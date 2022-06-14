Re: June 8 Ramon letter
As a longtime resident of Woodland Park and as a public relations professional who helps organizations communicate the good that they do, I felt as someone who has behind the scenes knowledge of many organizations, I couldn’t remain silent upon reading Cynthia Ramon’s letter, titled “What has Charis done for the Community.”
I would first like to say I think we should all applaud Rev. Ben Anderson’s efforts to alleviate housing difficulties. As a church with a congregation, it makes perfect sense that his mission would be to help meet the needs of his parishioners and their community. However, Charis Bible College is not a traditional congregational church. Charis helps to sponsor many nonprofits in our community. Charis/Andrew Wommack Ministries is an important source of sales tax revenue and will help generate $1.2 million in Teller County and $4.9 million in Woodland Park over the next 10 years.
As a PR professional that Charis has called on for advice, I have firsthand knowledge of many of the civic agencies and nonprofits which they help. Miss Ramon seems to not have asked very many organizations if Charis has played a role in sponsoring their efforts in the community.
Could it be that Charis is following principles that Jesus laid out when he cautioned religious leaders of that day not to announce their giving with the “blowing of trumpets” or the “ringing of bells?” Instead, Jesus said be humble; not to let the left hand know what the right hand is doing.
Michael Perini, Woodland Park
Sharing is caring
I attended the first charter school in the Boulder Valley School District, which at the time was a new charter with an uncertain future. It is now ranked No. 2 in the state according to the US News list of “Best Charter Middle Schools in Colorado.”
My 6th & 7th grade years were spent sharing the facility with another public middle school in Boulder. We shared the cafeteria, lockers, gyms, auditoriums, art rooms, etc. Our classes were kept separate, and the curriculum was much different, but we spent time interacting in shared spaces quite often.
Our shared use of the facilities did not lead to increased fighting/bullying, decreased public school enrollment, lack of space, or teachers leaving, like some are claiming will happen with Merit and WPMS. We had mutual respect and kindness toward one another, which was demonstrated by the principals, the teachers, and the parents to the children. Can parents and staff within the WPSD community say the same for how they have treated Merit?
Statements in public comment, the keying of cars with Merit stickers, and the bullying of Merit children by WPSD moms on a sports field would certainly demonstrate not. Children mimic their parents and teachers’ behaviors, and children will be respectful of one another as long as they are provided that example. It is past due time for our adults to start setting a positive example.
Regarding Merit, some WPSD community members are making illogical remarks about sharing space with Merit. Some examples: my child won’t get to use the locker or the classroom they thought, there won’t be room to spread out, all the teachers are going to leave. Children are adaptable to change, and it is a part of life as the grow into adulthood. The concept of students sharing a space with other students should not be prohibitive for normal functioning adults. Also, why are people tying their students’ education to material items that belong to and are paid for by the public?
Many of these same individuals claim they are for school choice but fight tooth and nail against Merit. I am curious if these concerned parents would feel the same way if an all-Black school was looking to share the facility? While this would of course be racial discrimination, the way some have responded to Merit is discrimination (and wrong) all the same.
The fact is that all five schools, WPMS included, are at 50% capacity and have lost over 45% of their enrollment consistently over the last 20 years. Even if you put all school aged children living in the WPSD area in our schools, you would not even hit 78%. Today, WPSD is failing its fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers by mishandling the use of its facilities. Merit provides a solution to fill that gap and an opportunity to meet the needs of more children in the community.
Jamie Dion, Woodland Park
Re: June 1 ‘From the Editor’ column
A recent Courier editorial about gun violence asked: “It happened again. What will we do about it?”
Like millions of other Americans, I am a firearms owner and have been for many years. Banning semi-automatic firearms, as is often advocated by gun control proponents, simply creates a brand new class of criminals who possess banned semi-automatic firearms, which would include me. Putting folks like me in jail for owning an AR or other semi-automatic firearms will not reduce gun violence by mentally deranged, evil individuals who attack unprotected schools.
I believe that the 2nd Amendment’s right “to keep and bear arms” is not about personal protection, but intended to preserve the ability of individuals to resist a tyrannical government — a real possibility these days. People who hold this view are unlikely to turn in their ARs if government declares them to be illegal.
The war on drugs criminalized possession of drugs and has proved to be a failure. How successful would a war on guns be in country where there are more guns in circulation than people? Would we build new prisons for the millions who possess ARs and expand law enforcement to go door-to-door to search for guns and gun parts? I built my ARs from parts and reload ammunition. Would possession of springs, handrails, grips, empty casings, powder, primers and other firearms parts become illegal in a post-gun world? If I called the sheriff’s office for help, should I expect to be imprisoned or my house searched if the responding deputy sees a box of 556 ammo commonly used in ARs?
Then there’s a question of whether hardware bans work. In Colorado, the legislature passed a law that made magazines that held more than 15 rounds illegal — possessing a box that could hold more than 15 rounds of ammo is a crime in Colorado. Yet, today, one can walk into any gun store in Colorado and buy magazines with greater than a 15-round capacity. Or, one can buy such magazines in any state and bring them to Colorado. Boy howdy, that government ban works.
Universal background checks are another “common sense” gun control measure often seen in the wake of mass shootings. In Colorado, a background check is already required to transfer a firearm, whether the seller is a gun store, a vendor at a gun show or an individual. The database used for such checks (the National Instant Criminal Background Check System) lists prohibited persons, which includes convicted criminals, mentally ill individuals, and those addicted to drugs or alcohol.
The biggest problem with the NICS is that individuals who should be included in the database are rarely reported to it by the government officials who handle them. For example, the Aurora theater shooter, who dyed his hair red and believed he was the Joker was being treated by a University of Colorado psychiatrist who never reported him to the NICS. Likewise, the Virginia Tech shooter was adjudicated a danger to himself and the Southerland Springs shoote had been involuntarily committed to a mental institution, but neither were reported to the NICS. The Parkland, Fla. high school shooter had been handled more than 30 times by law enforcement, but never reported to the NICS. Is this a problem of a lack of background checks, or a failure of the government officials who handle but never report persons who should be prohibited from possessing firearms?
What good is a universal background check if dangerous, deranged persons are rarely reported to the NICS?
Even with an accurate NICS database, background checks are of limited value. The Sandy Hook shooter, for example, was mentally ill. He did not buy his AR, but took the one owned by his mother. Even if he was listed as a prohibited person in the NICS, universal background checks would not have prevented his horrific act.
Tragically, as a society, protecting our children in schools has a low priority. In Teller County, for example, simply entering the courthouse to buy license plates requires one to submit to a metal detector search and inspection by two uniformed armed sheriff’s deputies. Yet, there are no armed guards or metal detectors in our schools. That allocation of law enforcement resources says “Protecting the government employees in the courthouse is more important to Teller County than protecting our children in public schools.”
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
