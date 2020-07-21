LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

For the love of animals
In the last week I’ve come upon two animals in Divide who were recently hit by cars. Both were maimed but alive and left to suffer on the side of the road. One was a young elk, the other a very small fawn.
Colliding with wildlife is upsetting and frightening at the least. If you are involved in such an accident, first make sure you’re OK and that your vehicle is pulled safely out of traffic. Please, please, before you leave the scene of the accident make sure the animal you’ve hit is dead and if not, call the Sheriff’s department so they can send a deputy out to put the animal out of their misery.
Andrea Storrs
Divide
_____________________________________________________________________
Wear a face mask
My elderly father has dementia, and due to the coronavirus, now lives in isolation at a care facility in Marion, Kansas. My mother and I visit him through a window. My sister talks to him via FacetTime from Virginia.
We haven’t held his hand in five months.
My father is a retired USMC Colonel and was part of “Operation Starlite,” which made the first nighttime landing upon the shores of South Vietnam. Dressed in full combat gear, he led a group of Marines through chest deep water while under enemy fire to secure and help keep secure our freedoms and liberties.
Our veterans wore and still wear their combat gear for us. Now is the time that we should wear our combat gear for them (a simple lightweight face mask). Being asked or told to wear a face mask is not an infringement upon our freedoms and liberties; nor is it an act of socialism, but an act of patriotism and compassion and the proper social response.
Thane M. Schwartz
Cripple Creek
_____________________________________________________________________
Where did America’s values go?
When I was growing up, I was taught to respect my parents and elders, respect all people of authority, use “Please” and “Thank You” and love our country. A family normally was a Mom, Dad and kids. Some also had grandparents nearby. The belief in God and attending a place of worship was a common practice.
We stood and put our hand over our heart when the American National Anthem was played. We know the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. We talked to our neighbors over the fence. Parents helped their kids with their homework. If someone needed help, the neighborhood and local churches would be there to help. School classes included reading, writing, math, English, geography, American history, world history, art, music, science, shop, home economics, physical fitness and foreign languages, just to name a few. Then there were all the extracurricular studies and activities available. By the time you graduated from high school, you could write a check, balance a check book, read a book and either enter college or the work force.
One never thought to spit or throw objects at a policeman; that was considered disrespectful. As a child if you did something wrong, like steal something, or talk back to an elder, there would be a consequence for your bad behavior — maybe returning the stolen item or apology. If you talked back to your teacher or was disruptive in class, you had detention or extra homework, but you just didn’t get away with it. If an adult did something wrong, there too, was a consequence for breaking the law.
Most newspapers, radio and TV stations reported news that had been researched and vetted before it was released to the public. Articles were researched to make sure it was truthful, accurate and impartial. The editorial page was left for personal views.
We loved America and the American Flag. Most of us know America’s past was not perfect, nor did we want to erase it but to learn from it. We accepted that over the 244 years of this nation history times and views have changed, and we should not hold yesterday’s standards to today’s.
Pam Farrell
Woodland Park
_____________________________________________________________________
Hot dogs belong on the grill, not in cars
As we approach the dog days of summer, it is important to remember that hot dogs belong on the grill, not in a vehicle.
Canines can easily overheat and die when left in a hot car. When a dog’s internal body temperature exceeds 105.8 degrees, it can suffer from heatstroke, which has a 50% fatality rate. Even when dogs survive, many suffer permanent brain damage. The temperature inside a car can increase drastically very quickly, making it lethal for dogs in as little as six minutes.
On hot days, ensure your pets are in environments that are either shaded, well ventilated or temperature-controlled with access to ample, clean water. Our dogs are always watching out for us, remember to return the favor.
Robin R. Ganzert, Ph.D.
President and CEO, American Humane
Washington, D.C.
_____________________________________________________________________
To Charis, our elected officials and Teller County residents:
I am writing to plead with you to rethink these large group events you are bringing to our rural county with little regard for the residents who live here and trying to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and stay alive. I am and at-risk individual. I’m 66 and have had Multiple Sclerosis for 30 years. I am also a retired physical therapist and a devout Christian. My husband is also 66 and diabetic.
I speak from a variety of perspectives. I see the real-life consequences of the medical outcomes and the suffering it causes not only for the ill/dead individuals but also their families, friends and neighbors. I personally know of five people in four different states who have suffered from this disease. No one has died ... yet.
Jesus gave us a brain to use. He gave us a heart to love with. He gave us a mandate to care for one another. Carrying on events with no masks, people coming in from all over the country/the world and showing so little regard for the people in this county who are overwhelming in at-risk groups seems like you are sending the exact opposite message of Jesus’ teachings. You may not have a respect for the lives who are not contributing to your personal mission but I do. Jesus does. Flaunting your ability to manipulate your local community with staging a singing event scheduled for August with spittle flying everywhere seems uncaring at best and crazy in the context of what is going on in this world.
I believe in the power of healing (or why would I have become a physical therapist?) but to flaunt your power in this community for your own ends frankly horrifies me. Step back. Think about the essential teachings of Jesus. I don’t think you’ll find him on the same page with you if you read His words.
A copy of this letter has been sent to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Park Police and City Council as well as the Teller County Commissioners.
I am not some fringe thinker-just a very concerned citizen. I’m tired of feeling fearful of going out of my house to shop because of behaviors like your institution’s.
Please consider others and our needs and priorities. Selfishness is not Christianity-selflessness is.
Patricia Glatfelter
Florissant
_____________________________________________________________________
LETTERS POLICY:
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.