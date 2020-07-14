LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Response to July 1 Ken Browning letter
One needs to consider in a cool and calm manner Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s quote: “you have people just terrorizing them (police) across the nation.” The sheriff is correct. Since the Ferguson, Miss., riots, which were based upon a total lie of “hands up, don’t shoot,” there have been numerous incidents of police officers being murdered by persons in execution style. They have been sneaked up on and shot point-blank in their cars and on the street while patrolling. This is terrorist activity. These are not “protesters,” these are murdering terrorists.
Are there some bad cops? Of course there are. But police do not go around terrorizing legitimate protesters who are exercising their constitutional rights of peaceable assembly. Once these protesters have aligned themselves with criminal activity, they are no longer peaceful protesters. They may “feel terrorized by the police,” at that point, but, in fact, they very well may be engaging in terrorist activities and therefore need to be arrested.
Tom Radliff
Florissant
Racism
Yes, Jesus was indeed a person of color. Probably a medium to dark tan, about like me, since he was outdoors a lot, like me. That’s where the similarities end, although I’m sure trying.
The important thing to remember is, His Father made us of all colors, from light beige to rich dark brown. (I personally have never seen a person who is actually Black). He loves us all and our skin color matters as much to him as the color of the car we drive or the socks we wear. Why should we be any different?
I’ll bet if you could ask Jesus “do Black Lives Matter?” once you explained the question to him, I think he would say, “what kind of question is that? Of course they do, just like light beige lives and certainly the unborn lives.”
Remember, there are no racist Christians or Christian racists.
We, as civilized Americans, should be long past this silly issue of skin color and embrace what Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently said over 50 years ago. We should evaluate folks on their character only. What happened to that idea?
We would be getting there, but unfortunately as long as there are those who benefit from the political football of racism and skin color, we will still be in this cauldron.
Paul Myers
Woodland Park
Grateful to have been a part of election process
Since my recent loss in the election for Teller County Commissioner, many supporters naturally asked how it has impacted me. My response is that I am doing well, in part because I know it is a privilege to run for office, one that untold millions worldwide will never know because they live in totalitarian or despotic nations.
Our constitutional republic provides unprecedented freedoms, one of which is the right to pursue elective office, and although it’s an arduous process, I can tell you it is also deeply rewarding. That said, of course it was disappointing to lose, but as Winston Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Indeed, as I look back on my life, I know that winning is a wonderful feeling, whether in an election, or advancing up the proverbial corporate ladder. But once the effervescent feeling has faded you realize the fleeting nature of victory.
In contrast, it is when we experience failure — and I’ve had my share of those — that one’s character is tested. Do you become bitter, resentful or vindictive? Do you fervently search for external reasons to explain the failure? Or, do you look internally, sincerely asking for God’s grace, and the courage to learn from the experience, the better to face the inevitable challenges ahead?
That is the path that I’ve chosen, in large part because it implicitly recognizes both the frailty and strength of human nature, and that all endeavors are fraught with uncertainty. But it also confirms my conviction that history, both my own and that of the world at large, is an evolving story, and that we are the agents of our fate, who can always revise the narrative.
So, although I am deeply thankful to the nearly 2,000 people who voted for me, I want them — and those who didn’t vote for me — to know that I am grateful for the opportunity to have participated in this wonderful part of American life.
As someone who has developed a skill at finding silver linings, I look forward to new opportunities to contribute to our community, and to our world at large, which, as we know, can always benefit from those willing to help.
Phil Mella
Woodland Park
