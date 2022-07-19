David Johnson’s thoughtful and articulate comments regarding the responsible use of semi-automatic weapons was right on the mark. As a retired emergency room physician, I’ve treated multiple gunshot victims over the years. He’s isolated the main causes of gun violence in our country.
It’s not a “gun problem,” it’s a “people problem,” i.e. fatherless homes, drug use, the glorification of violence by Hollywood (gore sells), lack of respect for authority (teachers, police, parents), violent video games, social media addiction, lack of discipline at home and in the schools (progressive left-wing child rearing ideas) as well as alleged gender confusion.
I believe that the primary intentions of the Second Amendment is to preserve the individual’s right to resist a tyrannical government as well as personal self-defense.
Despotic governments first act before taking power was to confiscate privately owned firearms.
Eric Glanzer, M.D., Woodland Park
How to depoliticize the Supreme Court
Recent decisions by and wrangling over appointments to the Supreme Court make it obvious the Court has devolved into a highly partisan, political entity, and not an agency that merely interprets the law. Today, justices are selected by whatever political party controls a majority of the U.S. Senate.
Supreme Court decisions about fundamental rights are determined by the majority of nine justices, most of whom are elderly, come from East Coast elite law schools and are unrepresentative of the nation’s geographic and generational diversity. Especially when the Court “discovers” new rights, typically in an interpretation of what’s meant by “liberty” in the 5th and 14th Amendments — the Court acts as a defacto, unelected super-legislature with lawmaker/members appointed for life.
One can speculate about what the Founders envisioned when they formed the first Supreme Court, but I’m pretty sure what we have today is not what was intended. The Founders did not intend to replace the aristocracy of King George with an aristocracy of nine Supreme Court Justices.
It is not surprising that many Americans have lost confidence in the Supreme Court. So what can be done to reduce Supreme Court partisanship and restore public confidence?
One frequently made suggestion is to increase the number of justices. But that’s really just “court packing,” where the party in control of the Senate gets to name partisan justices to tip the balance in its political favor. There’s no difference between a partisan Court of nine justices or a partisan Court of 15 justices.
Another often made suggestion is impeachment, especially by senators who felt misled by justice candidates. Good luck with that. Over the nearly 250-year history of the United States, there have only been 14 impeachment actions among all the Article III judges (federal judges appointed for life), of which there are currently 179 court of appeals judgeships and 678 district court judgeships.
Other steps should be considered. First, there should be term limits and mandatory retirement ages. It was shameful to witness the “death watch” of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, where one group of partisans hoped she would outlive the last presidential administration and another group of partisans hoped that she would retire or die to allow “their” party to pick the next justice to champion their political causes.
Second, non-partisan nominating committees could be formed to vet and nominate candidates as is done in many states, including Colorado. This would require the president to essentially delegate his constitutional nomination powers, which is unlikely to happen in our lifetimes.
Third, the nine justices could be replaced by a rotating panel of appellate and district court judges drawn randomly to temporarily serve a term as a Supreme Court justice. Once their temporary appointment expires, those judges would go back to being appellate or district court judges. That would add considerable geographic and political diversity to the Court and eliminate the current practice of partisan justices hanging on in old age to deny “the other side” the ability to name their replacement. It would also eliminate the circus that is now the Supreme Court nominating and approval process in the Senate.
Fourth, the Supreme Court should be required to strictly abide by the “Code of Judicial Conduct for United States Judges” that governs all other federal court judges. The standards that govern other federal judges in things like disqualification to avoid questioning a Justice’s impartiality should apply equally to U.S. Supreme Court Justices.
The Supreme Court justices should not be above the law, nor should they be in the business of making laws.
Mark Sievers, Cripple Creek
LETTERS POLICY UPDATE: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Guest columns may be submitted for publication but as space is limited priority goes to 400 words or fewer, and guest column publication will be limited to no more than one per week, space allowing. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes.