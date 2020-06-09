Editor’s note: The deadline for June 30 primary election-related letters to the editor, aka political letters, is Wednesday, June 10. The last date of publication for these will be the June 17 Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit or refuse submissions.
Supporting Dave Rusterholtz for county commissioner
Dave is a pro-active, solution-oriented, longtime businessman, 17-year Teller resident whom I have complete confidence will do the right things for all of us in Teller County.
He knows many people in the county and is committed to helping us solve problems of the past and current issues. His business experience gives him knowledge of issues and how to best solve them in practical, low-cost ways. He is not afraid to seek out, listen and learn from knowledgeable residence and business owners to improve our county. He does not have a know-it-all, ridged attitude that will not allow a change with the addition of new relevant information.
He is willing to answer questions and be accountable for his decisions, unlike his opponent. Dave is a dedicated man of God who leads a regular bible study and knows God’s word and His laws are far better for us than our own often short-sighted ones. I, as a 50-year resident, am totally confident Dave Rusterholtz is far and away the best choice for our beloved county.
David Warren
Woodland Park
Re: May 27 City Council article
Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre wants to make Woodland Park a “Sanctuary City” so that businesses can ignore CDC guidelines on distancing, masks, Plexiglass, and others. She says that people who don’t feel safe should wear masks or stay home.
Well, I do wear a mask in public. It protects those around me, not me. And if businesses choose to ignore measures intended to protect my health, I will take my money elsewhere, probably for much longer than any restrictions are in place.
In a recent NBC News article by Erika Edwards, “Is the coronavirus airborne? Here’s what we know,” Dr. Ronald Collman (a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s Pereman School of Medicine) was quoted as saying, “People who don’t wear face masks think that they’re saying, ‘I’m tough. I’m strong. I’m not afraid of getting COVID. What they’re really saying is, ‘I don’t give a damn about other people.’”
I think I’ll trust Dr. Collman rather than LaBarre when it comes to my health. And I prefer to do business with people who care about their customers.
Linda Lewis
Florissant
Thank you for noticing and pointing out David Rusterholtz’s signs throughout Teller County. He paid for those signs. He installed his signs after his workday or on his day off.
People who are dissatisfied with his opposition asked him to put those signs on their property and he accommodated them; the more who asked for signs, the more he bought and installed. You have rightfully pointed out the results; the people are supporting the man of their choice.
The opposition has the right and opportunity to follow Mr. Rusterholtz’s example. If you can find those who support the opposition and want that candidate’s signs on their private property no one will complain, whine or moan about it.
Yes, there is a true leader in Teller County and that man is David Rusterholtz. Vote Rusterholtz for Teller County commissioner.
Keith McKim
Florissant
Phil Mella endorsement
As I reflect on these unprecedented challenges for everyone and realize that the Teller County primary election is very near, it is again my honor to endorse Phil Mella for Teller County Commissioner, District 3.
I am reminded of the difficult tasks that were placed before me and Teller County during my time as a Teller County commissioner, from 1997 to 2003, most notably dealing with the Hayman Fire that impacted many lives, including my own.
Now, we have a huge task before us in the current pandemic created by the COVID-19 virus. It will be critical to have the strongest most competent leadership possible leading Teller County forward. I believe Phil Mella has the critical professional and public service experience, personal commitment and energy to be that leader.
During his years on the Woodland Park City Council and Planning Commission, he demonstrated that he consistently is looking out for the best interests of the citizens, not just of Woodland Park, but all of Teller County. This will prove to be invaluable to the years ahead as we work together to recover and respond to the needs of the citizens, businesses and visitors to Teller County. His 25 years professional experience and business management will be another invaluable asset for all.
In my 17 years of public service in Woodland Park/Teller County, I have had the honor of serving with many talented and committed leaders. Phil is the type of person with whom I would have been honored to serve. That is why it is easy for me to provide this letter of support and endorsement.
Clarke Becker
Former Teller County Commissioner, Woodland Park City Council member and Mayor
Ready or not
Dan Williams has the experience, knowledge and integrity to be a Teller County commissioner, David Rusterholtz does not.
• County government — Williams has served five years as County Planner, principal author of the Teller County Strategic Plan, member of the Pikes Peak Roundtable of officials from around the region. As a member of the Teller County Planning Commission I have never seen Rusterholtz attend a single public hearing.
• Training — Leadership of the Rockies is a prestigious training program for government leaders which every county commissioner has been a graduate. Williams is a graduate, Rusterholtz is not.
• Veterans advocate for the 43% of Teller County adults who served on active duty — Williams served in the Army on active duty for 30 years, is Commander of the American Legion Post, a member of the VFW, and leader of the state-funded Veterans Trust Fund. Rusterholtz has not served in the military and has the gall to use our flag as window dressing to his campaign signs.
• Community Service — Williams is a board member of the Southern Shooting Partnership defending our right to bear arms and serves on the Congressional District Service Academy Nomination Board. Rusterholtz only talks about gun rights.
• Loyalty to Teller County — Williams has served Teller County for years both in and out government clearly demonstrating integrity and loyalty to the citizens. It is clear Williams’ loyalty is to the people of Teller County. Who will Rusterholtz be loyal to?
• Property Rights — Rusterholtz preaches about his support for individual property owners, but as president of his POA, he levied more liens on property owners than anyone else in history. Seems pretty hypocritical!
• Dedication to Teller County Citizens — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams worked long hours at the Teller County Emergency Operations Center coordinating assistance for Teller County folks who needed help. Rusterholtz spent his time demonstrating against the Teller County government, sowing dissention, and taking actions that led to a small business owner losing his liquor license. It is clear that Williams cares about the citizens of Teller County.
Clearly Dan Williams is ready to be Teller County commissioner, Rusterholtz is not.
Paul Thies
Divide