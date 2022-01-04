Thoughts for the New Year, 2022
For two years, humanity has lived in fear, complacency and defiance of an unseen force that has plagued our existence. This New Year’s Eve, let each Soul stop for a few moments and gather their strength; open their hearts and use their will to send out feelings and thoughts of Peace and Unconditional Love for All Souls, All Species and to this Our Earth that may sustain us; if it were allowed. We have had many signs and opportunities showing us the path; yet we choose to wear the blinders of Denial. Shine your Light in the coming year and may Peace, Love and Understanding touch All of Humanity.
From one of many voices crying in the wilderness.
Namaste.
Johanna Stiles, Divide
Welcoming in a new year for WPSD
This week marks the beginning of a new year for Woodland Park School District for students, teachers and staff. Also, 2022 will be the initial year of your school board, in which I am honored to be board president.
During the new year, students and their families, district staff, and the Woodland Park community can count on RE-2 schools to support them in providing both the tools and resources for an excellent education.
On behalf of the WPSD Board of Directors, I commend and thank all school employees for their hard work and commitment during the pandemic and government closures. WPSD has an incredible team.
In the next few weeks, the board will be on a listening tour. The responsibility of an elected school board is to represent the people who elected them, set school policies according to the virtues and values of our parents and community, and assure its implementation.
We will continue to learn, observe, and in some limited situations, make decisions we believe will move the quality of education for students forward before this tour is over. For example, the Board of Directors has already increased the room for parent attendance and media at public meetings. We have also returned streaming on the web for those who cannot attend the meetings.
We have begun an evaluation of our current curriculum and our sensitive/controversial subject policy. We have asked our Superintendent, Dr. Neal, to lead the way for an opportunity to give parents choice in education within our public schools. All of this is to fulfill the request of many parents.
Not only do students need a high-quality education, but we aspire them to learn self-respect, family commitment, love of country, and civic duty.
I want to emphasize that we on the board are fortunate to serve a community that values public education and understands that flexibility is necessary to meet students’ needs. A school is not just brick and mortar; it is a caring family, knowledgeable teachers and staff making a difference for students every day.
The future of our great community lies in the hands, hearts, and heads of our Woodland Park students. I believe our district is home to the best and brightest, as they will finish the school year strong.
Thank you for your overwhelming support of Woodland Park School District.
David Rusterholtz, President, Woodland Park School Board, Woodland Park
The ‘Better Angels’ are becoming ‘Bitter Angels’
I agree with some of the points that Sam Gould made in his Dec. 22 letter. BUT, I must address the last paragraph. In my humble opinion, our “better angels” have become “battered angels.”
Conservative, real Americans have reached their limit of tolerance. We are tired of everything Christian and conservative being targeted, doxxed, maligned and physically attacked. We are tired of watching our nation being dismantled piecemeal to satisfy radical, anti-American fringe groups. We are tired of our children being brainwashed with CRT in an attempt to turn them against their parents and nation. We are tired of having the rules, regulations and laws viciously applied to American citizens while rioters, illegal aliens and criminal groups go unpunished and handled with velvet gloves.
We are tired of being legally punished for having to protecting our family and property from the lawless that go unpunished otherwise. We are tired of hard-working law enforcement officials being punished for doing their job, doing what needed to be done. We are tired of illegal aliens breeching our borders unchecked to live off the government dole funded by taxpayers. We are tired of engaging in every international situation and defense operation, and with no help.
We are tired of nations around the world denigrating America and its military while holding out their hands for more international aid and funding. We are tired of being the “bad guys!”
As a staunch independent, I tolerate all politicians as a necessary evil, but utterly abhor career politicians. Every career politician is a demagogue by definition. We are daily witnessing the epitome of their treachery and dishonesty. The bonds that bind us have been severed by these swamp creatures. And the media, a similar swamp creature, have cashed in on the slime that lubricates their lucrative business. All of these swamp creatures grow wealthy at the expense of the U.S. taxpayers. Remember them? Those without a voice and no protection? Yeah, God-fearing AMERICANS!
We are tired, but have not yet begun to fight. We will do what the government won’t, and what law enforcement has been prohibited from doing. We will not be ignored or left unprotected. Like most Americans, we have a caring, giving heart. But we also have a limit to the amount of male bovine feces we can tolerate.
My grandfather often reminded me, “Boy, you’d rather dry shave a wildcat’s butt with a dry, rusty straight razor in a telephone booth at midnight during a hurricane in south Georgia than mess with strong Christian!” I’m pretty sure that true Americans, the God-fearing Americans, have reached that point. The “better angels” are just about to become the tired, abused, battered, “bitter angels.” This may not end well. It didn’t in 1860, and may end differently this time.
Buck Dugger, Woodland Park
• • •
