposition CC to protect the taxpayer Bill of Rights and the petition effort to overturn the National Popular Vote Compact to protect our Electoral College. I trust Erik to hold the line on debt in the county and continue to increase reserves for unforeseen drains on the County’s resources such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
A vote for Erik Stone is a vote for fiscal conservatism, constitutionally-rooted principles and calm, powerful leadership.
Please join me in voting for Erik Stone for Teller County Commissioner in District 3.
Kellie Case, City of Woodland Park City Council
Woodland Park
Vote for Mella
Beyond doubt, Phil Mella is the most qualified person to run for Teller County Commissioner in years. As both public servant and business executive, Phil has done it all. He brings excellent credentials to this position. More importantly Phil has acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local and county legislation over many years when he served on City Council and numerous boards and commissions, gaining the respect of the public as well as fellow law makers and government officials.
In all he does, Phil exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness. Over the years, I have found him totally trustworthy and incorruptible. Phil will use those selfless qualities to create a better balance between County and City activities as his well-known commitment to accountability in government will promote an atmosphere of openness. We need Phil. Phil needs you. If you seek honest government, join me in supporting him this election cycle.
Col. Bill Powell, USMC (Ret.)
Woodland Park
Phil Mella for Teller County Commissioner
In these troubling times for our nation and Teller County, it is extremely important that we elect the best candidates to represent us for the next four years. I feel very comfortable supporting Phil Mella for the position of Teller County Commissioner.
I had the pleasure of serving with Phil on the Woodland Park City Council during the Aquatic Center discussions and vote. Phil impressed me with his conservative views and his willingness to argue against the cost and location of the proposed facility. Ultimately, the center was approved, but Phil’s stature in the community grew as a man who stood on his principles and voted his conscience.
During our tenure on the Council, Phil decided to run for mayor, and I supported him. After several tie votes the race had narrowed to two candidates, the Council decided to draw a name from a bowl. Phil lost. I think our city would be in a more favorable position today if Phil had prevailed.
Phil has been active in our community for many years in multiple roles with commercial activities, nonprofit organizations and elected/appointed positions. He has demonstrated that he is a staunch conservative, fiscal hawk and champion of limited government. Teller County needs Phil now. He is easily the most qualified candidate for the commissioner position. I ask that you vote for Phil during these challenging times!
Col. John Schafer, Air Force (Ret.)
Former Woodland Park City Councilman, former president of Habitat for Humanity for Teller County
Woodland Park
Community awareness
We in Teller County need a commissioner not a “hero.” Dan Williams, hands down deserves recognition for his service to this beautiful country of ours. I mean golly, a colonel decorated with a Bronze Star! My Grandfather enlisted in Army out of high-school and served 22 years retiring honorably and was decorated as well with a Bronze Star. He passed away when I was still young. I knew my grandfather enough to know he would have saluted Williams.
I respect any veteran and active duty military, as well I respect anyone in my community and try to do for their interests at best. What Teller County needs is not a war hero — it is not Dan Williams. His drive deserves more than just to be a commissioner; he is much too overqualified.
David Rusterholtz is not a military vet, never been in a fistfight I’m even willing to bet. He has no battlefield experience nor did he receive any advanced training in leadership or tactics to say the least. But Teller County, who are we at war with? Why would we need a county commissioner with military background? David Rusterholtz's time was served within his community. He is much more fluent with the culture of community because it is native to him. He has the exact skills a commissioner requires to oversee a county. Not only has he had his own success, there was no procedure with a commanding officer to guide him. He has had to learn how to manage himself, never taught leadership but deploys it as if he had equal training as Williams.
All I am really asking is for the residents of Teller County to vote with more consideration than just the military background of each of these candidates before selecting. Good luck to both Mr. Rusterholtz and Mr. Williams.
Cody Michalko
Victor
Vote Erik Stone for county commissioner
When I was elected to represent the people of Woodland Park on City Council, it was because I wanted to serve the people, work with my fellow council members and city staff on behalf of the people of Woodland Park.
I came to quickly realize that the city had taken on a tremendous debt with very little money in reserve. Looking at this year's choice for county commissioner, we have a choice between Erik Stone, a proven conservative leader that led the fight to protect TABOR and has campaigned on the evils of public debt, and Phil Mella, the former Mayor Pro-Tem and city councilman from when debt ballooned to $20 million.
I can't tell you how frustrating it was to go on city council and have the first $1 million in taxpayer money go to debt service instead of to the community. Our county, on the other hand, is nearly debt free, and you can “fuhgeddaboudit” if you think I am going to cast my vote for anyone that won't hold the line on public debt.
We need responsible leadership to continue in Teller County government, so it is with great enthusiasm I endorse Erik Stone for Teller County Commissioner from District 3. Erik is the responsible choice.
Paul Saunier, member of Woodland Park City Council 2016-2020
Woodland Park
Endorsement for Phil Mella
I take great pride in writing this letter of endorsement for and giving my vote to Phil Mella to represent our community as Teller County Commissioner.
Serving with Phil on the Woodland Park City Council gave me a unique perspective as to his numerous and necessary skills in problem solving, perseverance, judgement, leadership and negotiation. While serving as Mayor Pro Tem, he helped me lead the City Council through the Walmart development hearings. His thoughtfulness and calming influence during difficult times provided proof of his abilities to listen to the resident’s voices and make difficult decisions in their behalf.
During his professional career, Phil has overseen the administration of million-dollar budgets and directed the established policies within the medical care industry. Again, his successes in work just show he is more than ready to lead Teller County to success as a member of the commissioner team. He is a consensus builder among his associates as well as the community at large. Phil is proud of his volunteer service on many Woodland Park committees. He is a very learned and principled man, has impeccable standards and lives the Unites States Constitution.
These are but a few of the reasons Phil Mella has earned my vote to be the next Teller County Commissioner from our district. I ask you to give him your vote as well.
Gary Crane, former mayor of Woodland Park
Woodland Park
Change is needed in Teller County
We have all heard the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. I am concerned because that is what I see happening here in Teller County with our elected officials.
My husband, David Rusterholtz, has heard from hundreds of people all over this county that a change is needed. A change meaning a move BACK toward what our government SHOULD be, and away from what it has become.
I see the elected officials supporting each other like they are in a private club despite what the people are saying loud and clear. Or maybe the elected officials just do not listen. After all, how can they, when they don’t bother to get out and talk to the people they represent? They tend to hold themselves above the people they represent… being careful not to get too close.
That’s why I’m asking for your support and your vote for David Rusterholtz. No one knows better than I the immense amount of time he has spent listening to and engaging with citizens. After 33 years of marriage, David’s inherent mindset to put others needs above his own is nothing new to me. His ability to connect with people and be genuinely interested in their lives is something I’ve always known. As I’ve watched citizens discover these same attributes of David that I’ve appreciated for so many years, I am very proud of him and his willingness to serve the people of our county.
He is the only candidate who has been putting himself out there to hear what the people of Teller County have to say. If you want a change back to a government that is transparent for the good of the people instead of a government making decisions behind closed doors, then vote David Rusterholtz for Teller County Commissioner, District 1.
Renee Rusterholtz
Florissant
A man is known by his deeds
People of the Druid Hills Subdivision would lose our civil rights as homeowners if suppressed by the property owners association that David Rusterholtz runs with no conscious as president, causing undue turmoil.
In contrast, fighting for homeowners is the Druid Hills Homeowners Association that represents our subdivision with integrity and freedom of choice to live in peace. I am a founding member of that HOA and longstanding resident of Druid Hills since 1982 (I purchased property before the POA formed in 1985).
Rusterholtz ignores the rules of proper operation by not having a majority vote, instating his policies, bylaws, and liens subjected to selected individuals in opposition. There is no evidence to support their authority to govern residents.
In the Druid Hills Subdivision, 47 homeowners have moved out within three years, raising our property assessment valuation immensely. Rusterholtz does not recognize any wrongdoing; he continues to make matters worse by indoctrinating more documents to rule us taking away our rights.
Please join me in voting for Dan Williams for Teller County Commissioner — the right man for the job.
Diana Foraci
Florissant
Endorsing David Rusterholtz
We endorse David Rusterholtz for our next county commissioner as he is a man full of honesty, integrity, and dependability. He has a heart for the people of Teller County and will fight for our constitutional rights. We have not seen a man before that truly has a heart to serve a county with such passion as Rusterholtz. He will go above and beyond what's expected as county commissioner. He is faithful and will follow through with what he says he will do. He is very personable and has your best interest in mind.
This is why we encourage you to vote for David Rusterholtz as well.
Perry & Janetta Miller
Florissant
I simply have to respond to the Paul Thies’ 10 June letter endorsing Dan Williams and criticizing Dave Rusterholtz. Thies cites Rusterholtz’s lack of government employee experience. I say, thank goodness!
Rusterholtz's impressive track record is building successful businesses and hands-on participation in community activities. Williams is a career government employee with no experience in the private economy and what it takes for us to earn what we need to feed a business, a family and hungry taxes.
Thies touts training. I, too, am a graduate of the Leadership Program of Rockies, a former board member, and author of LPR curriculum. I know from personal experience with both candidates that Rusterholtz understands and lives America’s principles.
Williams has repeatedly used the power of his government job to violate property rights.
Thies attacks Rusterholtz’s patriotism by scolding him for referring to our flag in his campaign. Thies seems to say that only career-long soldiers have the right to our flag. Wow!
I was drawn to research what Rusterholtz and Williams are doing to protect property rights. Rusterholtz's campaign is founded on wrestling intrusive power back from isolated and over-reaching county officials and restoring the voice and rights of the citizens.
I am president of the Pikes Peak Medical Center Association. From its beginning and over the past 19 years, I personally led every step of building and nurturing our medical campus and our hospital, and so I know a lot about Williams’ dealing with our hospital campus. I can say that the single most troublesome barrier to the Association’s efforts and the biggest single threat to its accomplishments came from Williams himself. His unjustified attack on our property rights and total indifference to the great hurt he caused was shocking.
My own frightening experience with Williams' attack on our project led me to reach out to see if others had similar experience. Well, I found that there were lots of people and their stories are also frightening. Some of this is documented right now on Facebook on the We Can Do Better page.
I can now understand why Rusterholtz has wide grassroots citizen support while Williams' endorsers are mostly fellow government bureaucrats and officials. We who depend on business and a prosperous community overwhelmingly support Rusterholtz and his campaign to reign in government people like Williams.
Curt Grina
Woodland Park
Endorsement for Phil Mella
We are most fortunate in Teller County to have four very strong candidates for the two term-limited commissioners’ seats from Eistricts 1 and 3. There are two in my district, District 3. I have come to know and respect Phil Mella for his experience, principles, intelligence and apt leadership. He clearly states where he stands, and he has the courage of his convictions. You can count on Phil to open-mindedly hear all aspects of the discussion and then vote based on his principles each and every time.
I have known Erik Stone, the other candidate for District 3, for many years going back to his leadership in a citizens’ group opposing Walmart opening in Woodland Park, which became known as Citizens for Responsible Growth. He wrote in a Feb. 19, 2005 guest editorial published in The Gazette, “If this was Home Depot, Target or Safeway we would still be opposed to it. Wal-Mart [sic] just happens to be the applicant.”
Whether you were pro or con on this issue back then, 20/20 hindsight proves that Walmart may well have been a lifesaver for our community many times over. The sales and property tax revenues, particularly during the great recession, greatly helped bridge the gap, and just think of the access to groceries and other necessities during the current pandemic. Also, considering the core issue of property rights, a firmly held conservative position, this position appears to be problematic for Stone.
On the other hand, Mella had the foresight to see the possible eventualities, and the need to create alternative revenue sources while maintaining our mountain town atmosphere. As a result, Woodland Park and Teller County remain the beneficiaries of both. This is the vision and foresight Mella brings; we need this in our county commissioners. And this is why I endorse Phil Mella for county commissioner.
Dar Naccarato
Woodland Park
Vote Mella for county commissioner
During my years on Woodland Park City Council and afterwards, I met and got to know well many community leaders. One of the best was Phil Mella.
Phil served both on the city council and planning commission, however was not a "politician." He served because he wanted to make Woodland Park an increasingly better place to live and do business.
Phil is a fiscal conservative, knowledgeable, and thoughtful in his reasoning. His prior professional and business experience will serve him well when hard decisions need to be made.
I urge everyone to vote for Phil Mella for Teller County Commissioner.
Gene Sperry
Woodland Park
Endorsement for David Rusterholtz
I support David Rusterholtz for District 1 County Commissioner.
Not one given to heroic language or flowery prose, I will state simply that David is the right person for the job. He possesses both the passion and professional acumen to address Teller County’s myriad challenges, both in the near term and on the horizon. David analyzes issues and develops solutions before many even identify the problem. He habitually seeks out the the opinions and counsel of those he wishes to represent in order to provide solutions that garner immediate buy-in.
A true rarity, David not only cares about his constituents’ views, but is also crystal clear where he stands on issues. In closing, I have recently noticed that as the date for the primary draws near, a cavalcade of politicians and former politicians have descended to endorse other bids for the District 1 County Commissioner.
I think it is time for some fresh faces and ideas. In reading their letters of endorsement, I am reminded of sage words usually attributed to Mark Twain, “Politicians, like dirty diapers, should be changed often, and for the same reason.”
Tom Lowman, Lt. Col. (Army, Ret.)
Florissant
Asking for your vote
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Teller County for their support during my run to become your next Teller County Commissioner for District 3.
Thank for your patience and understanding for all the campaign signs and the sign-waving parties along Highway 24. By now, everyone should have received their ballot in the mail and many of you may have already returned it.
Elections, especially today, have consequences and this election is no different. You will be selecting two new county commissioners to help nurture our economy as we reopen after all the shut-downs and guard our rights moving forward. I said from Day 1 that commissioners were going to have to do more to protect our natural rights and we have all witnessed an assault on them from Denver. I am happy to announce that when elected, I will be founding the Colorado Commissioners Freedom Coalition — a coalition of commissioners from around the state dedicated to preserving our natural rights. I’m making a commitment to you, the people for Teller County to do even more. More to keep our government small and efficient, more to protect our rights and more to preserve our quality of life we enjoy here in Teller County. I believe Teller County’s future is bright, with all of us working together to rebuild our economy and save the Teller County we love for future generations.
I humbly ask for your vote and your prayers.
Erik Stone
Candidate for Teller County Commissioner, District 3
Woodland Park