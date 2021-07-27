Kudos to Teller DOT
A shoutout to Brad Shaw and the rest of his Teller County Department of Transportation crew for the hard work they do in keeping Teller County roads clear and in good condition. I see his road crews out in the nastiest of winter storms clearing the roads and even on bluebird (albeit smoky) days like today doing maintenance and getting them ready for this next winters storms. We are fortunate to have such a hardworking crew maintaining our roads. Kudos to the entire crew!
Randy Matthews, Woodland Park
Charis Bible College’s moving July 4 patriotic presentation
Charis Bible College put on for free July 4 the most moving patriotic presentation (“In God We Trust”) I have seen in seven decades.
Charis presented in their world-class auditorium an original scripted, choreographed drama highlighting the history of U.S. from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror in the Middle East. Charis students unselfishly invested months in rehearsals, dramatizations and logistics to host thousands of locals in celebrating the freedom of Americans bought by the blood of our military throughout history.
Woodland Park is blessed by God to have Charis Bible College, from president Andrew Wommack to the students whose families have enriched Teller County by their presence and influence. I thank God for Charis Bible College, and have been blessed by each event I have attended.
Tom Daniel, Florissant
Re: Critical race theory
The American Indians knew very well the intent of European expansion upon their sacred lands. With bows drawn, their fields were plowed under by a people in their pursuit of life, liberty and happiness — as if a constitutional directive had been given to them by the Creator to plant their lands with the seeds of American virtues. Led by the marriage of politics and religion, America has divorced herself from the truth and given allegiance to God and country through the concept of Manifest Destiny: when our cause is just, then conquer we must — even if it’s against one another.
Thane M. Schwartz, Cripple Creek
In responding to my letter, with slight-of-hand worthy of the Artful Dodger, Joel Hefter nimbly avoids dealing with my point. He asks what examples of religious, social and political intolerance I refer to? The sort of dominion theology that Andrew Wommack and his followers espouse, which is EXACTLY the kind of worldview that has led to countless examples of “my way or the highway” religious, social and political discrimination.
How many do you want? How far back should we go? The Crusades, the “winning” of the American west, the Ku Klux Klan, post 9/11 sentiment toward Muslims, the Proud Boys, Donald Trump, the list goes on and on.
You want to quote the First amendment? You forgot the part which guarantees freedom of religion, closely associated with the concept of separation of church and state. Again, the point in my last letter. If Wommack and such were in charge, how passionately would they fight to guarantee that Muslims could worship in their own way, Buddhists in their own way, Native Americans in their own way, or atheists not worship at all? How about LGBTQ rights? The answer? They wouldn’t.
As to accreditation, it’s a means of assuring the public that an institution meets accepted standards of quality and integrity. Why wouldn’t Wommack seek that for his, um, college? Oh, and so we’re clear, calling Wommack and his folks “would be rulers” isn’t name-calling, it’s quoting their words. Speaking of names, what was the one you conveniently threw out? Oh yeah, “haters”…
Greg Sauer, Woodland Park
