Independence Day thank you
The Victor-Cripple Creek American Legion Post 171 and the Gold Camp Association sincerely thank those who contributed to our successful Independence Day celebration in Cripple Creek. Our gratitude extends to the over 50 nonprofits, businesses, individuals and government elements who supported us and worked together for an amazing day honoring those who secured our freedom. A special thank you goes to organizer Shannon Taylor, vendors, musicians, patriot speaker Keith McKim, Cripple Creek city first responders, leaders and staff, and all the visitors and volunteers who made the wonderful celebration possible. Thank you!
Rich Ingold, on behalf of the Gold Camp Association, Cripple Creek
