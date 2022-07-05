Tent caterpillar infestation
There is a problem on the scenic route to Cripple Creek involving large groves of aspens being defoliated by tent caterpillars. Couple this with the stripping of groves by the mining company and the damage done by the late frost, we may not enjoy the brilliant fall colors this year. Perhaps the forest service can get involved with the first issue, City Council can do the same on the second issue, and we live, again, with what mother nature has always surprised us with.
JR Gatlin, Cripple Creek
What has Charis done for our town? As you look around, all businesses have prospered three times or more as previously. Where did the $1 million that came into our city coffers last year, completely unexpected, come from? As another letter writer has stated, tax revenue has greatly increased but also along with jobs and income. Student spending and event visitor spending has caused an economic impact creating a multiplier effect.
But, more important, look around at the effect of godly people working in your retail businesses wishing safety, happiness and prosperity for you and everyone around you.
I’m a 20-year resident of Woodland Park. City Market staff are always smiling at us, Safeway workers are overly helpful with our slightest request, and Walmart checkouts bless us as we walk out. Even my neighbors seem more caring about those around us.
What do you think the influence of a Bible college would have on a city? Look around. See more benefits in this video of the Dec. 9, 2021 Woodland Park Planning Commission meeting: bit.ly/3QImBj3.
DeAnn Bettermann, Woodland Park
Abortion rights
Here’s an idea. Until there is reliable, affordable and accessible birth control for every woman who wants and needs it, let’s have a national mandate to insert tiny silicone plugs in the vas deferens of every male over the age of 12. It’ll probably be reversible: we can figure that out later. Certainly we will pray for these boys and men. Maybe we can even find funding for support groups.
If you are male and feel a visceral reaction to the idea of anyone messing around with your reproductive organs, what does that tell you?
Kenneth Browning, Florissant
A vulnerable season
I am writing in hope that my letter will give the community pause in their comings and going on our roads and highways, especially in the next few weeks. Recently, I was driving in town near our community pool when I spotted two tiny newborn fawns struggling to keep up with their mother as she crossed the road. A car near me stopped barely in time and was able to avoid hitting them. Had the incident occurred, for example, on the highway near the golf course, where speeds are much higher and curves in the road make it even more difficult to spot deer and fawns crossing, the outcome would likely have been much worse, both for the deer and for the vehicle involved. In years past, there have been many reported accidents involving deaths of many deer and fawns, not to mention damage to vehicles and injuries to occupants.
This is the time of the year when fawns are being born and learning about the world around them. When they are so small, they have short strides, are unsteady on their feet, and have no awareness of the dangers of traffic. Their size, as tiny as one foot tall, make it even more difficult to spot them. I urge the community to exercise heightened caution during this nursery season.
Claudia Miller, Woodland Park
The OLD school board started this
Our town is not alone in the contentious school board meeting problems. A Chalkbeat Colorado article that ran in the June 1 Gazette, “Survey: More Colorado voters think schools are on the wrong track,” stated “44% of voters describe schools as being on the wrong track, compared with 28% who think they are on the right track. Voters across the political spectrum expressed a desire to get ‘back to basics’ through teaching students solid reading and math skills and developing critical thinkers.”
The article continued, “Respondents with a student in the household were more likely to have positive views of teachers.” It also mentions that schools across the state are facing low enrollments accompanied by contentious debate about budgets. Both sides support that teachers get better pay.
I want to address the question, “What started our division?” What I see is it started quite a while ago with the past school board not listening to parents that wanted more choices for educating their children. These parents went to that school board and were denied any compromise. That action motivated a large group to find other leadership and vote them in. They did what our Constitution allows. Yet now (former Woodland Park School District Board of Education president) Carol Greenstreet (“Promises & policies: WPSD Board | Guest Column,” Pikes Peak Courier, June 22) wants to shift all the blame onto the present school board. But if her board had listened and helped that group of parents get some satisfaction, this problem most likely would not exist.
With great effort, new people were elected. The candidates that lost are angry and their supporters are acting out in school board meetings. The loud, obnoxious behavior is just more of the original problem. They don’t want more choice. They want things to stay the same. Now they want to recall the “new school board.” What a poor loser thing to do. That will not make this group that wants more choice go away.
The odds are, since our present school board represents the majority (since they won the election), this recall effort will fail. In the meantime, it stirs up more contention. The present board is dealing with reality. Those objecting are ignoring that we may end up closing a whole school unless some compromise can be reached. We happen to have a superintendent that has dealt with this before and thinks a workable compromise can be accomplished.
Please let the present leadership figure out what works best for the students, teachers and parents, the budget, the buildings we have and the school district’s future that they must help forge.
Cheryl Steen, Woodland Park
Re: collective- bargaining bill
The Teller County commissioners stand against Senate Bill 22-230 was the focus of several recent articles in The Courier, including (“Teller County commissioners continue to voice opposition to collective bargaining,” June 8). I initially supported their position against this proposed legislation based on the board’s description of the bill, that if passed and signed into law would require the mandate of collective bargaining with county employees. I have previously belonged to two closed shops during my career and resented paying dues for something I did not want.
However, after reading the 29 pages of the bill, An Act Regarding the Expansion of County Employees Right to Collective Bargaining, it turns out the legislation was for only allowing and not mandating collective bargaining. It was claimed that it would cause a “bad relationship between us and the residents.” Obviously, the board is unfamiliar with the process and fearful of the process. There is no reason to be fearful. I have represented several governmental entities during the process over the decades as a town administrator and city manager, and know of what I speak. A collective bargaining agreement is to be a mutually agreed upon document in which each side seeks to clear the air regarding such things as safe working conditions, hours of work, benefits and wages. It benefits both sides in the best interest of the community. I have reduced tax rates for all the communities that I served, while having multiple unions for police, fire, teachers and public works.
Courier readers should be aware that the now newly enacted law does not allow the following: striking, work stoppage, work slowdown, group sickout, nor an action that disrupts, on a widespread basis, the day-to-day functioning of a county.
Perhaps collective bargaining could bring us a step closer to filling so many unfilled governmental positions in the county and allow for full employment of all county budgeted positions. Currently, the missions of both the sheriff and public works departments are not being met. Through are taxes, we have been paying for services not being provided.
It is time to try something different for Teller County and bring these departments back to full strength for the good of our community.
Dennis F. Luttrell, Divide
3 board members are putting WPSD at risk
As I wrap up three decades of living in Teller County, it seems a good time to look back at the changes I have seen over time. In building a life here with family and friends, there are many wonderful memories to look back upon over the years.
Sadly though, in the past decade I have witnessed dangerous trends that mark a descent into a stereotypical radical right-wing community replete with our own religious cult founded by an avaricious, callous, and cruel leader who casually lies about bringing dead babies back to life. If you can lie about that, you will lie about anything
And now, further fleshing out the negative stereotype, we have a Woodland Park School District Board of Education with highly politicized members so fraught with controversy they have already been forced to comply with a court ordered injunction because of their disregard for the Colorado Open Records Act. The three board members who are putting the district at risk are David Rusterholz, David Illingworth and Suzanne Patterson. Their agendas range from political to personal. The welfare and interests of the district are ignored as are the voices of opposition to their unethical and contentious behavior.
These board members clearly do not grasp, or perhaps care about, the duty of service incumbent upon them as school board directors. They employ militant political tactics in attempts to destroy the foundations of a vital public institution and disregard the policies and procedures to which they are bound. Their actions expose the district to further legal actions and financial burdens.
Egocentric politicians and religious cult leaders exploit the desperate, the weak and vulnerable, the naive and the gullible. For the board members in question, it is vitally important that taxpayers, parents, and district staff fall under at least one of those categories and do not question their actions. To them, an informed and intelligent community that puts children and education above political agendas threatens their causes.
When public servants so flagrantly abuse the power entrusted to them, it becomes the responsibility of the public to do all in their power to correct the situation. Fortunately, there are remedies to the precarious situation the district finds itself in. A strong group of committed citizens have launched a recall campaign to blunt, and hopefully reverse further damage by these board members. A highly informative website, wpsdrecall.org, details the reasons for recalling these members and provides a timeline of their actions leading to the recall. I encourage everyone to visit and learn from this excellent resource and educate yourselves before signing the recall petition.
The dedication and diligence of these community members who refuse to be bullied into capitulation by incompetent, self-serving school district board members is at the very least, admirable. They represent a broad spectrum of political views and social interests. What they have in common is an obvious concern for the future of our next generation of well-educated and well-rounded citizens and leaders. What they give me is hope for my community as I enter my fourth decade living here.
Helen Dyer, Divide
• • •
