Thanks and a request
The Teller County Farmers Market Association board of directors writes to thank the community for its support over the past 30 years. But all good things must at least change, so as we enter the 31st season, June 4 – Sept. 24, 2021, we will need to do so with additional board members, officers, volunteers, a new market manager, and perhaps some new vendors joining our awesome Vendor List from past years.
We are currently seeking a market manager. We are also seeking board members as several have moved or retired. Contact us if you are interested in pursuing the possibility. If you have an organization that would be interested in helping run the Farmers Market, please contact us to discuss possibilities.
Market Manager position: Open until filled. Part-time, year-round. On-site Fridays, June-October. Contact Joe Davis at 832-483-6958 or email info@wpfarmersmarket.com. Qualifications include people skills, organizational abilities, attention to detail and computer skills.
We will be opening the website to take Vendor Applications for Summer 2021 in early March. Keep an eye on our Facebook page and the TCFMA website, wpfarmersmarket.com.
The Woodland Park Farmers Market has been in operation since 1990, and an award-winning market for the past two decades, both statewide and nationally. The TCFMA board would love to hear from you as to your overall perceptions of the Market, how much you value it, and how you might see it continuing and adapting during a time of uncertainty and change.
The TCFMA Board of Directors
Woodland Park
___________________________
RIP Republican Party
You blew it. Big time. The events that unfolded at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 were deplorable. The rioters that stormed the capitol were absolutely wrong and they need to be held accountable for their actions. That was bad enough.
But then many elected senators and congressmen began saying and doing things that were also wrong, several taking sides with the rioters. Shame on them! In the aftermath of this many members of the Republican began attacking their own, saying and doing things that ought not be said and done.
When I moved here in 2008, I registered to vote and checked “Republican,” because that is the way I mostly vote. After a few years and watching the shenanigans of both parties, I went and re-registered, this time as an Independent. I consider myself a conservative, and I didn’t want to be associated with either one. I say this because I don’t want anyone to think I am a Democrat gloating over the demise of the Republicans. I would not want anything like this to happen to either party.
What this country desperately needs is a good robust two (or more) party system ran by leaders who have the country’s interests at heart instead of their own. The best thing that could come from this is affair is that the Republican Party go ahead and completely consume itself. It would be great if the Democrat Party did likewise. Then like the fabled phoenix, two new parties emerge from the ashes.
Jimmy Sims
Florissant
___________________________________
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in The Courier. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. (Please no hand-written letters!) Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Courier reserves the right to edit submissions.