Many thanks to Good Samaritans
So often, the bad news in our world takes center stage over the kindness of others. On Friday, July 26, a deer leapt in front of my wife’s car as she was traveling on Highway 24 from Colorado Springs to Divide. The collision caused devastating damage and an immediate engine fire. I want to thank all those who took time to stop, despite inclement weather, and place the health and safety of my wife over their own.
Special thanks to those who stopped immediately after the accident to make sure my wife was OK, and to the 911 operator who was calm and reassuring in directing first responders.
To those people who used their own fire extinguishers to extinguish the blaze before it completely engulfed the car, heartfelt thanks for your selflessness and bravery.
Teller County Sheriff Office’s acts in cordoning off the scene and arranging for a tow truck ensured the safety of other motorists. Woodland Park Fire Department safeguarded my wife’s well-being while volunteering to let her sit inside their engine during a most traumatic event.
One wonderful man literally placed his own rain jacket around my wife’s shoulders. The young man who would not leave my wife’s side until I arrived demonstrated the chivalry and kindness we so often accuse our youth of lacking.
Finally, thanks to Colorado State Trooper Marquez for helping finalize the accident report and inform us of next steps. Because of all of you, my dear Sylvie is safe and alive. In these troubling times, you gave us light.
Steven J. King
Divide
____________________________________________________________________________
Teller County COVID-19 surge
I don’t understand why the Teller County COVID-19 variance has not been revoked. As of July 23, we have a two week New Confirmed Cases Rate of .137% (35 Cases per 25,388 population), which is above the state’s definition of a High Transmission Rate (.05%-.1% or 50-100 cases per 100,000). Perhaps it is because we have a small population count, but a small count does not decrease the deadliness of COVID-19!
Stephanie Longo
Woodland Park
____________________________________________________________________________
Re: Rodney Saunders’ July 15 guest column
Rodney Noel Saunders, your column does a great job at pulling out our rage. You state how many police officers died as a result of a knee on the neck, how many officers had their 12-year-old son killed while playing with a toy gun, and on and on. Oh those bad, bad, men. How dare Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell be concerned about the safety of his deputies.
Where is your outrage, Rodney, over officers gunned down in cold blood? What about Natalie Corona, Chateri Payne, Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa, just to name a few? I could go on and on and on.
So before you go dumping on Jason Mikesell, put yourself in police officers’ shoes. Officers and deputies are willing to risk their lives to protect citizens. You seem to have forgotten that key fact. Refer to John 15:13.
Woody Graham
Guffey
____________________________________________________________________________
Response to July 22 From the Editor column
I am very much in favor of mail-in voting. You can take your time reading over the ballot, researching the ballot initiatives, candidates, etc. and fill out the ballot at your leisure, when it is convenient for you. Then you can mail it in or drop it off, same thing, when it is convenient. No standing in line for hours, who does that for anything, anymore?
Leslie St. Onge
Woodland Park
____________________________________________________________________________
Two things
If everyone could just table their personal COVID-19 concerns for one moment, you may want to pay special attention to what the Woodland Park City Council will do with $674,515 they just received from the federal government.
These taxpayer funds have been provided to our community for the expressed purpose of compensating us for COVID-19 related expenses. You DO want to pay special attention because if you don’t the City government that deceived us with the pool WILL give that money to the DDA, the rich Republican slumlords who own this town and/or the local police force.
The Woodland Park City Council has already declined to pool and work with Cripple Creek, Victor and Teller County to make countywide infrastructure improvements like sidewalks, street lights and deer control. One of the reasons City Council has declined is they don’t want much, if any, visibility shined on the slight-of-hand they have planned for these funds.
Another place these funds could get wasted is purchasing a larger arsenal and more weapons for the police department to use against us and drivers traveling back and forth to Cripple Creek for recreation. One of the dirty little secrets rarely discussed in this county is that Cripple Creek is not succeeding as a gambling destination because Teller County law enforcement of all stripes prey upon drivers on Highway 24. And, the thousands of dollars their speed traps generate at the expense of drivers is going back into the so called justice system and the police department. You don’t see those funds being applied to City improvements.
In that regard, many, many thanks to Rodney Noel Saunders for his guest column “Someone must speak out” on page 6 of the July 15 Courier. I am shocked and amazed The Courier had the courage to print it. Spot on Mr. Saunders! My compliments for your accurate description of the crimes being committed against us all by the U.S. justice system and the police. And that crime is that the laws that government, politicians and police are using against us DO NOT APPLY TO THEM!
Even with new state regulations that attempt to put limitations on law enforcement, U.S. cops can and will shoot any of us dead in the street for any kind of resistance. And they WILL get away with it. And yes, that means that if a Teller County cop receives any resistance from a driver during a traffic citation they can and they will shoot to kill. Cops all over the U.S. are being taught to shoot us dead in response to any type of citizen resistance. Because if you’re dead, you can’t attempt any legal response. And in the U.S. we are ALL more likely to be killed by a cop than any crook or terrorist. Because the real criminals in the U.S. are in authority.
Steven Shepard
Woodland Park
____________________________________________________________________________
Another response to July 22 From the Editor column
While surfing the Web I came across your article asking to agree or disagree. I thought I’d respond by saying that I disagree, but I figured that it would be in good taste to actually read your article that you referenced.
I’ll start by highlighting this portion here: “I don’t understand why our president thinks mail-in voting is corrupt. Perhaps he’s afraid of all the people who would be more inclined to vote (and maybe not for him), not having to miss work, find transportation to go vote, deal with long lines or risk contracting a deadly disease doing so.”
I don’t think you’re correct in your assessment of why our president thinks mail-in voting is corrupt. I think that his concerns are logically based upon evidence he’s seeing from different sources.
I’m sure you heard about the NAACP calling for an election to be held again in Paterson, N.J. (see bit.ly/3hs7CHQ). According to this news report, some 19-20% of the votes were tossed. While it’s totally reasonable to expect some legitimate votes to be tossed out for inconsistencies or for illegitimate votes to make their way into the system based on the sheer numbers of votes that are cast, when you’re hitting around the 20% mark, that should be disturbing regardless of your political party affiliation. Most places have policies in place where recounts are required at single digit percentage points different.
Add to that the fact that the NAACP, the organization well known for its support of conservatives and their policies, (and) it only bolsters Trump’s motivations to call mail-in voting into question.
According to your (July 8) opinion piece, (Colorado) voter turnout during the primary was in the 90% area. I’ll admit, I’m not familiar with Colorado and the turnout for voting there, but having 90% turnout seems awfully high for a primary. Seems kinda high for a general election, let alone a midterm election. I remember hearing that voter turnout in the ‘16 election hit close to 50% and thinking “wow, turnout is really high,” so hearing that Colorado was in the 90s actually raises some red flags.
But these are just a couple of the reasons why I’m opposed to mail-in ballots. It’s not like I’m new to mail in; I lived in Oregon which is heavily mail-in, during the ‘12 presidential election. Iowa is more traditional, they offer absentee voting for everyone, but I prefer voting in person. The excitement and being around fellow citizens who may disagree politically but are all participants in directing the future of our country is nostalgic. I almost requested an absentee ballot because of COVID-19, but figured that if 20% of mail-in ballots are tossed out, I’d rather risk it and vote.
Besides, the chances of getting sick with COVID-19 are slimmer than the risk of a mail-in ballot getting tossed out in Paterson, N.J. and chances of dying from it are almost non-existent now, even with my being in a high-risk category.
But ultimately the opinion piece that you wrote doesn’t much surprise me. Yet another journalist thinks that mail-in voting is good and Trump is opposed to it because he’s bad... wrong... evil... whatever.
It’s not like I’m unfamiliar with the environment that modern journalists have created. I’ve been exposed to it firsthand. I’ve quit writing to my local newspaper opinion pieces because it doesn’t get published. I don’t want it to sound like I’m taking it personal, I’m not, I’m sure that they get thousands of letters every day to the editor, but the only ones that gets published are the fringe pizzagate or rants about how screwed up the Democratic party is, rarely does principled articles publishing conservative views gets printed. This is true even in the New York Times. Not even a sitting member of Congress can publish an opinion piece at the New York Times without serious blowback. The Des Moines Register is no different and I doubt any newspaper in Colorado will be much different.
It’s a shame, too. The journalists are supposed to tell their audience what’s going on in the area that they cover and when you deliberately omit the opinions of a sizable chunk of your audience and ignore things that they believe to be important or relevant in events, they will tend to lose trust and faith in you.
My trust in journalists began to erode in the mid 80s while in high school. Sadly, it was the local newspaper that cast doubts on the state of journalism, but I’m more inclined to say that local reporting is superior to the national press, but that’s not really saying a whole lot — both need to do some serious soul searching.
I keep holding out hope that you guys will look in the mirror. I see glimmers of hope from time to time like the recent resignation of Bari Weiss and this classic article — cbsn.ws/3eSC1Nu — written right after the ‘16 election, but I’m no longer holding my breath.
Chris Brass
Des Moines, Iowa
