Keep the railway car downtown

Friends and neighbors, we seek your help.

Our father Duane Carter, before he passed, proudly gave a generous gift to Woodland Park to show his appreciation to the community that was our parents’ home for over 40 years. While growing up in the summer heat of central Kansas (pre-air conditioning), the welcoming community of Woodland Park was their lifetime dream come true.

Four years ago, The Pikes Peak Cog Railway offered to donate an historic treasure to Woodland Park, retired railcar #15. This railcar creates a link from the rich histories of Pikes Peak and the Summit House to residents and visitors in Woodland Park.

My father read in The Courier that Woodland Park officials lacked the money to move and display the railcar. Reading this, Dad contacted city officials and offered to personally pay all expenses. The City gratefully accepted Dad’s gift and the Downtown Development Authority suggested the railcar be named in the loving memory of our mother, Myrna Carter, (who died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2015).

Our family is profoundly disappointed to learn from a June 14 article in the Courier that the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority seeks to remove our Mother’s memorial. Moving it breaks a promise made to our father. Our family was never even notified of any discussions about a move.

Susan (Carter) Ball, Steven Carter, and Douglas Carter, Formerly of Woodland Park

• • •

Rebuttal to Courier military recruitment article

In the July 5th edition of the Pikes Peak Courier, an article was published detailing the difficulties of military recruitment over the past couple years. Although the article goes into detail regarding the opinions of enlisted soldiers, JROTC familiars and retired officers, it never mentions the obvious culprit: the Covid jabs.

First, let’s address the obvious: recruitment shortfalls have not reached 25% of military targets since 2021 simply because veterans have stopped recommending service to friends and family. A quarter of veterans don’t just stop recommending service due to battlefield boondoggles—the country has been losing engagements since at least the Korean War. And blaming recruitment on tattoos is also a losing argument—Americans have been getting tattoos for many years, though the article devotes many words to the issue. Other qualifications such as drug use and body weight are also red herrings, considering they have been trending up for decades now and the military has adjusted for this.

So what happened in 2021 that devastated military recruitment for 2022 and forward? By all measures, it was the mandatory Covid jabs. The Covid jabs have been associated with long-Covid symptoms, spikes in cancers, and rises in the rates of myocarditis/pericarditis, among other outcomes. The DoD under Lloyd Austin forced this rushed remedy upon the rank and file, and they along with retired vets have largely rejected it. To pen a long article addressing other factors besides this is obvious denial and questionable journalism.

John Christian Spadavecchia, Woodland Park

• • •

Name Calling, Really?

Kudos to Billie Donegan for the June 14 guest column “Is there a silent majority in Teller County? I hope so,” and Gwen Collins’ June 28 letter “Stand together for depolarization.” Calling neighbors Marxists, Socialists, Communists, Fascists or other derogatory names diminishes the name caller, deepens divisions, and sets back rather than advances the betterment of our community.

Sam Gould, Divide

• • •

The cycle of life

A man’s job is to provide for, protect and defend his family and by extension his country.

It is the fate of man to carry the seeds of life within him, to plow the ground and plant those seeds in the fertile womb of a woman.

The job and glory of a woman is to nurture that planted seed as it draws sustenance and life from her. In the end she delivers it into the world. At birth her job is not finished. Now she must suckle it, nurture it, educate it and love it.

A man’s job doesn’t change as he continues to provide for and protect his new family with love and devotion.

Both man and woman are servants to GOD who gives the seed life, makes it grow and carves His image on the fruit of the womb.

That is the way of nature’s God, the cycle of life.

The family, the building block of all civilization, is God’s creation. Without a solid family base, civilizations sicken and die.

Abortion unnaturally ends the life cycle.

Homosexuality is a poor imitation of the cycle. Unable to reproduce itself, it wastes its spilled seed. Following its natural progression it ends in death.

What Abortion and Homosexuality have in common is the lack of God’s blessings.

Patrick Henry once said “It is when a people forget God, that tyrants forge their chains.” Tyrants both within and without our nation are rattling their chains in anticipation of our collapse. America turn back to nature’s God!

Keith McKim, Florissant

• • •

