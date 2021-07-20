Thank you, Woodland Park friends
Every year on the 5th of July we have Nick’s Disc Golf Open at Woodland Park Middle School to celebrate Nick and raise money for a nonprofit in our community. Nick finished the disc golf course at the middle school a few days before he left for Scout camp in June of 2012. Tragically, Nick along with his two fellow Scouts and his friends were killed coming home from camp.
As his family, we needed to find some way to honor Nick’s life, so every year we hold the 5th of July Disc Golf Open. Once again, our friends and this wonderful community came through and made this our most successful year. We are so grateful to everyone that came out to celebrate Nick, to play the course, buy a disc or donate money. Your generous donations helped support both the Wild and Disc Golf clubs at the middle school.
We are so blessed to live in this amazing town and we are so grateful to everyone for all of your support every year. See you next year.
Laurie Naples and family, Woodland Park
In regards to your letter concerning Andrew Wommack. Do you have actual “proof” of Wommack and his devotees’ religious, social and political intolerance? Or is your opinion based on something else?
I am so sorry that you must have been terrifically wounded by him. And I accept the label you so helpfully throw out as a conservative pseudo-Christian. Except for the pseudo part. Oh, and thanks for explaining to me what the word dominion means (in a biblical sense). It appears that when you disagree, you label or name-call. Like “would-be band of religious rulers, and nonprofit, non-accredited so-called Bible college.”
Your mention of their non-accredited status is accurate. However, even though you meant it in a derogatory way, did you know that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of non-accredited schools in America. Do you believe those who attend a non-accredited school are less educated? Because I have met a lot of accredited college graduates who do not seem that bright. And the nonprofit status is given to many organizations, including ones you or I dislike. It’s kinda related to our First Amendment. (That’s the part of the constitution that allows free speech and freedom of religion.)
And the point of the school is to train people to spread the gospel. You know, like Christ said. (The red print in the Bible) Perhaps if you read “The Seven Mountain Mantle,” by Johnny Enloe, you would see what applying a Christian attitude should look like in today’s society.
Joel Hefter, Florissant
• • •
