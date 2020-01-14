Re: Jan. 8 ‘From the Editor’ column:
Good thing your article was an editorial, and not a news report. Somehow the over 183 people arrested in Australia (presumed innocent, of course) never even crossed your mind in this editorial. And I’m supposed to give credence to a 17-year-old girl who has somehow achieved the mind of an accomplished scientist. People who were a “concerned voice” of my generation were Abby Hoffman, Jane Fonda, H. Rapp Brown, and Saul Allinsky. How would things have turned out if we just mindlessly not only believed but followed them? Please give your readers the respect they deserve, and try and be just a little more fair in your analysis. Climate change (the latest iteration of ”Global Warming”)may be true and having an impact on us. But when some of the facts are intentionally hidden from us, I doubt the honesty of the messenger. Facts are stubborn things.
Joel Hefter
Florissant
Support Phil Mella
I was fortunate enough to have operated my CPA practice in Woodland Park for 34 years, from 1981 to 2015. During that time, I was involved in the community in various ways that included being elected to serve on City Council for 12 years, and the Northeast Teller County Fire Board for four years.
Having been a resident of Woodland Park for 33 of those years, I still get The Courier even though I have moved away following my retirement from my practice. So when I read that Phil Mella had decided to run for County Commissioner, I knew I had to respond.
I have known Phil for over 20 years, and have come to appreciate his intelligence, fiscal conservatism and love of his community. I served with Phil on City Council, and in 2014 when he opted to run for mayor, I wholeheartedly supported him. Due to a split council, two candidates were tied for the selection, and, unfortunately for Woodland Park, Phil lost the mayoral seat. His conservative fiscal ideology would have left the city in a better financial position than it now must live with.
Phil will bring fiscal control to the position of County Commissioner.
I truly think he is the person for the job, and encourage Teller County voters to support his candidacy.
Gene Kozleski
Parker
Response to Jan. 1 Powell letter:
In Col. Bill Powell’s letter, he expressed confusion about why I’m running for Teller County Commissioner and why I expressed concern about the impacts of our progressive legislature’s 2019 session on Teller County. He said he didn’t understand why that would be important to a commissioner, even suggesting that I was running for the wrong office.
It’s important to understand what the role of a county commissioner is: a proponent for the best interests of our constituents, throughout the state as well as in the county. Unlike state representatives and senators, our county commissioners are the ONLY elected officials that exclusively represent the interests of Teller County.
More than half of the county’s annual revenue and a commensurate percentage of the services delivered by your county government are mandated by state and federal law. Understanding this, it is imperative that our citizens have local influence at the state capitol. This extends to Washington, D.C., as well. When it comes to the allocation of your tax dollars, if you don’t have a seat at the table, you’re on the menu!
The Red Flag Bill, the National Popular Vote Bill and the override of the public’s vote regarding our oil and gas industry are just a few examples of bills passed that ignored the rights of our citizens and will have a tangible negative impact on our community for years to come. I believe that county commissioners could have a greater impact on preventing such abuses — if we work at all levels in an effective way.
Erik Stone
Candidate for Teller County Commissioner, District 3
Woodland Park
Teachers deserve respect, support
Do you remember a time when teachers were respected and education in public schools flourished? It was before the No Child Left Behind Act passed in 2001, actually leaving many children behind. Now teachers and others read articles like the one written for the Pittsburgh Post and recently republished in The Gazette saying, “The latest round of scores raises the question of whether America’s educators know what they’re doing. For most states, test scores in 2019 are no better than they were in 2009.”
According to the National Assessment of Education Progress, 35% of fourth-graders demonstrated proficiency in reading. That is actually a fantastic score because it means over a third of the students got an “A” on these convoluted tests. What about all the smart, capable “B” and “C” students who test at “partially proficient”? They, too, will become some of our society’s leaders, thanks to the dedicated professionals in our schools. Instead of celebrating each student’s individual progress, we continue to blame the teachers and the schools for “not measuring up.” Baloney!
Teachers now go to college for at least five years and attend countless workshops and in-services to learn the best ways to prepare children for the future. They deserve your respect and support as they work hard within a misguided system that will continue to show little progress for students because of the testing/terminology being used.
Often the results of these tests are used to evaluate educators. In some schools, 50% of their evaluation is based on these weird tests, which is crazy! Not only does the testing take away from their precious time to teach, but the results of the state testing can be used against good teachers. How can one year be compared to another when a new class of students with its own set of challenges and abilities shows up each fall for your instruction and guidance? It could mean that as a teacher you are rated “outstanding” — until the next evaluation, when you’re rated “mediocre.” Stop the teacher abuse, and get rid of those meaningless tests.
Sandra Wickham
Woodland Park
