Response to Dec. 11 Butte Foundation letter:
When I first served on the Butte Foundation board, the board’s hostility and adversarial attitude toward the City of Cripple Creek and its liaison, Mel Moser, became apparent to me.
The board failed to recognize that the City not only lends them $250,000 but also owns the Butte Theater, pays rent, utilities and maintenance on the Star Building as well as the Butte Theater and Victorian Lady (used for free actor housing) totaling thousands of dollars per month. Financial help from the Butte Foundation? None.
The Butte Foundation’s capital campaign plan originally was to raise enough capital to buy the Star Building and have enough money left over for renovations and operating costs. This failed miserably. Lacking enough funds, the Butte Foundation sought out a loan with the intent of using the Butte Theater ticket sales as its revenue stream, going as far as asking the City for a 10-year contract. We know how that went.
The Board claims ticket revenue is up. Easy to do when they raised ticket prices twice in one year while eliminating student, senior and local discounts.
Mountain Rep Theatre, the production company hired by the Butte Foundation, has done a fantastic job with the shows despite the burden placed upon them by the Foundation. Usually there are four or five professional shows per season. The Foundation required MRT to do seven. One show ran for just three weekends! One show’s opening night yielded less than 65 seats sold out of a capacity of over 180 seats. What a huge marketing failure by the Foundation.
Prior to my arrival, the board hired an executive director. As of today, she also serves as president of the board. How does one not see the conflict of interest? Most disturbing to me is that in a conversation with her she stated that the main goal of the Butte Foundation is its own self-preservation, not the Butte Theater. No wonder the City of Cripple Creek chose not to renew the contract.
Ron Petrowski
Cripple Creek
Teller County Commissioner race
Since August, when Phil Mella announced his candidacy for County Commissioner, he has gained strong support from many in the community. Articles in our local papers highlighted Mella’s seven years on Woodland Park City Council, including four as Mayor Pro Tem, and his conservative credentials.
While on council, Mella reliably contested orthodox thinking by stressing transparency in government operations. To this day he remains a prominent voice defending our liberties through government accountability.
Now, Erik Stone announces his candidacy, and, in the Dec. 18 Courier, said the commissioners’ position is going to have to change due to the last legislative session. He further stated he’s concerned about impacts of such legislation. But it’s not clear what he’s referring to. Frankly, this is confusing, perhaps he should be running for the legislature, not county commissioner.
Conversely, Mella wrote a weekly column for the Courier covering topics on history, public policy and morality. He has published letters to the editor in The Gazette and is a guest on Peter Boyles’s radio show on 710 AM-Denver. In all endeavors Mella distinguishes himself as a clear thinker, passionately committed to first principles.
Mella desires to represent us as county commissioner and is obviously qualified. Mella held local elective office, was tested, and proved trustworthy with both public policy and taxpayer dollars. As such he’s an odds-on favorite for this seat.
Col. Bill Powell, USMC (Ret.)
Woodland Park
Thank you to those who
supported the museum
This year The Cripple Creek District Museum has been incredibly successful thanks to those who care. We received major funding from The City of Cripple Creek, Newmont Goldcorp, and The State Historic Fund from History Colorado. This funding helped the museum with overdue projects that will preserve our buildings and collections for future generations. Local businesses and individuals also contributed to our success through sponsorship of our events and volunteering their time.
We would like to thank the following businesses: Anderson Pack & Ship, Aspen Interiors, Aspen Mine Center, Banana Belt Liquors, Blue Pet Market, Bronco Billy’s Casino, Century Casino, City Market, City of Victor, Community Banks of Colorado, Cowhand, Cripple Creek Art Alliance, Cripple Creek Automotive, Cripple Creek Candy, Cripple Creek Ace Hardware, Cripple Creek Hospitality House, Cripple Creek Liquor, Cripple Creek Railroad, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Dinosaur Recourse Center, Double Eagle Casino, Foxworth Galbraith, Gold Hill Liquors, Joanie’s Deli, J T artworks, Kenpo Karate, Massage in Cripple Creek, Nana’s Nook, 9494 Gifts with Altitude, Paradise Spirits, Park State Bank & Trust, Pioneer Pizza & Subs, Rocky Mountain General Store, Safeway, Shipping Plus, Smokin Rusty’s BBQ, Sweet Escape Bakery, The Butte Theater Foundation, Triple Crown Casinos, Vectra Bank, Western Skies Embroidery, Whole in the Wall, Wildwood Casino, and Zstudios.
Thank you to the following individuals: Deb Abbott, Emily Andrews, April Arldt, Sofia Balas, Jim Blickmon, Joanne Carrington, Judy Cheney, Kaylinn Deere, Barb & Phil Erickson, Vera Egbert, Ashton Evers, Jeanne Gripp, Deb Hack, Ed Held, Ike & Cathy Hern, Gary Horton, Steve Johnson, Joanne Kincaid, Steve Kitzman, Ken Keegan, Joshua Kessler, Phil & Vicki Palmer, Georganna Peiffer, Tim Penland, Sarah McAleer, Bonnie Mackin, Jan Mackell, Ellen & David Moore, Dan Moore, Laura Lee Rippe, Audrey Ann Rutzen, Sue Stinson, Kathy Stockton, Jill Tarvin, Missie Trenary, Steven Veatch, and Maurice & Lois Woods.
Also, thank you to the Cripple Creek City Council, The City of Cripple Creek and departments including, Historic Preservation, Heritage Tourism, Marketing, Public Works, and Transportation.
To all, we appreciate your hard work and dedication to the museum. On behalf of the board of directors and myself, thank you again for your support.
Bill Burcaw
Director, The Cripple Creek District Museum
Protect the Woodland Park deer
A couple of months ago a woman wrote to the editor about the joys of living so closely with deer in the neighborhood (Letters, Aug. 28). I applaud her well-written letter.
One of the real joys of living in Woodland Park is sharing space with these amazing, beautiful, gentle animals. I am deeply upset every time the issue of hunting them arises. They lived here long before people arrived. They are not the problem. We are. We encroach on the wilderness and then the decide natural inhabitants are the problem. Much like the Europeans did when they arrived in the “New World.”
I have noticed an increase in pro-hunting articles recently in the Pikes Peak Courier. It is disturbing at the very least. I was horrified by the piece about a father taking his daughter to murder innocent creatures. I can’t continue to say nothing about these grotesque articles. Please stop.
We are not the only species on this planet that matters. We have been given an amazing gift of the abundant wildlife in this area. We need to feel gratitude and protect them. Protect them from us.
Cheryl Twaddell
Woodland Park
