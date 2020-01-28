Cycling club celebrates 10th anniversary
It all started in 2010, when I returned with my family to Colorado after 10 years in Texas. While in Texas, my three children and I started riding bikes in the MS150 from Houston to Austin. I was on the steering committee for the Continental Cycling Classic and belonged to the Woodlands cycling club.
Upon returning to Colorado, I trained for the MS race from Westminster to Fort Collins. After being told that I would have to go to Colorado Springs to train, I thought it would be great to have a club in Woodland Park. After meeting with Parks and Rec, and Tony Perry from Park State Bank & Trust, I felt good about the idea. At the first meeting of Mountain Top Cycling Club, a nonprofit organization with no paid staff, members chose a logo and bought cycling jerseys for the Woodland Park Middle School mountain bike team led by David Krieghauser.
Over the next 10 years, the highest number of members we had was 60 along with a newsletter outreach of over 100 subscribers. Currently, we have about 20 members.
In 2012 we hosted our first Century Experience Ride, with 40 cyclists riding over Wilkerson Pass. Today 10 of those original 40 still ride every June. The Mountain Experience Challenge will be in its ninth year and we are hoping to break that 300-rider mark. With the help of a video from last year’s event and a new route things are looking promising for 2020.
In 2013, MTCC started The Ride of Silence in Teller County. In 2014 The Pro Challenge came to town and MTCC was able to help support the event. As a result, Bike the Night was officially started as a Pro Challenge event. It was so well received it has become one of our signature rides.
In 2015 MTCC hosted our first mountain bike race at Aspen Valley Ranch. Then we went on to host the Rocky Mountain State Games mountain bike challenge.
MTCC is very excited about working with the Nonprofit Cooperative, WIN — Women in Networking, and the Divide and Woodland Park chambers of commerce. We also applaud the Woodland Park High School Mountain bike team and WOW — Women on Wheels, and will continue to support the Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School mountain bike team.
Deb Maresca
Woodland Park
Humanity over greed
“Humanity over Greed” is my personal philosophy anymore. I’ve seen it both through observation as well as in my own personal life as well.
First off, looking at the economic environment as it is now is very disturbing. We have people who have stressful work hours with the fear of being fired for running a minute late. It certainly affects traffic. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there were 596 deaths within the state in 2019. The highest of these numbers were reported within Colorado’s State Region 1, which is the Denver Metro Area, that sadly had 235 total fatalities reported. If more people weren’t having to work long hours, then our roads would be safer.
Secondly, I would LOVE to be able to not need money to survive. I remember when I worked at past workplaces, there were times where some of my fellow co-workers backstabbed me to ensure they wouldn’t get fired. The places I loved working at are the places I volunteered and worked for free. This mindset is how I truly wanted to work.
In conclusion, I believe our culture needs to focus more on the human element as a priority, and categorize money as tools. We would be a less stressed, and more connected society.
Patrick Glover
Florissant
Congressional cowardice
I have been watching the opening day of the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump as I have watched all of the House of Representative’s hearings, debates and votes regarding this matter. I also have read the entire Mueller Report. Today our senator, Cory Gardner, voted to table a motion that would have allowed both documents and witnesses during the impeachment trial. All the previous impeachment trials before our senate had both witnesses and documents. This vote today by the Republican enablers of the president was not in keeping with senate precedents or Sen. Gardner’s oath of office and his additional oath to be a fair and impartial participant in the ongoing trial. He has thusly disgraced his office by helping to make the impeachment trial a sham.
I am fed up with congressional cowardice. I am appalled with the metamorphosis of the once Grand Old Party into a cult-like following in which the rule of law, facts, conservatism and other cornerstones of Republican orthodoxy have been discarded in order to protect his majesty. I held both elected and appointed office as a Republican with Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt serving as my heroes in American government. I also worked to elect numerous Republican candidates to elected office. I am announcing that I will shortly change my voting status to become a Democrat to work tirelessly to defeat Sen. Gardner, who is more interested in rising up in the failed Republican leadership in our Senate by blindly adhering the desires of Trump and Moscow Mitch then he is in fulfilling his oaths. November can not arrive soon enough for me. Let justice be served!
Dennis Luttrell
Divide
Fire awareness and prevention must be the No. 1 priority in Teller County
We can’t become complacent or let down our guard when it comes to fire. Within the steady stream of cars coming up and down Highway 24, and also Highway 67, I still occasionally see someone throw a cigarette butt out the window. A lot of people who come this way are not forest people, are unaware of the delicate balance here, or just don’t care. It’s our job as residents of this region to change that.
We could start by using the electronic signs used for weather updates to constantly remind drivers not to throw out lit cigarettes, to be aware of fire safety, and to respect the forest. These signs should be entering and leaving Woodland Park on both sides and on Highway 67.
Some other effective and simple methods of raising awareness might include posters in grocery, liquor, auto parts stores and restaurants.
I really feel that as a community we are too complacent about fire risk and could do much more. I can’t think of a better use of tax money than to increase awareness of fire safety. Let’s do this, Teller County! Let’s make 2020 a FIREPROOF year in the beautiful Pikes Peak Region.
Allison Ring
Woodland Park
Fighting for our Freedoms
I’m a native to Colorado, 4th generation in fact. I don’t say that to brag. I say because myself and three generations before me loved this state and haven’t felt the need to leave until recently. I’ve seen my state spiral downward and at an alarming rate in past years. Why have we let this happen? Why do people not know the representatives and senators on Capitol Hill work for us?
I saw a comment the other day, “Oh wow they actually let you IN the capitol building?!” The answer to that is a resounding YES. People don’t know how or why to get involved. If we are to save our state, our home, from tyranny we need to fight back.
Don’t let the media control your thoughts, investigate yourself! Don’t let the government control every ounce of your life! Contact your reps ASAP and fight back. We are dangerously close to losing many freedoms and people do not realize it! Senators and reps are people just like you and me — and they work for you and me. Don’t let them get away with murder up at the Capitol while our heads are buried in the sand! Because they will and they have been. It’s time to rise up and fight back and no longer be ignorant. The price is too high.
Sarah Brown
Colorado Springs (Woodland Park native)
I Love Donald J. Trump
President Donald J. Trump has achieved more in the first three years of his presidency than any American president ever; and he has done so while being subjected to the most vile, bitter, demonic, communist, liberal, socialist, ferocious, and diabolical opposition attack from almost all in congress, on both sides of the aisle, the media and foreign governments than any American president in our 240-year history.
There has never been anyone who has defended Christians and fought for us, more than Donald J Trump. We have seen his heart and he is everything he promised he would be, and more.
President Trump has kept his promises with us by nominating conservative judges to federal courts the supreme court; by tacitly supporting abortion bans and defunding the abortion mill “Pregnancy Resource Center;” by supporting Christian universities and organizations that profess a moral objection to same-sex marriage and other sexual perversions; by moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and many other awesome accomplishments.
Although many disagree, I believe that with all my heart, he has changed from his earlier years. Now he’s not perfect, but there’s no perfect person. Are you perfect? I know that there has been a change in his heart, he loves America and respects Christian beliefs and values.
Therefore, I believe that President Donald J. Trump will be remembered as the greatest U.S. president. I plan to vote for him again in November.
Rev. Mark L. Shaver
Woodland Park
