Faith Perspectives

I respect that Mr. McKim has his faith perspective that he apparently believes as strongly as he does. But it is a faith perspective, so I cannot respect his claim that it is a “natural law” or a “cycle of life” that must be accepted as the way of life or faith for everyone else. It is also a faith perspective based on the ancient Hebrew Scriptures and their faith/belief in God at that time in history.

Thousands, if not millions, of Jews no longer believe that faith perspective about LGBTQ+ persons because the Bible does not understand persons born with these essential realities, and no longer believe that faith perspective about abortion, nor that men are only worthy of “planting the seed”, and women only worthy of “nurturing the seed and raising and educating the child”—if born—miscarriages are a fact of life, some couples cannot conceive, some men and women never marry.

Many millions of Christians no longer believe that faith perspective. So many millions of other faiths do not believe that faith perspective. Thousands, if not millions, of LGBTQ+ persons have strong belief in God, attend churches and synagogues and other places of worship, and have not turned their back on America but are as supportive as possible.

This retired UMC minister believes the “cycle of life” includes far more essential realities of humanity than any one faith perspective can explain, most definitely including Mr. McKim’s.

Rodney Noel Saunders, Florissant

• • •

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters must be 250 words or less. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a firm limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at [email protected]. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.