Support Mella for Teller County commissioner
I am an involved citizen in the Republican Party of Teller County. Many exciting things are happening as we prepare for 2020 elections. However, one thing that surprised me is our newest candidate for Teller County Commissioner District 3.
In Pat Hill’s Dec. 18 interview with Erik Stone, Erik indicated that he is dedicated to changing the role of Teller County Commissioner that combines county efforts to support state legislators. But our commissioners really should focus on Teller County.
In my conversation with Phil Mella, rival candidate, about what he believes the roll is of the commissioner, he explained:
“County Commissioners are responsible for protecting and preserving the health, safety, and welfare of the county’s residents. Their specific duties and responsibilities are defined by state statute. They are, in effect, the statutory extension of state law, and in that regard, their responsibilities are fairly limited. They include the areas of health services, law enforcement, roads and infrastructure, and land use issues. A core component of their work is managing the county’s budget, as well as strategic planning. The county administrator reports to the commissioners, and they provide direction to that individual.”
Mr. Mella has vast experience in all these areas, from managing large budgets for medical companies to serving on Woodland Park City Council.
I think we need someone with knowledge, expertise, commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility to our county, and I am convinced Phil Mella has all these qualities.
Deanne Garman
Woodland Park
Trump is a would-be dictator
It worries me that President Trump has been calling (Venezuelan president Nicolas) Maduro, and buddying up with (Russian president Vladimir) Putin, (Turkish president Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, Kim (Jong-un, supreme leader of North Korea), and (Syrian president Bashar al-)Assad. Trump has some, even many, of the trappings of a dictator.
Trump says he admires how the press does not bother Putin much (because Putin has journalists killed). Trump has also said that he admires how Kim Jong-un’s citizens genuflect, never question, and are so enthusiastic about their dear leader. Why do Trump’s followers not see this? Maybe he is growing his own brownshirts. We already have an incredible rise in hate crimes — 1,500 this year against Jews along. It doesn’t take a lot of intelligence to see the next step.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner must vote for conviction so that Trump can be removed from the presidency. Trump is unfit, a conman and a liar. He has violated the emoluments clause, will not allow his henchmen to testify to Congress (which shouts “guilty”), has committed conspiracy, obstruction, and is a disgrace on the world stage.
Michael Stewart
Woodland Park
Re: Deer in Woodland Park
I read Cheryl Twaddell’s Jan. 1 letter, “Protect the Woodland Park Deer,” in stunned amazement at how little she knows about an “ecosystem.” Defined as “a biological community of interacting organisms and their physical environment,” the key is “interacting.” You cannot affect one organism without affecting every other.
When wolves were eradicated from the Rocky Mountains and the number of mountain lions drastically reduced, the number of deer and other prey animals skyrocketed. We have completely upset the natural balance, and Ms. Twaddell fails to recognize that. The fact that there are deer in Woodland Park is not the issue; it is the fact that their numbers are completely out of balance. We have all heard numbers of 10 to 20 times as many deer in Teller County than would otherwise occur if the ecosystem were healthy. The result is deer that are starving (or illegally fed by humans), unhealthy and a hazard to traffic.
Which is worse to you Ms. Twaddell — a deer harvested by a hunter, one harvested by a predator, or one killed or maimed by your vehicle? Reducing the number of deer would not be “murder,” it would be correcting a huge mistake. I have lost count of the number of three-legged deer I have seen in town, having been maimed by a collision with a vehicle.
Some years back in Jackson Hole, Wyo. there was a huge spike in the number of elk present in the National Elk Refuge, which was traced directly to the absence of wolves. Elk were starving within sight of the town of Jackson. When enough people screamed “cruelty” loud enough the government began supplemental feedings, which attracted more and more elk. There was a huge die-off during a particularly snowy winter when the government vehicles could not reach the elk to feed them. Not until wolves were reintroduced did the elk population drop back to sustainable numbers.
Ms. Twaddell should study up on how an ecosystem works.
Craig Haney
Woodland Park
Letters Policy: The Courier welcomes your viewpoint. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions. No more than one letter per person will be published per month.