On behalf of Swing Factory and YOUR Woodland Park Wind Symphony it was an honor for us to provide our own version of “Musical Fire Works” during both the Old Fashioned 4th of July and 40th Annual Symphony Above the Clouds events.
As the conductor of both groups, it is so very difficult to express how proud I am of not only our musical family of Swing Factory and WPWS, but of our family of supporters who celebrated not only two traditional concerts, but the joy we all felt after so many months of isolation and insecurity.
Thank you board members of the Symphony Above the Clouds for allowing us to help move us from months of darkness to a new bright American Independence Day.
Barb Asbury and board of the Symphony Guild — thank you so much for having faith in the Swing Factory Big Band and Woodland Park Wind Symphony Family to allow us to be a part of the 40th Symphony Above the Clouds Celebration.
Also, congratulations to Gayle Gross, Old Fashioned 4th of July Committee, vendors, city crew, Chris Orton and fabulous ”Stage Talent” for helping bring back this wonderful community tradition. After skipping a full year, “picking up the pieces” of this community function was a challenge that did result in a good time had by all.
It seems each time our family of musicians get together, GREAT THINGS HAPPEN MUSICALLY and PERSONALLY! As “The Leader of the Band,” each concert was “sparkling.”.Equally sparkling was the fantastic help provided by our “Support Team” of spouses, family members, and friends.
I really don’t think I can remember experiencing from our local musicians this much joy during both days of concerts. So many members of the audiences of both days expressed how much they loved hearing live music again.
Enjoyment shown on faces of both performers and audiences is a “pandemic” I think we can all live with.
Oh, by the way ... THANK YOU “MOTHER NATURE!”
GOD BLESS AMERICA,
Craig Harms, Musical Director, Swing Factory Big Band and Woodland Park Wind Symphony, Woodland Park
Re: July 5th symphony
Thank you to the Ute Pass Symphony Guild and their sponsors for a wonderful cap to the July 4th weekend with the nontraditional traditional July 5th Symphony Above the Clouds! What a pleasurable night it was! Low hanging clouds below the stars. Calm breezes. Clear weather. A huge crowd in the open air. Folks happily picnicking with friends and family. People dancing. Children playing. And the wonderful trilogy of musical entertainments!
I know I am not alone in having missed the July 5th celebration, with the pandemic and a couple of weather cancellations. I’m sure I am not alone in saying it was worth the wait! I also appreciate the honoring of our friend Sandi King and Kellie Case’s lovely and true words in tribute to her.
From the rock n’ roll through the fabulous Swing music to the last strains of the “1812 Overture” and cannon fire, and with the “Star Wars” theme playing as everyone gathered up chairs and children and blankets and baskets and headed to our cars, it was such a free and easy feeling, it left a big smile on my face! Thank you one and all! It is good to be together again.
Suzanne Core, Woodland Park
A thank you to Ryan Baade
I heard that Ryan Baade would be leaving the Woodland Park Parks and Rec department in the near future. I have gotten to see his hard work over the years as both a parent with kids in soccer, basketball and other sports, but also as a coach volunteering from time to time. I will miss deeply the talents and humor he brought to the job, whether it was figuring out some dramatic (at the time) but now forgotten issue with league rules or parent drama, or something more mundane like finding a kid who was on my team but never showed up for practice. Or making the same coaches meeting good, even though I’d sat through it five times before.
Thanks Ryan for the passion, organization and dedication. He is great at his job, the City was lucky to have him, and he will be missed.
Todd Wiseman, Woodland Park
Joel Hefter actually got it right in his letter! Those of us who are leery of Andrew Wommack and his would-be band of religious rulers in Woodland Park actually ARE haters!
Problem is, he’s utterly wrong about the object of our hate. What we hate is the sort of religious, social and political intolerance that Wommack and his devotees espouse, the exact kind that they would establish as the status quo in Woodland Park and Teller County if they were allowed to. NOT. GOING. TO. HAPPEN.
Of course, throwing out the label “haters” is the predictable conservative pseudo-Christian response to anyone that doesn’t agree with their position. A theocracy, whether at the federal, state, county or even municipal level is completely contrary to what our Founding Fathers envisioned and patterned our government after.
Hefter ought to look up the word “dominion” in his dictionary again. It does mean “to dominate” in a biblical sense or any other sense, regardless of any peripheral implications. Oh, and as to his question about whether we should “burn down the campus and build pot shops, a pole-dancing school and a nude beach?” — well, they might actually generate more tax revenue than Wommack’s nonprofit, non-accredited, so-called bible college does. The real question is, if Wommack and his ilk were running things, would they do it if it was what THE ELECTORATE wanted? Nope, they wouldn’t ... and that is the point.
Greg Sauer, Woodland Park
