Re: Deer overpopulation in Woodland Park
l would like to speak to the seriousness of the deer situation in Woodland Park. My family has lived here for over 50 years. During this time the dynamics have changed considerably.
While we have had wildlife around, they were healthy. Now the situation is out of control. Does are having multiple births, twins, triplets and l have seen a few that have four babies. This is a marker of an unhealthy situation. That doe cannot raise healthy offspring, babies are undersized and the doe herself is also undersized. Even the bucks have not reached the growth we knew years ago. They carry diseases that are spread through feces in the water table and to our pets. Look at the coats of these animals; they are not shedding properly. The overpopulation is in need of adjustment.
We can always point out how the wildlife was here before us, that we are the intruders, but the bottom line is to not just go by the heart but to study the situation and use the facts to sort out what needs to be done.
It is worse to watch an animal die of starvation. It is worse still to see your child contract a disease spread from a diseased wild critter and any who are feeding them are a major part of the problem. These animals now lay around waiting to be fed. They are no longer foraging.
Mountain lions, bear and deer now abound because of the feeding. We must all stop changing the patterns of normal animal behavior by feeding them. It is abuse.
Weeding out some numbers makes imminent sense.
Donna Hatton
Woodland Park
Community’s year-end support for DayBreak was remarkable
Thanks to you, DayBreak raised over $30,000 during our year-end IndyGive! campaign and annual events, individual online donations, Facebook’s Giving Tuesday promotion, and several other unsolicited private donations from generous community members.
During November and December, DayBreak participants enjoyed creating holiday treasures for the Local Business & Holiday Boutique, wrapping gifts for friends during our Community Christmas Wrapping event, and being featured as the opening act (with Ms. Owen’s class from Gateway Elementary) for the Community-wide Song Spinners Holiday Show.
All these events raise funds and are part of our annual IndyGive! campaign. One new and special event added to the mix this year was sponsored by Mark and Jake Kent of Kent Tree Service. Their Give Back to DayBreak — Cord of Wood Giveaway not only benefitted DayBreak but also a family in Florissant who won the wood. People could enter the drawing with or without donation and just over $700 was raised. Thank you to everyone who donated and to City Market for allowing us to extend the drawing because of the elements.
DayBreak has served well over 350 participants and their family caregivers since our inception in 2015. On behalf of these families, I would like to thank you for supporting this first and only, innovative, and essential community program which currently serves Teller, El Paso and Park counties.
Thank you for your continued support and friendship.
Paula Levy, executive director, DayBreak – An Adult Day Program
Woodland Park
What will your legacy be?
The Jan. 8 “A Continent on Fire | From the Editor” column highlights not only the financial and environmental impact of climate change but also the human suffering associated with it. We need to address climate change at its source in order to mitigate its effects. This is accomplished by reducing carbon emissions, period.
The producers of said emissions (fossil fuel industry) don’t pay for the damage they cause, therefore they have no impetus to change to low-carbon technology. Since there are no proper price signals and incentives in the private market, some kind of government or collective action is needed. We need a trigger to mandate change.
A carbon fee or tax would provide the necessary catalyst to unleash research and development to swiftly and efficiently mitigate carbon emissions. Such a plan has been introduced in Congress, it’s called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763).
Learn more about this important legislation at citizensclimatelobby.org and contact your representative to urge their support.
We can be part of the problem or part of the solution.
Andrea Storrs
Woodland Park
Time for change
As a child of parents whose families came to this country from Eastern Europe for a better life, I am now very concerned about the lack of civility in both discourse and actions in our country. I was raised to be respectful and polite to others even if I disagreed with them. As a teacher of primary grades, I taught my students to be kind and treat others as they wanted to be treated. That is how I raised my children and how they are raising their children.
I am old enough to remember when our elected officials worked together on legislation, compromising to get the best outcomes possible that would benefit all or most of the people. However, when I turn on the TV to catch the news or read current events I am struck by the ugly rhetoric which is pitting people against one another. The spread of untruths is frightening since it just leads to more anger against other people.
No matter what our political leanings, our religious backgrounds, our ethnic backgrounds, etc., I know we have more in common than not. So, it is time to tone down the dangerous rhetoric and start treating each other the way we expect to be treated in return. Kindness toward others has better results than anger and threats. Truth is more important than lies.
I hope our local and national leaders will start setting a better example. People look up to those who are in positions of power so when they see our leaders excusing behaviors that are negative and disruptive it sends a message that it is okay for the rest of us to follow their example. That is not the way a decent society acts. It is time for change in a positive way for the betterment of all of us.
Sheila Naviasky
Florissant
Response to guest column
In response to Val Carr’s guest column “What does a council member do?” in the Jan. 15 Courier, I would like to offer the following thoughts. Civic involvement in its simplest sense is the participation and involvement of citizens in their government. Civic involvement is important: it allows your political voice to be heard. It is a way to express how you feel about issues; it is a way for you to have influence.
Civic engagement comes with many benefits and is in the best interests of the community. Here are some of the reasons why it’s worth investing in:
• Improved relationships — Engaged community members develop stronger connections with one another.
• Increased social cohesion — Community members develop a sense of trust, belonging and reciprocity.
• Improved community — Engaged people actively work to improve their community and care for it through volunteering, education and other activities.
• Better education — Engaged citizens are more likely to read and discuss the news and share information with others.
• Greater understanding — The right civic engagement opportunities can help keep the community informed about local events and opportunities.
• Growth and development — Civic engagement can mean investing in community members with skills, information and motivation to contribute and make a difference.
• Individual responsibility — It encourages individuals to see themselves as part of a wider community and feel responsible for contributing to and improving that community for the benefit of all.
• Better quality of life — Community members can address their concerns and influence decisions to improve the quality of life for the community as a whole.
• Better government — Civic engagement is essential for a functioning democratic government.
On that last point — in order for democracy to succeed, it needs public participation. Civic engagement helps citizens to become aware of their community’s needs and how problems could be solved. This motivates them to become more involved in politics through voting, sharing their opinions and encouraging political actions that support their values. Inferring that only retired citizens can effectively participate in this process is dead wrong. Individuals of all ages, vocations, religions (or lack thereof), races, creeds and political leanings need to be part of the civic engagement process. And this most certainly includes running for city council or mayor or stepping up to any other volunteer opportunity in this community.
Because so many people groups are underrepresented in government, their issues are often missed or ignored when it comes to policymaking. Civic engagement can shine a light on these areas to promote greater inclusiveness and policymaking that fixes this issue.
Carrol Harvey
Woodland Park
Re: Jan. 8 Guest column — ‘Divided nation, or more civility than we realize’
In the above-mentioned guest column Rodney Saunders’ thoughts on what binds rather than divides us is timely for a nation that is seething with apparent tensions.
You may recall that Mr. Saunders was deeply critical of some of the columns I wrote for the Courier. However, last summer, in a decision that surprised some of my friends, I contacted him and suggested we meet for coffee.
We enjoyed a wide-ranging and animated discussion, which began with our respective backgrounds. We will undoubtedly still disagree on some of the issues, but we now know and understand one another, which fundamentally changes how we react when differences arise.
It’s difficult to say when civility began its downward trend, but it does seem to be on the verge of extinction. As Mr. Saunders observed, the media shares much of the blame, as they seem to gleefully foment differences. Social media also seems to bring out the worst in people.
But, it’s important to remember that it wasn’t always this way. There were always political differences, but the debate was far more civilized and respectful. This is reflected in leaders such as President Ronald Reagan and Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill. They were political opposites, but as O’Neill’s son wrote in The New York Times in 2012, “While neither man embraced the other’s worldview, each respected the other’s right to hold it. Each respected the other as a man.”
Other examples of political opponents treating one another respectfully were Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and Democratic President Bill Clinton. Liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia had a deep friendship and confessed to learning from one another during legal debates.
I think the key to civility in discourse is a measure of humility and abiding respect for differences of opinion. It needn’t mean that we forfeit arguments or give up the passion we bring to them. But it can lead to a healthy exchange of ideas in an atmosphere of civility.
The more antagonistic and bitter people are the less meaningful communication happens, and that undermines the chances for real progress.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
Courier Letters Policy: Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.