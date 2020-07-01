Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.
Thank you, Teller County community
I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who was involved with making the Cripple Creek-Victor School District 2020 graduation a special experience for our students.
The students, parents, community members, city officials, county officials and first responders all came together as a team to make this a great event for all of our students and their families.
The goal of Cripple Creek-Victor School District is to be a hub/center of the community and the way people came together for this event highlighted that it can be. I hope this group effort for our students and community continues forward for future events.
I grew up in Teller County, worked at Woodland Park School District and most recently at Cripple Creek-Victor School District. This county is a great place to work and to live. I am proud to have been a part of it for most of my life and though I have accepted an administrative position in Colorado Springs for next school year, Teller County will always be in my thoughts.
CCVSD has good staff and they will continue to work on bringing quality education to their students and will keep that mission under their new acting superintendent, Miriam Mondragon.
Thanks for a good six years, CCVSD.
Tory Richey
Superintendent CCVSD
Cripple Creek
Response to June 24 article
Mikesell airs concerns about
police reform bill
”
I don’t know if Colorado Senate Bill 217 goes too far or not far enough in curbing police aggression. But if Sheriff Mikesell really wants a “cool, calm-headed approach” he should take his own advice. His statement that “you have people just terrorizing them (police) across the nation” is hardly cool and calm. The police are armed like military combatants and protesters exercising their constitutional rights to protest do feel terrorized by the police, which is exactly their intention. The status quo in policing is not acceptable. Change is coming.
Ken Browning
Florissant
Re: May 27 article “Makayla Carrico of Victor named 2020 Girl of the West”
As a follow up to the article I would like to recognize my community and the support it has offered me. Teller County will always be my home and those who I owe my greatest debt of gratitude are longstanding members of this community. Mrs. Laurel Clark provided me with an amazing wardrobe to carry out many interviews and appearances with much success. Merry Jo Larson, co-owner of The Cowhand, for networking on my behalf as well as gracious efforts towards my appearances. The many people throughout the community that have offered support and encouragement a long my journey.
Most importantly I want to thank my mother, Teresa Carrico, as well as Marty McKenna who has served as my coach, mentor and friend showing me some of the most important aspects of building community, mastering horsemanship, the finer points of welding and helping find a deeper appreciation for classic literature and philosophy. This community has offered me the opportunities to find the best within myself and I can only hope to one day contribute in a greater capacity. I would also like to thank Marianne Mogon for the article she wrote about me.
Makayla Carrico
Victor
Racism
Your editorial concerning the darkness in some people’s soul, which is called racism, brings to mind an experience I had as a youth (”Seeking perspective in challenging times,” June 10).
In 1966 I attended a rally where the Rev. Martin Luther King spoke. His insistence that we judge one another not based on the color of our skin, but on the content of our character, deeply resonated with me.
In the ensuing decades, it’s become clear that we have inverted that vision, such that identity politics instructs us that skin color is dispositive of character. That has led to a cultural change which has given license to seeing people as members of a group, rather than individuals created by God.
Ironically, that has undermined and compromised Dr. King’s vision of a colorblind society. Although changes can be made to ensure accountability in law enforcement, the vast majority of officers are scrupulous in adhering to the law.
The truth is, America has fought the plague of racism for many years, beginning with the Civil War, three Reconstruction-era Amendments to the Constitution, and a number of Supreme Court cases.
Now we must each lead by example, loving one another as we are commanded to do by God, regardless of skin color or ethnicity.
Phil Mella
Woodland Park
El Paso and Teller counties step up for hospice and palliative care during pandemic
While we find ourselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that challenges and strains all of us, allow me to take a moment to thank each member of the community who has reached out to support Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and the work that we do to provide comprehensive hospice care, palliative care and grief and loss support.
A few examples of the tremendous support we have received from our community include:
• Cloth masks and hand sanitizer being made and donated by individuals and local businesses to keep our staff safe and healthy
• Food being delivered to support our staff
• Financial support from caring supporters and local foundations
There has never been a more important time for the kind of person-centered, serious illness, and end-of-life care that members of our community will need going forward.
Community-based hospice and palliative care providers are crucial resources to help treat and care for the thousands of Americans who are impacted by COVID-19.
As we move from stay-at-home mandates and hospital-focused care, we will soon be hearing of the increased need for community-based care. This can be pre-hospital, post-hospital, or instead-of-hospital care.
Much of this care may not be end-of-life hospice care but almost all of it will require the talents of a community-based interdisciplinary team that is skilled at providing serious illness care.
Like with past emergencies when Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care has provided its expertise — the Waldo Canyon fire, tragic losses at local schools and businesses, and support of hospitals and law enforcement — it is time for us to again show how we can support our community with specialized, expert care at one of the most vulnerable and impactful times of life.
We could not do this without the help of our community. Thank you for your ongoing support. As the only local nonprofit hospice provider, we know we will get through this challenging period by working together.
Dawn Darvalics, Interim President of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care
Colorado Springs