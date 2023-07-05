STRs — Rebuttal to mayor’s comments

Our Mayor is in a desperate position, doing everything possible to mislead the public with her latest of many misinformation campaigns to stop the Citizens Initiative Momentum that will allow the Citizens to vote on how to handle our Short Term Rental problems.

I encourage every resident to read the Citizens Ordinance, rather than listen to her scare tactics that are not based in reality.

She claims, you will not be allowed to have any short term visitors in your own home, no family, no friends.

She claims, the Citizens Initiative will require a bureaucrat to come to your home and regulate 24/7/365 what you are doing.

She expresses concern about divisions among neighbors, possibly if a family member is staying there.

She claims, Citizens Initiative will force the city to hire someone to look at your proof of ownership.

She claims, Citizens Initiative will drastically limit the rights to the use and enjoyment of your own home and properties.

She wants residents to have faith in decisions made by the City’s Planning Commission (appointed by City Council) and City Council.

Our faith was destroyed when she helped pass Ordinance 1431 that would have allowed any Investor in the world to buy any house in Woodland Park and turn it into a STR Lodging Business; that’s her vision.

This misinformation campaign further destroys our faith in decisions that strongly support Investors, instead of supporting our rights to live in our residential neighborhoods without a lodging business next door.

Linda Martin, Woodland Park

Road has become hazardous

I am a senior citizen living in Tranquil Acres and have trouble getting Aspen Road, the only way in and out of my property, maintained. I regularly get snowed in and I have missed many appointments as a result. Trash pickups have been canceled and other maintenance vehicles have been unable to get in as well. Are we supposed to get dog sleds? Since the heavy rains last month a trench, 70 feet long, 2 feet deep, and about a foot wide has been getting more pronounced to the point people are afraid to drive on this road. I called the Teller County public works department June 20, and was told the county doesn’t maintain roads in Tranquil Acres. They did call Tranquil Acres Water Supply, Inc. and the representative told them the road would be fixed Thursday, June 22. It was not fixed.

On Saturday night, June 24, a bike rider crested the top of the road and came down in the trench, cartwheeling off his bike and another rider behind him collided with him, causing injuries. The road is a safety hazard and needs to be fixed.

The tax assessor in Cripple Creek verified I am paying taxes to Teller County for services such as road maintenance. Of course, the road is practically unpassable at this point due to current road damage. Since my neighbors and I are paying taxes for road maintenance why isn’t it being done or why aren’t our taxes being reduced?

Karen Praner, Woodland Park

