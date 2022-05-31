Re: Woodland Station development story
I am writing in response to the article, “Developers propose up to $75 million project for Woodland Station” (May 11).
I am hoping and praying that the DDA thinks long and hard before approving a project of this nature. There are so many reasons that this project is not right for Woodland Park.
We are in the midst of a historic drought and our water resources are already being stretched to the limit. Traffic on Highway 24 through Woodland Park is already bad, and from May to September, especially on weekends, is a nightmare. Adding the amount of people to our community from a project of this size will make traffic even worse. Are these developers going to build the bypass that has been discussed for years?
These developers use many forms of manipulation to get their way — both financial and verbal. Chad Anderson states “They all have million dollar views.” Well, what about the people you will be taking the views away from?
They have also made it clear that they are not interested in affordable housing, but want what he states is “a more affluent type of community that we want to build up in your professional workforce.” Give me a break!
They don’t care about our community, our traffic problems or the possibility of water shortages with the ongoing drought. They care about one thing: money. They will come in, make a fortune and leave. Please DDA, we are depending on you to think about the character of Woodland Park and what’s best for our community.
Sharon Ferguson, Woodland Park
Congratulations are in order
In light of the events this past week regarding the High Park Fire, I feel compelled to publicly acknowledge a few people whom I believe deserve much credit for their efforts.
I am the CTE (Career and Technical Education) Director for the Cripple Creek-Victor School District. In January 2021, the CC-V district was awarded the RISE grant by the Office of Gov. Jared Polis. This grant has allowed the district to add CTE pathways to our course offerings to prepare students for meaningful employment immediately after graduation.
One of our new programs is Fire Science. Our two seniors in the program, Julie Kisseberth and Hunter Sandborn, successfully passed their Firefighter I state written exam earlier this year. They then began training in wildland firefighting with Stone Mountain Fire Protection. Julie deployed to New Mexico three weeks ago to fight fires, will be returning to CC-V for graduation, then she and Hunter will deploy with Stone Mountain immediately after graduation. In the meantime, Hunter was deployed to the High Park Fire last week.
We as a district are extremely proud and grateful to them both, and wish to congratulate them on their success.
None of this would have been possible without the incredible passion and hard work of instructor and CCFD Firefighter Randy Munch. Firefighter Munch has been working tirelessly for years to get a Fire Science program in place, and his expertise has been invaluable to the program. He deserves all the credit for ensuring that we have a viable program in place.
Lastly, thank you to all agencies, volunteers, and community members who responded to the High Park Fire in various capacities. We as a community are forever indebted to you.
Annie Durham, CTE Director for Cripple Creek-Victor School District
I wanted to take a minute to respond to the letter to the editor penned by Mr. Bradley Tabbert concerning his encounters with our police department on April 22. Of particular concern was his use of the phrase “heavy-handed policing” in the city. Of course, claims of this type always cause some degree of concern, so I looked into the matter personally.
What I discovered was this contact was initiated by a call (incident number 220422-052) from a concerned citizen about Mr. Tabbert’s van being parked in an area not common for vehicles and the fact he was reportedly in-and-out of his van smoking. Given the drought conditions at that time, you could see why this was a concern to the caller. The call was handled by Officer Dominic Madronio, and the entire encounter was captured on his body-worn camera system. The contact was professional, pleasant, personable, and exactly what I would expect from the officers of this police department. During this time, Officer Madronio provided Mr. Tabbert information on where he could park to legally camp during his trip and other generally helpful information. I have the video clip for you to review should you like to see it — judge for yourself.
I don’t have any issues with a citizen or a visitor reporting what they feel is policing tactics that are contrary to the desires of the community or to my office’s direction, but to rubber stamp this encounter as “heavy-handed” is categorically incorrect.
Chris Deisler, chief of police, Woodland Park Police Department, Woodland Park
No benefit to sharing middle school
I am a parent of a Woodland Park Middle School student who has been in WPSD her entire school career. I have been very pleased with her education, with no reason to consider pulling her out of the district, until now. The climate that has been created with the new board of education is detrimental to students, staff and the community; the possibility that Merit (of which I have nothing against) will be moved into the middle school building is extremely concerning; and the ignorant negativity surrounding Summit Learning is frustrating, to say the least.
As we have all seen, the immediate priority of the new BOE was to charter Merit, not to work for WPSD. District staff were characterized as the enemy, the superintendent was directed to put together, for lack of a better term, a “hit” list of personnel to be replaced, and his job was basically threatened if he did not do as the board wanted. The previous board(s) were said to be dysfunctional. Teachers have been on the front lines, and the past two years have been very challenging, so to be called the “enemy,” after they have worked so diligently, was a gut punch. The previous board(s) were supportive of teachers and district staff; is this what made them “dysfunctional?” No wonder teachers are looking to leave the district. I’m worried that my child’s education may be hindered as good teachers look to move to districts with more supportive BOE’s.
WP schools have declining enrollment … as do many other districts. It’s not new; it has been happening for the past 20 years. To blame it on curriculum changes is disingenuous. Because of declining enrollment, school buildings aren’t as crowded as they once were.
The main middle school building, opened 29 years ago, was over capacity on Day One. Class sizes of 29+ were the norm, with eight classes in each grade level, and when class sizes grew to 32+, portable buildings were brought in. A bond issue finally passed, and a new wing was added. Class sizes dropped to 28, with anywhere from 6-8 classes per grade. As housing became more expensive, enrollment began to drop. Class sizes dropped to 22-25 per class; not a bad thing!
Last year, due to the pandemic and students opting for remote learning, class sizes were 18-22 per class, with six in-person classes in each grade level. This year, there are five teachers for each grade level and every class has 27+ students. I have been in the building. Very few rooms are not being used. Because of the layout of the building, 6th-8th grade students don’t intermingle much during the day, especially in hallways. This leads to fewer discipline issues because the halls aren’t overcrowded. Some teachers are able to use adjoining classrooms, creating additional creative learning spaces to fit the needs of learners. Teachers have space to come together during their lunch time to reconnect and recharge with colleagues. Counselors have spaces where they can work with small groups, including the Sources of Strength peer leader groups.
With the proposed joining of Merit, WPMS students would be moved into fewer classrooms, 6th-8th grade students will be in the same area, and halls will be more crowded, leading to more discipline issues. Opportunities for bullying will increase. There will no longer be space for alternative learning places or counseling groups. The workrooms where teachers can have a moment to breathe, eat lunch and chat with colleagues may become offices and classrooms. The auxiliary gym that now affords the PE program the ability to offer a wide variety of activities to students will no longer be available, along with storage for PE equipment.
Sports programs will be impacted, as well. Middle school wrestling & girls basketball occur at about the same time. The school just this year added 6th grade and a “C” team to basketball. Wrestling practiced in the aux gym, and basketball (with three teams) in the main gym. There is no way that both can practice at the same time in one gym, so without the aux gym, the middle school athletes lose. Also, during spring track season, when the weather is too wet and/or cold for students to practice outside, school halls become the indoor track. The proposed changes for Merit would take a large portion of this “indoor track,” away from WPMS track athletes.
Where is the benefit to WPSD if Merit is given half of the middle school building? The district cannot charge rent/lease to a charter school in their district. Only maintenance fees can be assessed. I fail to see any benefit to Merit being a part of the middle school building.
Annie Thomas, Woodland Park
