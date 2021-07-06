Re: June 23 Saunders letter
I am a little disappointed with Mr. Saunders letter and the mis-information in his Letter to the Editor. And then of course his opening diatribe about President Trump’s tweets — “simply mean, mean-spirited, despicable, nasty, ugly, damnable provable lies” — both in his opening and closing comments about the insurrection that Trump caused on Jan. 6.
While Mr. Saunders refers to a smoldering and major fire in Israel because of Trump, there are those of us who remember that Trump declared that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel in an effort to work toward peace in the region. Of course, most of us know that it will be difficult to ever build peace in that region as we have experienced over the years. Several presidents have addressed this issue with limited or no success.
Mr. Saunders tells us inflation is rapidly increasing in our nation because of inventory cuts by manufacturers during COVID and had nothing to do with what President Biden has done. Many of us can vividly remember the President Carter years with rampant inflation. Drive by your local gas station or go to the grocery store and you will see inflation. One of Biden’s first acts as president was to kill the Keystone pipeline while approving the Russian pipeline to Europe. The net result of Biden’s actions is that we are paying almost 50% more for a gallon of gasoline than we were a year ago to fill up our vehicles. The Feds continue to forecast inflation in the coming months.
While Trump did cut taxes for the middle class, the net result was not an increase of $7.8 trillion in our national debt. But we can probably expect with Biden our national debt will continue to increase even more with the so called “infrastructure spending.” Mr. Saunders goes on to explain a litany of Biden’s accomplishments and Biden is to be credited for those accomplishments, but:
Recently there has been no wide scale of COVID vaccinations. I am a Methodist pastor serving the Trinity United Methodist Church, where we provide a weekly Food Pantry to those in need of food. We have also provided COVID vaccinations free to anyone in Colorado Springs. We recently closed that operation due to lack of interest. When I look at daily COVID reports, while deaths are down, one could hardly say they are down marvelously and there are now over 200,000 deaths due to COVID since Biden became president. It was Trump who provided vaccinations before Biden took office, laying the ground work for Biden, who failed to meet his July predictions of vaccinations.
The $1.9 Trillion Rescue Plan has failed to meet the causes of Climate Change which may/may not be the single worst threat to our existence on our planet. While the plan has helped many, several small business operations have already closed for good —here in Colorado and across the nation.
The U.S. has reentered the Paris Climate Accord, but of course we really don’t know which experts Saunders is referring to at this time. We know that there are a lot of experts on both sides of this Climate issue, some like N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say we only have 10 years left on the planet. And we also know that the lack of participation by China and India will not help the climate issue.
NATO relations have improved, why wouldn’t they? Trump asked NATO countries to pay their fair share so the American public would not have to support their defense issues. Biden will give NATO continued financial support and comfort relief while American taxpayers foot the bill for some countries who fail to pay their fair share.
Biden perhaps should not be credited for reopening schools; the teacher unions were just too strong and they enjoyed their paychecks for staying at home. Our daughter is a teacher in Texas and they educated students during the whole year. They do not teach “Marxist — Critical Race Thinking.”
Today, the American press has fallen to another new low standard in confidence by the American people in poll after poll. Our mainstream media fails to fairly present the news to the American people, and heaven forbid that they would ever publish any negative news about the Democratic party or politicians. While Mr. Saunders is certainly entitled to his own progressive views and opinions, it is always good to reflect on the facts.
Gene Sharp, Florissant
The truth about Andrew Wommack Ministries
I have read the recent articles referencing a comment Mr. Wommack made about “taking over.” As a former employee who worked closely with Mr. Wommack, I think the public needs to be aware of some truths.
As I stated, I am a former employee. I am also in the process of relocating across the country to work for a progressive left-wing organization. So, please accept this as some unbiased insight.
The truth about Mr. Wommack is that he was a wonderful employer who cared about his employees and his students. Even though he is world-famous, he made it a point to walk by “every” employees desk weekly to personally thank them. Prior to COVID, he made it a point to host events to bring staff together to feel like family. For birthdays, each staff member received a personally signed card from Mr. and Mrs. Wommack. For employment anniversaries, each staff member received small gifts thanking us.
There was a story printed in the Pikes Peak Courier about my son almost drowning last June. Mr. Wommack was the first person to get a message of hope to me, comforting me during one of the darkest days of my life. I believe he stepped away from working and took the time to reach out to me while he was halfway across the world.
I was not there when Mr. Wommack made the comment everyone is referencing. But knowing him personally, it appears that he was simply motivating people to educate themselves about local government to be more involved to serve as change agents. I liken his comment to when I loosely encourage my own children, “Educate yourselves; move forward and conquer the world!”
When you do not know someone personally it is easy to misinterpret their words and intentions.
Tammy M. Perry, Divide
• • •
