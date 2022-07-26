Canada Thistle problem must be addressed
The tall thorny looking plants with the pretty purple tops are noxious weeds that are very bad for the environment. When I lived in Ruidoso, New Mexico, property owners were required to chop them down or receive a citation. Here in Teller County, they are growing out of control on the sides of roadways and vacant lots. Steps need to be taken to eradicate these plants. Who would actually perform the eradication? Maybe scouts or teenagers seeking community service hours. My husband and I have gone out a couple times and cut down a lot. Please help us get this out of control weed under control!
Allison Ring, Woodland Park
• • •
William and the Constitution
Bill, Tex Keuhlen here from Teller County. I read your July 13 column, "Reflections on the Declaration of Independence | Life Happens," with great interest. I, too, find that most folks have forgotten the words and deeds by those great men. That’s not meant as a disparagement against anyone, just many years have passed since their high school History/Civics class and the daily rigmarole of life. I, too, have studied that document and the 56 great men who risked it all to create this great country.
I spent 42 years in the Boy Scouts, back when there were “Boys” in the Scouts, and I taught many merit badges, but the "Citizenship in the Nation" was my favorite. I went a little deeper into the 56 men who signed that God- inspired document and the sacrifices they and their families made and what that war cost them for theirs, and our, liberty. They gave all. I found that it showed the boys that words, no matter how eloquent, not backed up by actions, are for the most part fruitless. ... But you were right — Thomas Jefferson could write with profound impact.
I took my Troop to D.C. every summer when I was stationed at Norfolk, and we saw the Declaration in real life. I saw the open mouths and awe on their faces that this document inspired. ... It was a priceless payback for my teaching.
Did I mention that I built four ArmaLite Rifles (AR-15) for my four sons (three of them Eagle Scouts). We hunt with them and have a blast (pun intended) target shooting with them at the house. You, as a member of the Fourth Estate, have a duty to honestly, fairly and accurately portray things. I just wanted you to know that ignorance of this great country’s founding is not associated with the incorrect nomenclature of “assault rifles.”
Daniel "Tex" Keuhlen, Commodore, United States Navy (Captain, Ret.), Woodland Park
• • •
Unions? Are you kidding?
There are a few words and phrases that illicit a true visceral and vomit-inducing reaction on my part to include Holocaust, concentration camp, jihadist, communism, and labor union. And so, the July 20 Courier article by Gazette Reporter Debbie Kelly ("Recall bid against conservatives on Woodland Park school board debated") really grabbed my attention when she reported on Jameson Dion’s inference that unions were behind the current school board recall effort in Teller County.
I contacted some members of the Woodland Park Education Association (WPEA) — presumably the “union” organization in our school district. Two major take aways from these conversations. First, the WPEA, has not provided any support or funding for the recall campaign. No other regional, state, or national-level education association has provided funds or guidance to the individuals organizing the recall. All funding is coming from a wide range of parents and concerned community members. Secondly, none of the WPEA members wanted me to use their names for fear of retaliation or retribution by the school board. Pretty easy to understand this fear considering what recently happened to the district superintendent.
Bottom line up front: There is no George Soros dark money fueling the recall or instigating a “coup” within our school district. The only intentional funding I am aware of related to our school board was the money provided by the Teller County Republican Central Committee for the conservative slate of candidates running for board positions last November. What part of non-partisan did the donors or candidates not understand? How ironic that conservative support is OK and union support is not.
Three school board members are now being considered for recall not because some nefarious union effort is working against them. It is because they have behaved in a way that only serves their personal agendas and not the entire school district constituency. All have time to evaluate their actions and re-set their personal courses.
Carrol Harvey, Woodland Park
• • •
Consent of the governed
I read William Dagendesh’s July 13 column, "Reflections on the Declaration of Independence | Life Happens," and felt compelled to comment.
The Declaration of Independence is a remarkable document that articulated a new basis of government, namely, that the governed do not draw their rights from government. Government is created by the governed and exists at the will of the governed.
Mr. Dagendesh quoted the familiar “all men are created” words from the preamble, but omitted discussion of the most important concepts … “they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, ... That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
The rights of the governed clearly come from their Creator, not government.
Government draws its just powers from the consent of the governed. A government that governs without the consent of the governed is unjust — like a hereditary aristocracy, a dictator or a distant unresponsive parliament/bureaucracy that the Founders complained about.
The governed establish government to secure their Creator-endowed rights. And when government fails to preserve those rights, the governed retain the right to alter or abolish that government and create a new one. In fact, the Declaration of Independence asserts that “it is their duty, to throw off such Government.”
Viewed from the perspective of the Declaration of Independence, the “rights” expressed in the Bill of Rights are not created by the Constitution, but are constraints on government acts that might infringe on those already existing Creator-endowed rights.
For example, the 2nd Amendment that prohibits government from infringing on “the right to keep and bear arms” does not create a right — the Creator already endowed the governed with that right. Nor, in my opinion, is the 2nd Amendment about a right to self-defense from ordinary criminals. From the perspective of the Declaration of Independence, I believe the Founders intended for the 2nd Amendment to preserve the ability and, indeed, the duty, of the governed to resist, alter and ultimately replace an unjust government that lacks the consent of the governed.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
• • •
Re: July 20 article, "Recall bid against conservatives on Woodland Park school board debated"
I congratulate Gazette Reporter Debbie Kelley and The Courier for trying to provide a balanced discussion on the current Woodland Park School District, Colorado Education Association teachers union recall effort. It is plain from the article that the CEA has a death grip on the Colorado school boards, and if any community dares to democratically elect a board which is not controlled by the union will face their wrath and eventual recall effort. This will not only be expensive, but will increase the divide between students, teachers, parents and the community. With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on public school funding (Carson V. Makin), a simpler, less expensive solution is possible.
Let us provide the current WPSD education per-student funding to include teacher salaries be provided to the parents or guardians of WPSD students and let them decide how to educate their students. This will allow the CEA to have full control over their schools and students. Since the CEA prefers remote learning, their costs would be limited to computers, Zoom teleconferences, salaries, and of course CRT, gender dystopia, white privilege consultants. Remote learning and the CEA management eliminates the need for buildings or a school board. Those parents who already home school will receive funds to support their children’s education. Finally, the remaining WPSD students families can decide whether to send their children to a public charter school, religious school or private school. The current school board could provide administrative support (personnel, buildings, purchasing, legal, insurance, etc) to these schools.
Not only could this be cost effective, parents and students could decide what kind of curriculum they will get. If your education goals are classical (language arts, math, science, history, civics) you can home-school or go to a charter or private school. If you want Marx, social justice and wokeism, the CEA school is for you.
Charles Craig, Divide
• • •
LETTERS POLICY UPDATE: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Guest columns may be submitted for publication but as space is limited priority goes to 400 words or fewer, and guest column publication will be limited to no more than one per week, space allowing. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.